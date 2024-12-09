After a five-year hiatus, I’m relaunching my podcast under a new name: Three Rules. This short-form show is all about uncovering actionable advice from inspiring creators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Each guest shares three rules that helped them find success or happiness, delivered in under 15 minutes. No fluff, just practical wisdom you can put into action. My first episode drops next week with Ryan Holiday, and I couldn’t be more excited to reconnect with this incredible community. Want to dive deeper? Get full-length interviews and exclusive AMA episodes by joining my Patreon at patreon.com/mattdavella. Plus, subscribe to the companion newsletter for weekly insights at mattdavella.com/threerules.
--------
9:19
Fitness Advice to Live By
Jordan Syatt is a world record powerlifter & strength coach.
--------
1:02:03
Overcoming Anxiety
Caroline Zook & I talk about our experiences with anxiety. Caroline is the co-founder of Wandering Aimfully. Support the show here: patreon.com/mattdavella
--------
38:55
Jack Conte on Overthinking Everything
Jack Conte is the CEO of Patreon.
--------
41:20
A Minimalist Approach to Business
Paul Jarvis shares why you might want to rethink growth as the status quo, how social media has changed the way we think about success & the three questions you should ask yourself before working towards any goal. Find Paul here: http://pjrvs.com Get the full full interview here: patreon.com/mattdavella
The Ground Up Show is a podcast that inspires creatives to make meaningful content & pursue their passions. Award-winning filmmaker Matt D’Avella, best known for the Netflix documentary Minimalism, sits down with creators to talk about their process, the lesson’s they've learned & how to make an impact.