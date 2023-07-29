The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp

Sharon Tharp has been covering reality television for different magazines and media outlets for over 15 years. She’s now bringing that expertise to her own podc...

On this preview podcast of The Exclusive, Sharon talks to longtime 'Big Brother' host Julie Chen Moonves about what fans can expect for season 25, including a "top secret" premiere night twist, in addition to the "break-in" twist with three former players. She also teases the brand new houseguests and what advice she'd give them before starting the game.

Sharon Tharp has been covering reality television for different magazines and media outlets for over 15 years. She’s now bringing that expertise to her own podcast where she will be breaking down the gossip, the game strategy, the social media chatter and everything in between on The Exclusive, where she will also dive deep with stars and influencers from the reality television world to get listeners the exclusive untold stories and behind-the-scenes gossip you won’t hear anywhere else.