Ep 36: Travis Gribble- SWAT Veteran and advocate
In this episode Matt has an in-depth conversation with Travis Gribble, a fellow SWAT Officer, about LE life, training, and the personal toll of the job. The conversation dives deep into the psychological and emotional challenges of working the streets day in and day out. Travis also details his personal account of an incident that shocked the conscience of all on scene and took years to overcome. Travis now shares his story nationally to inspire other Officers to talk about and deal with their own struggles without fear of alienation. Travis Gribblehttps://myarenallc.com/IG: @my_.arenaThe OpTempo Training Group website for an updated list of classes:https://optempotraining.com/@optempotraining on Instagram and FacebookFind us on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4kBpYUjDdve9BULTHRF2Bw/featured?view_as=subscriberLowa BootsIG: @lowa.professional and @lowabootshttps://www.lowaboots.com/
4/28/2023
1:24:20
Ep 35: Brad Frederick of Kinetic Concepts Group
In this episode Matt talks with Brad, a Marine Corps veteran, Police Officer and CEO of Kinetic Concepts Group. Brad has worked multiple assignments to include parol, SWAT, and plainclothes street teams. During his time on the job, Brad has identified multiple tactical problems Officers face and has found methods to address them. Listen to Matt and Brad as they dive deep into LE training trends and how quality instructors are making a difference. Kinetic Conceptshttps://www.kineticconceptsgroup.com/IG: @kineticconcepts_groupThe OpTempo Training Group website for an updated list of classes:https://optempotraining.com/@optempotraining on Instagram and FacebookFind us on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4kBpYUjDdve9BULTHRF2Bw/featured?view_as=subscriberLowa BootsIG: @lowa.professional and @lowabootshttps://www.lowaboots.com/
3/30/2023
1:35:49
Ep 34: Mike Ott- Ballistic Shield Innovator
In this episode Matt talks with Mike Ott, a Police veteran with years 18 years of experience. Mike held multiple assignments to include SWAT, firearms instructor and K9 handler. During this time Mike gained valuable knowledge and insight to the construction and use of ballistic shields. After his law enforcement career, Mike moved on to working directly with armor manufacturers such as First Choice and Point Blank Enterprise. Mike's experience enabled him to design and test multiple shield sizes and shapes to greatly enhance operator use. Mike currently is the vice president of sales and training at Armourer's Choice.Armourer's Choicehttps://www.armourerschoice.com/The OpTempo Training Group website for an updated list of classes:https://optempotraining.com/@optempotraining on Instagram and FacebookFind us on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4kBpYUjDdve9BULTHRF2Bw/featured?view_as=subscriberLowa BootsIG: @lowa.professional and @lowabootshttps://www.lowaboots.com/
2/9/2023
33:19
Ep 32: Heather Brent- Blackhawk Crew Chief
In this episode Matt talks with Heather Brent, a former television new journalist and now Army Blackhawk helicopter crew chief. Listen in as they discuss the struggles of being a young, single mom, professional who later decides to switch careers. Hear Heather's story as she recounts the change from journalism to working with various non-profits and ultimately joining the Army reserve aviation program. Enjoy the show!Heather BrentInstagram and other social platforms: @heather_brentThe OpTempo Training Group website for an updated list of classes:https://optempotraining.com/@optempotraining on Instagram and FacebookFind us on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4kBpYUjDdve9BULTHRF2Bw/featured?view_as=subscriberLowa BootsIG: @lowa.professional and @lowabootshttps://www.lowaboots.com/
12/12/2022
1:07:25
Ep 31: Sal Hernandez- SWAT Cop and Tactical Games athlete
In this episode Matt talks with Sal Hernandez, a law enforcement SWAT Officer and Tactical Games athlete. Listen in as they discuss the journey of becoming a SWAT Officer and the continual training that keeps teams sharp. Sal also recounts his deployment down to Uvalde as a supporting SWAT team. Sal is also an accomplished Tactical Games athlete, with more than 10 podium finishes in the elite men's division. Enjoy the show!Sal HernandezInstagram: @sh_manderhttps://www.thetacticalgames.com/https://www.floridaswat.org/swat-round-upThe OpTempo Training Group website for an updated list of classes:https://optempotraining.com/@optempotraining on Instagram and FacebookFind us on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4kBpYUjDdve9BULTHRF2Bw/featured?view_as=subscriberLowa BootsIG: @lowa.professional and @lowabootshttps://www.lowaboots.com/
All aspects of training are covered by former USMC infantryman, current SWAT Officer, and owner of OpTempo Training Group, Matt Harden. Topics and interviews will range from tactical, athletic, overlanding, and adventure sports. Become a better version of yourself with continual training!