The Game Garage - Tabletop RPG Mini-Series

Sometimes you just want to grab some friends you've been dying to hang out with, pick up a new RPG system and play a few games of it. That's what The Game Garag... More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
The Game Garage S1 | E20 – GURPS 5
The year is 1381, and after the century they've had, the family is ready for a little revolution. The calamitous 14th Century concludes!The Game Garage is a collection of Tabletop RPG Mini-Series that aired during the summer of 2022 featuring five episode arcs of various games such as TimeWatch, Hunter: The Reckoning, Worlds Without Number and GURPS.Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Matthew Capodicasa, Erik Mona, Clinton TrucksFor more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.To become an Official Member of the Naish, subscribe today at patreon.com/glasscannon.Want to be a part of Glass Cannon Nation? Join the Naish attwitter.com/glasscannonpodinstagram.com/theglasscannonfacebook.com/glasscannonnetworktiktok.com/@glasscannonnetworkGet the best apparel and gaming accessories in the biz athttps://glasscannon.shop.redstarmerch.com/store/Purchase GURPS products athttps://amzn.to/3FLcaH9If you enjoyed this, we have several other series featuringCall of Cthulhu - Time For ChaosDelta Green - Get in the TrunkBlades in the Dark - Haunted CityPathfinder 2E - Glass Cannon Live! Strange AeonsPathfinder 1E - Legacy of the AncientsStarfinder - Androids and AliensTraveller - Voyagers of the Jumpand so much more!And be sure to listen to the podcast that launched the network — The Glass Cannon Podcast — a complete playthrough of the Pathfinder 1E Giantslayer Adventure Path available athttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-glass-cannon-podcast/id1007021910Coming in 2023 — the NEW Glass Cannon Podcast — a playthrough of the Pathfinder 2E Gatewalkers Adventure Path! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
2/24/2023
1:59:45
The Game Garage S1 | E19 – GURPS 4
It's been a rough fifty years. It's 1369, and the descendants of Wilky and co. face more strife.The Game Garage is a collection of Tabletop RPG Mini-Series that aired during the summer of 2022 featuring five episode arcs of various games such as TimeWatch, Hunter: The Reckoning, Worlds Without Number and GURPS.Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Matthew Capodicasa, Erik Mona, Clinton TrucksFor more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.To become an Official Member of the Naish, subscribe today at patreon.com/glasscannon.Want to be a part of Glass Cannon Nation? Join the Naish attwitter.com/glasscannonpodinstagram.com/theglasscannonfacebook.com/glasscannonnetworktiktok.com/@glasscannonnetworkGet the best apparel and gaming accessories in the biz athttps://glasscannon.shop.redstarmerch.com/store/Purchase GURPS products athttps://amzn.to/3FLcaH9If you enjoyed this, we have several other series featuringCall of Cthulhu - Time For ChaosDelta Green - Get in the TrunkBlades in the Dark - Haunted CityPathfinder 2E - Glass Cannon Live! Strange AeonsPathfinder 1E - Legacy of the AncientsStarfinder - Androids and AliensTraveller - Voyagers of the Jumpand so much more!And be sure to listen to the podcast that launched the network — The Glass Cannon Podcast — a complete playthrough of the Pathfinder 1E Giantslayer Adventure Path available athttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-glass-cannon-podcast/id1007021910Coming in 2023 — the NEW Glass Cannon Podcast — a playthrough of the Pathfinder 2E Gatewalkers Adventure Path! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
2/24/2023
1:59:48
The Game Garage S1 | E18 – GURPS 3
The calamitous 14th Century continues. It's 1348. A truly terrible year in England. Seriously, google it.The Game Garage is a collection of Tabletop RPG Mini-Series that aired during the summer of 2022 featuring five episode arcs of various games such as TimeWatch, Hunter: The Reckoning, Worlds Without Number and GURPS.Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Matthew Capodicasa, Erik Mona, Clinton TrucksFor more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.To become an Official Member of the Naish, subscribe today at patreon.com/glasscannon.Want to be a part of Glass Cannon Nation? Join the Naish attwitter.com/glasscannonpodinstagram.com/theglasscannonfacebook.com/glasscannonnetworktiktok.com/@glasscannonnetworkGet the best apparel and gaming accessories in the biz athttps://glasscannon.shop.redstarmerch.com/store/Purchase GURPS products athttps://amzn.to/3FLcaH9If you enjoyed this, we have several other series featuringCall of Cthulhu - Time For ChaosDelta Green - Get in the TrunkBlades in the Dark - Haunted CityPathfinder 2E - Glass Cannon Live! Strange AeonsPathfinder 1E - Legacy of the AncientsStarfinder - Androids and AliensTraveller - Voyagers of the Jumpand so much more!And be sure to listen to the podcast that launched the network — The Glass Cannon Podcast — a complete playthrough of the Pathfinder 1E Giantslayer Adventure Path available athttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-glass-cannon-podcast/id1007021910Coming in 2023 — the NEW Glass Cannon Podcast — a playthrough of the Pathfinder 2E Gatewalkers Adventure Path! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
2/24/2023
1:52:29
The Game Garage S1 | E17 – GURPS 2
First famine, now war! The calamitous 14th Century marches on to 1338 and invasion!The Game Garage is a collection of Tabletop RPG Mini-Series that aired during the summer of 2022 featuring five episode arcs of various games such as TimeWatch, Hunter: The Reckoning, Worlds Without Number and GURPS.Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Matthew Capodicasa, Erik Mona, Clinton TrucksFor more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.To become an Official Member of the Naish, subscribe today at patreon.com/glasscannon.Want to be a part of Glass Cannon Nation? Join the Naish attwitter.com/glasscannonpodinstagram.com/theglasscannonfacebook.com/glasscannonnetworktiktok.com/@glasscannonnetworkGet the best apparel and gaming accessories in the biz athttps://glasscannon.shop.redstarmerch.com/store/Purchase GURPS products athttps://amzn.to/3FLcaH9If you enjoyed this, we have several other series featuringCall of Cthulhu - Time For ChaosDelta Green - Get in the TrunkBlades in the Dark - Haunted CityPathfinder 2E - Glass Cannon Live! Strange AeonsPathfinder 1E - Legacy of the AncientsStarfinder - Androids and AliensTraveller - Voyagers of the Jumpand so much more!And be sure to listen to the podcast that launched the network — The Glass Cannon Podcast — a complete playthrough of the Pathfinder 1E Giantslayer Adventure Path available athttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-glass-cannon-podcast/id1007021910Coming in 2023 — the NEW Glass Cannon Podcast — a playthrough of the Pathfinder 2E Gatewalkers Adventure Path! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
2/24/2023
2:09:35
The Game Garage S1 | E16 – GURPS 1
The year is 1316 in England. Three yeomen brothers and their family struggle to survive the calamitous 14th CenturyThe Game Garage is a collection of Tabletop RPG Mini-Series that aired during the summer of 2022 featuring five episode arcs of various games such as TimeWatch, Hunter: The Reckoning, Worlds Without Number and GURPS.Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Matthew Capodicasa, Erik Mona, Clinton TrucksFor more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.To become an Official Member of the Naish, subscribe today at patreon.com/glasscannon.Want to be a part of Glass Cannon Nation? Join the Naish attwitter.com/glasscannonpodinstagram.com/theglasscannonfacebook.com/glasscannonnetworktiktok.com/@glasscannonnetworkGet the best apparel and gaming accessories in the biz athttps://glasscannon.shop.redstarmerch.com/store/Purchase GURPS products athttps://amzn.to/3FLcaH9If you enjoyed this, we have several other series featuringCall of Cthulhu - Time For ChaosDelta Green - Get in the TrunkBlades in the Dark - Haunted CityPathfinder 2E - Glass Cannon Live! Strange AeonsPathfinder 1E - Legacy of the AncientsStarfinder - Androids and AliensTraveller - Voyagers of the Jumpand so much more!And be sure to listen to the podcast that launched the network — The Glass Cannon Podcast — a complete playthrough of the Pathfinder 1E Giantslayer Adventure Path available athttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-glass-cannon-podcast/id1007021910Coming in 2023 — the NEW Glass Cannon Podcast — a playthrough of the Pathfinder 2E Gatewalkers Adventure Path! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Sometimes you just want to grab some friends you've been dying to hang out with, pick up a new RPG system and play a few games of it. That's what The Game Garage is!
Watch as we clear out the garage of games new and old to create characters and jump right into the game with some of the best performers in tabletop today. Spending more than one or two episodes on these games allows players and audiences alike to explore new systems and new stories in an exciting fast paced format.
The Game Garage launched in the summer of 2022 and rotated through games every five weeks, playing such titles as TimeWatch, Hunter: The Reckoning, Worlds Without End and GURPS!