Mayor Adams Enters His Pawn Era

Imagine you're the mayor of New York City, sitting down to a nice steak dinner with a Republican billionaire, when you find out that the Justice Department has ordered local prosecutors to drop the charges that could land you in federal prison. Yay! But wait, there's a catch...you're now entirely beholden to President Donald Trump. This week, we're of course talking about what might be next for Eric Adams, as well as this year's Westminster Dog Show, and, just in time for Valentine's Day, Bill de Blasio's new girlfriend. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.