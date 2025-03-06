It finally happened—Andrew Cuomo is officially running for mayor. So is City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. Wait, and is Eric still running? We're here to break down the state of this chaotic race. Plus: Mayor "no quid pro quo" Adams made an awkward appearance at a congressional hearing on "sanctuary city" policies, where he got roasted by members of his own party. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
35:01
The Mayor Who Can't Mayor
The mayor says he can't govern effectively while under federal prosecution. But Eric Adams says that actually isn't a problem? Things keep getting weirder as more people contemplate jumping into the mayor's race. Plus, why is the Brooklyn Museum broke? Too much Hannah Gadsby? Or not enough? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
40:05
Kathy Hochul Did Not Go Rambo
Yes, Eric Adams is still our mayor. This week, we discuss his bizarre dismissal hearing, and Governor Hochul's decision not to remove him from office. Which...may be smart politics, but doesn't exactly jibe with her recently professed love of the 1982 Rambo movie "First Blood." Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
37:03
Mayor Adams Enters His Pawn Era
Imagine you're the mayor of New York City, sitting down to a nice steak dinner with a Republican billionaire, when you find out that the Justice Department has ordered local prosecutors to drop the charges that could land you in federal prison. Yay! But wait, there's a catch...you're now entirely beholden to President Donald Trump. This week, we're of course talking about what might be next for Eric Adams, as well as this year's Westminster Dog Show, and, just in time for Valentine's Day, Bill de Blasio's new girlfriend. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
40:05
Trump's EOs Hit Trans and Immigrant New Yorkers
This week we're talking about NYU Langone and Mount Sinai's decisions to cancel gender-affirming care appointments for trans youth, and how the Adams administration is rolling over for Trump's immigration crackdown. Plus: Why did Eric Adams lie about a colonoscopy? Why does Jenifer Rajkumar suddenly want to become the public advocate? And what's up with Daniel Penny's new VC job? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Local dispatches, analysis, and conversations from New York City’s worker-owned, subscriber-funded news outlet. Subscribe: https://hellgatenyc.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.