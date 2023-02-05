Fasting For Life is for people who want to regain control of their health through Intermittent fasting, OMAD, alternate day fasting, and extended fasting to sim... More
Ep. 175 - How daily eating patterns impact weight, health & disease | Timing your fasting & circadian rhythms to burn fat & optimize health | Do early or late calories differ? | CGM data improves your fasting | Free Intermittent Fasting Masterclass
CLICK TO REGISTER FOR THE FASTING MASTERCLASS! Accelerate your fasting results with this 1-hour LIVE Event! Learn the TOP 3 things that cause inconsistency in the SCALE! Learn HOW to fast using a personalized fasting schedule that is just right for YOU! FREE RESOURCE - DOWNLOAD THE NEW BLUEPRINT TO FASTING FOR FATLOSS! Learn how to RAMP UP into longer fasting windows! Gain insights into the non-weight loss benefits of fasting! Personalize your own fasting schedule and consistent FAT LOSS results! Get answers to what breaks a fast, how to break a fast, and tips and tricks to accelerate your fasting wins! THE BLUEPRINT TO FASTING FOR FAT LOSS DOWNLOAD In today’s episode, Dr. Scott and Tommy discuss daily eating patterns and their impact on health and disease, how important sleep is for weight loss, how the inverted sleep schedule affects shift workers, and much more. Show Transcript: www.thefastingforlife.com/blog Nutrisense CGM LINK to Discount - Get $30 off and one-month free dietician support with the PROMO CODE “FASTINGORLIFE” www.nutrisense.io/fastingforlife Let’s continue the conversation. Click the link below to JOIN the Fasting For Life Community, a group of like-minded, new, and experienced fasters! The first two rules of fasting need not apply! Fasting For Life Community - Join HERE New to the podcast and wondering where to start? Head to the website and download our FREE Fast Start Guide, 6 simple steps to put One Meal a Day Fasting (OMAD) into practice! If you enjoy the podcast, would you please tap on the stars below and consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds, and it helps bring you the best original content each week. We also enjoy reading them Reference Links to Articles: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33531076/ https://nutrition.bmj.com/content/early/2023/02/20/bmjnph-2022-000544#DC1 https://nutrition.bmj.com/content/bmjnph/suppl/2023/01/02/bmjnph-2022-000544.DC1/bmjnph-2022-000544supp001_data_supplement.pdf
5/2/2023
37:00
Ep. 174 - Using diet & fasting to reverse or prevent blood sugar issues & lower HbA1c & still enjoy carbs | Diabetes remission and getting off insulin with a low carb diet | How fear of regain can undermine your progress | Free Intermittent Fasting Plan
In today's episode, Dr. Scott and Tommy discuss the role of intermittent fasting in the treatment of diabetes, the connection between remission and the speed of weight loss, lower carbohydrate diet with weight loss. Show Transcript: www.thefastingforlife.com/blog
4/25/2023
41:42
Ep. 173 - Listener Q&A: Does fasting make you cold? | Weight loss plateaus & “fasting fatigue” | Do protein & macros matter? | How to prioritize “non-negotiables” with fasting | Why wiggle room & the 80% Rule matter | Free Intermittent Fasting Pl
In today's episode, Dr. Scott and Tommy discuss mindset shifts, fasting fatigue, slippage points, life strategies, and being cold during fasting. Show Transcript: www.thefastingforlife.com/blog
4/18/2023
45:03
Ep. 172 - Blueprint to Fasting For Fat Loss, fasting for beginners, & what is fast cycling? | How to ramp up for longer fasts, reverse insulin resistance, & break your fast | CGM data to optimize your fasting | Free Intermittent Fasting Plan
In today's timely episode, Dr. Scott and Tommy discuss shifting the mindset about fasting, what's the right diet? the cycle of fasting, the 80% rule, and much more. Show Transcript: www.thefastingforlife.com/blog
4/11/2023
42:01
Ep. 171 - Fasting & Eating for optimal health, performance, & longevity | How weight, food choices, & calories affect lifespan | How to stop an on/off fasting mindset to gain consistency | CGM data to optimize your fasting | Free Intermittent Fasting Plan
In today's episode, Dr. Scott and Tommy discuss the "Done for you diet", long-term caloric restriction's connection with aging, how to gain consistency and more. Show Transcript: www.thefastingforlife.com/blog Research Links: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/oby.23568
Fasting For Life is for people who want to regain control of their health through Intermittent fasting, OMAD, alternate day fasting, and extended fasting to simplify their day-to-day life. With the ever-changing landscape of fad diets, keto diets, low carb, weight loss plans, and nutritional coaching, there is a vast amount of information available. Incidentally, the statistics show that our current healthcare model is failing and we are seeing more preventable diseases than ever before. Through their struggles and success, co-creators Dr. Scott Watier and Tommy Welling are now impassioned to bring you distilled bits of actionable information that can lead to long-term fat loss, disease reversal, and transformation. Fasting is tried and true. From intermittent fasting to extended fasting, come join us on this journey! The best way to start intermittent fasting and OMAD is with a guide. Get your free intermittent fasting plan at www.thefastingforlife.com.