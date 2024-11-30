Powered by RND
The Higherside Chats

Greg Carlwood
THC is an interview-based show that seeks to explore topics of conspiracy, the paranormal, the psychedelic, & the esoteric with the best researchers and authors...
  • Free Plus Show: Dr. Joseph P. Farrell | Giza Death Star Revisited, Plasma Physics, & The Demon In The Ekur
    **Notice to Plus Members who find this page: These free Plus episodes are supposed to be hidden on the site, but somehow people are occasionally finding them. If you too would like to revisit this episode from the archive, you just need to access it through the original posting: https://www.thehighersidechats.com/dr-joseph-p-farrell-giza-death-star-revisited-plasma-physics-the-demon-in-the-ekur/
    2:24:41
  • The Holosky Guys | The Cult of the Black Cube, CERN Portals, & Other High Strangeness
    The Holosky Guys | The Cult of the Black Cube, CERN Portals, & Other High Strangeness
    1:22:10
  • David Wechsler | Electroculture, Pyramid Power, & Ancient Energy Wisdom
    David Wechsler | Electroculture, Pyramid Power, & Ancient Energy Wisdom
    1:24:36
  • Gordon White | Time Magic, Sky Country, & Tornado Weather
    Gordon White | Time Magic, Sky Country, & Tornado Weather
    1:19:46
  • Ryan Cristian | Trump 2.0 Election Aftermath, Statism, & Smart Dust
    Ryan Cristian | Trump 2.0 Election Aftermath, Statism, & Smart Dust
    1:21:11

About The Higherside Chats

THC is an interview-based show that seeks to explore topics of conspiracy, the paranormal, the psychedelic, & the esoteric with the best researchers and authors in the game.
