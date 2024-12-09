I'm back.

After a five-year hiatus, I’m relaunching my podcast under a new name: Three Rules. This short-form show is all about uncovering actionable advice from inspiring creators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Each guest shares three rules that helped them find success or happiness, delivered in under 15 minutes. No fluff, just practical wisdom you can put into action. My first episode drops next week with Ryan Holiday, and I couldn’t be more excited to reconnect with this incredible community. Want to dive deeper? Get full-length interviews and exclusive AMA episodes by joining my Patreon at patreon.com/mattdavella. Plus, subscribe to the companion newsletter for weekly insights at mattdavella.com/threerules.