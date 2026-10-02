The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp

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374 episodes
- SPOILER WARNING: This audio contains major spoilers for the Big Brother 28 finale, including the winner.
Rick Devens, the winner of Big Brother 28 and America's Favorite Houseguest, joins The Exclusive to break down his 6-1 jury win over Taylor Brown and how he got there after saying he'd never play the game. The Survivor 50 alum addresses his final Head of Household decision to cut Drew Campbell, who still voted for him, and whether he'd have been able to cut Dee the same way. He also responds to Dee revealing how close she came to voting him out over a joke about the Mallory vote, and says whether he'd play Big Brother again.
- SPOILER WARNING: This audio contains major spoilers for the Big Brother 28 finale, including the winner.
Drew Campbell, who finished third on Big Brother 28, joins The Exclusive to break down Rick Devens' final Head of Household decision to take Taylor Brown to the final two and his own jury vote for Devens. The Beast Games alum reflects on how he thinks he'd have done against Devens or Taylor, whether he'd have cut Devens himself, and keeping Devens over Dee at final four. Drew also addresses his bond with Melody and where it goes outside the house, the Coin of Destiny theory he set off online, Yash's claim that he'd have outlasted him in the Pressure Cooker, and finishing top three for America's Favorite Houseguest.
- SPOILER WARNING: This audio contains major spoilers for the Big Brother 28 finale, including the winner.
Taylor Brown, the runner-up of Big Brother 28, joins The Exclusive to break down the 6-1 jury vote and the finale-eve conversation that convinced Rick Devens to take her to the final two. She reflects on Yash's vote for Devens and whether she highlighted her late competition wins enough, including the Part 1 win that cut across the plan Devens and Drew Campbell had for the final Head of Household. Taylor also addresses keeping Dee over Angela, whether she'd have cut Devens if she'd won the final HOH, how she thinks she'd have done against Drew, and whether she'd play Big Brother again.
- 26 years after Big Brother 1, Chicken George Boswell joins host Sharon Tharp for her Legends Only series to look back on the season that started it all and his return for All-Stars. He tells his casting story, from $15.87 at the post office to the Beavis and Butt-Head shirt in the CBS boardroom, and the chicken suit run around the country that followed the show. George also talks about how much he keeps up with Big Brother today and whether he'd go back for a legends season, even if he's "not doing Naked and Afraid."
- SPOILER WARNING: This audio contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Survivor 51, including the eliminated player.
Ana Sani, the second player voted out of Survivor 51, joins The Exclusive to break down the 6–4 Savu vote that blindsided her and the scramble that came before it. The voice actress reflects on realizing she was "circling the drain" once her conversation with Alexis got around, floating Kristin as the decoy vote before putting her own name out, and watching Rob try to vote himself out at Tribal Council. Ana also explains why she leaned on Rob and Carter, who were "clear as water" with her, what the popcorn moment was really about, and why she'd play again: "I had so much game to give."
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About The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp
For nearly 20 years, Sharon Tharp has been breaking news, landing exclusive interviews, and covering reality television's biggest stories. On The Exclusive, she takes fans behind the headlines with insider analysis, exclusive conversations, and behind-the-scenes access they won't find anywhere else.Podcast website
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