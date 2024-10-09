What does Donald Trump’s election really mean for the UK?

What does Donald Trump's plan to make America great again mean for everyone else? What do tariffs actually achieve and who feels the pain or reaps the benefits? Will Trump's America First vision push the UK towards the EU? Could the UK's defence spending rise - and what might that mean for public services? Is there any chance of a US/UK trade deal happening? And does the US result tell us what voters might be looking for here at the next general election here? Hannah, Paul and Anand assemble in the podcast studio to make sense of some of the many questions facing the UK – and Keir Starmer – since Donald Trump's election triumph confirmed his return to the White House.