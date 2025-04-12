Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentThe Fractional Source Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Fractional Source Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Fractional Source Podcast

James Mitchell
GovernmentBusinessManagementTechnology
The Fractional Source Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Episode 1 - Jack Pellegrino
    TJ and James sit down with Jack Pellegrino to discuss the transformative changes in the public sector, the importance of integrated information systems, and the need for effective recruitment and retention strategies in city and county governments. Jack's four decades of government contracting, procurement, and supply chain management experience fueled a great discussion around some of the challenges - and opportunities - in approaching public sector contracting.
    --------  
    57:27

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Fractional Source Podcast

Fractional Source specializes in providing state and local government agencies with tailored fractional sourcing solutions, empowering agencies to optimize their resources and achieve more with less. On the podcast, James and TJ - COO and CEO of Fractional Source - discuss the issues facing state and local government today with experts from around the public sector.
Podcast website
GovernmentBusinessManagementTechnology

Listen to The Fractional Source Podcast, The Find Out Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Fractional Source Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/14/2025 - 10:50:18 PM