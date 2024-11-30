Free Plus Show: Dr. Joseph P. Farrell | Giza Death Star Revisited, Plasma Physics, & The Demon In The Ekur
**Notice to Plus Members who find this page: These free Plus episodes are supposed to be hidden on the site, but somehow people are occasionally finding them. If you too would like to revisit this episode from the archive, you just need to access it through the original posting: https://www.thehighersidechats.com/dr-joseph-p-farrell-giza-death-star-revisited-plasma-physics-the-demon-in-the-ekur/ As a thank you for […]
The post Free Plus Show: Dr. Joseph P. Farrell | Giza Death Star Revisited, Plasma Physics, & The Demon In The Ekur appeared first on The Higherside Chats.
--------
2:24:41
The Holosky Guys | The Cult of the Black Cube, CERN Portals, & Other High Strangeness
The 2024 THC Signed Outline Auction: ebay.com/usr/highersidechats Get the full 2 hour interviews with THC+: Subscribe via our website and get the Plus show on your usual podcast apps. Subscribe via Patreon, including the full Plus archive, a dedicated RSS feed, Spotify, & payment through Paypal. Subscribe via check, cash, money order, or crypto with the […]
The post The Holosky Guys | The Cult of the Black Cube, CERN Portals, & Other High Strangeness appeared first on The Higherside Chats.
--------
1:22:10
David Wechsler | Electroculture, Pyramid Power, & Ancient Energy Wisdom
The 2024 THC Signed Outline Auction: ebay.com/usr/highersidechats Get the full 2 hour interviews with THC+: Subscribe via our website and get the Plus show on your usual podcast apps. Subscribe via Patreon, including the full Plus archive, a dedicated RSS feed, Spotify, & payment through Paypal. Subscribe via check, cash, money order, or crypto with the information […]
The post David Wechsler | Electroculture, Pyramid Power, & Ancient Energy Wisdom appeared first on The Higherside Chats.
--------
1:24:36
Gordon White | Time Magic, Sky Country, & Tornado Weather
**The THC Signed Outline Auction: ebay.com/usr/highersidechats Get the full 2 hour interviews with THC+: Subscribe via our website and get the Plus show on your usual podcast apps. Subscribe via Patreon, including the full Plus archive, a dedicated RSS feed, Spotify, & payment through Paypal. Subscribe via check, cash, money order, or crypto with the information […]
The post Gordon White | Time Magic, Sky Country, & Tornado Weather appeared first on The Higherside Chats.
The 2024 THC Signed Outline Auction: ebay.com/usr/highersidechats Get the full 2 hour interviews with THC+ Sign-Up Options: Subscribe via our website and get the Plus show on your usual podcast apps. Subscribe via Patreon, including the full Plus archive, a dedicated RSS feed, Spotify, & payment through Paypal. Subscribe via check, cash, money order, or crypto […]
The post Ryan Cristian | Trump 2.0 Election Aftermath, Statism, & Smart Dust appeared first on The Higherside Chats.