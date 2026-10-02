The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp

SPOILER WARNING: This audio contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Survivor 51, including the eliminated player.

Ana Sani, the second player voted out of Survivor 51, joins The Exclusive to break down the 6–4 Savu vote that blindsided her and the scramble that came before it. The voice actress reflects on realizing she was "circling the drain" once her conversation with Alexis got around, floating Kristin as the decoy vote before putting her own name out, and watching Rob try to vote himself out at Tribal Council. Ana also explains why she leaned on Rob and Carter, who were "clear as water" with her, what the popcorn moment was really about, and why she'd play again: "I had so much game to give."