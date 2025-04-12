TJ and James sit down with Jack Pellegrino to discuss the transformative changes in the public sector, the importance of integrated information systems, and the need for effective recruitment and retention strategies in city and county governments. Jack's four decades of government contracting, procurement, and supply chain management experience fueled a great discussion around some of the challenges - and opportunities - in approaching public sector contracting.
Fractional Source specializes in providing state and local government agencies with tailored fractional sourcing solutions, empowering agencies to optimize their resources and achieve more with less. On the podcast, James and TJ - COO and CEO of Fractional Source - discuss the issues facing state and local government today with experts from around the public sector.