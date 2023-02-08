The eX-Files: An X-Files Rewatch Podcast

Welcome to The eX-Files, an episodic rewatch podcast in which Jenny Owen Youngs & Kristin Russo dig into every episode of The X-Files, spoiler free, one at a ti...
1.16 Young At Heart
In today's episode of The eX-Files, we are covering Season 1, Episode 16 "Young At Heart," which includes a large amount of winking, groaning, and kissy noises from a hardened criminal in love with Mulder (and his ultimate demise), flirting via handwriting analysis, and a young and vibrant salamander hand.Producer LaToya Ferguson gives "Young At Heart" a scary rating of 1/5 Funerals for Fox's Friends
8/23/2023
1:34:31
1.15 Lazarus
In today's episode we learn that Scully has an ex-boyfriend and that Mulder thinks that this means the plot has thickened. We also learn that in the FBI sometimes you carry one (1) loose gun inside of a briefcase, that Scully is a medical doctor (!!!), and that Mulder really cares about Scully and wants to make sure she is safe *single tear*. Also, body swapping. Also, Kristin's new favorite character, Officer Bruskin, is on the scene chewing nicotine gum and being sassy WITH HEART. It's S1E15: Lazarus. Please keep your eyes on the roving tattoo.Producer LaToya Ferguson gives "Lazarus" a scary rating of 1/5 Love Affairs I Almost Envy
8/9/2023
1:21:02
1.14 Gender Bender
This is the one about, according to Jenny Owen Youngs, "that one alien who LOVES to f*ck"! It is also the one where we learn Scully is a horse girl, and also the one with The Kindred, and also the one where we learn that Kristin had to stare down dozens of Precious Moments Figurines in her childhood bedroom, and ALSO the one where we learn that Jenny once found an abandoned shack in the New Jersey woods wallpapered with Playboy cutouts. It is also the one where sex is made scary with a dash of transphobia and a sprinkling of HIV/AIDS, because of course it is. Please join us for Season 1, Episode 14: Gender Bender.Producer LaToya Ferguson gives "Gender Bender" a scary rating of 2.5/5 Ultimate Sex MagnetsADDITIONAL RESOURCES+ Watch DISCLOSURE on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81284247+ GoingRampant on YouTube: https://youtu.be/CZ4J9oapmgc
8/2/2023
1:43:31
0.01 A Death Row Conversation with Sophie Day
Our incredible listener, Sophie Day, emailed us awhile back about this week's episode of The X-Files, "Beyond the Sea," and the character of Luther Lee Boggs.Sophie explained that she works as a Capital Mitigation Specialist, which means that she is part of the legal team that represents folks who have already been sentenced to death on their last appeals. She explained, "basically it's my job to tell my client's story. I spend countless hours with my clients, their family, and anyone I can find who knew them before the crime they are convicted of. It is my job to help decision makers (a judge, SCOTUS, or the Governor) see my client as a full person. We do not seek to excuse the crime, but to help the person/people deciding if they should live or die how my clients' lives could have brought them to where they are. My primary goal is to reflect my client's humanity and dignity outward."We were so excited to bring Sophie into the pod-space for a deeper conversation, and in this bonus episode you will hear her discuss the way that folks in prison, and especially on death row, are portrayed in television and movies — and in this episode in particular!ADDITIONAL LINKS FROM OUR CONVERSATION WITH SOPHIE DAYResources for people who want to learn more and become involved:Death Penalty Information CenterDeath Penalty ActionEqual Justice InitiativeSources cited in conversation:https://digitalcommons.sacredheart.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1087&context=media_fachttps://scholarship.law.marquette.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1634&context=facpubhttps://eji.org/news/the-legacy-of-mccleskey-v-kemp/https://eji.org/issues/death-penalty/
7/28/2023
38:29
1.13 Beyond the Sea
Noted Gillian Anderson enthusiast Laura Zak joins us in conversation for today's coverage of The X-Files S1E13: "Beyond the Sea,"! We discuss Gillian's hold on generations of queer women, Scully's character finally being given enough emotional room to stretch her legs (and be called "Dana"), the CHEEK CARESS, and Jenny's childhood dream of riding in on horseback to save beautiful women. Something for everyone.We also have a special segment today in conversation with Sophie Day, a Capital Mitigation Specialist who works with folks on death row, and who sheds some more light on media portrayals of folks on death row and the system itself. We highly encourage you to listen to the full interview, found here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/86682645The full conversation with Sophie will also air in the main feed this Friday!Producer LaToya Ferguson gives "Beyond the Sea" a scary rating of 1/5 Thousands Of Souls Entering My BodyADDITIONAL LINKS FROM OUR CONVERSATION WITH SOPHIE DAYResources for people who want to learn more and become involved:Death Penalty Information CenterDeath Penalty ActionEqual Justice InitiativeSources cited in conversation:https://digitalcommons.sacredheart.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1087&context=media_fachttps://scholarship.law.marquette.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1087&context=media_fachttps://scholarship.law.marquette.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1634&context=facpubhttps://eji.org/news/the-legacy-of-mccleskey-v-kemp/https://eji.org/issues/death-penalty/
Welcome to The eX-Files, an episodic rewatch podcast in which Jenny Owen Youngs & Kristin Russo dig into every episode of The X-Files, spoiler free, one at a time.
Jenny grew up watching The X-Files when it aired, but Kristin has only ever seen the pilot episode. (Her review: "hot.")
The podcast’s title — The eX-Files spelled with an “e” — is a credit to our relationship: in addition to being longtime business partners, we are also ex-wives. *cue spooky music*