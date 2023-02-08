The eX-Files: An X-Files Rewatch Podcast

0.01 A Death Row Conversation with Sophie Day

Our incredible listener, Sophie Day, emailed us awhile back about this week's episode of The X-Files, "Beyond the Sea," and the character of Luther Lee Boggs.Sophie explained that she works as a Capital Mitigation Specialist, which means that she is part of the legal team that represents folks who have already been sentenced to death on their last appeals. She explained, "basically it's my job to tell my client's story. I spend countless hours with my clients, their family, and anyone I can find who knew them before the crime they are convicted of. It is my job to help decision makers (a judge, SCOTUS, or the Governor) see my client as a full person. We do not seek to excuse the crime, but to help the person/people deciding if they should live or die how my clients' lives could have brought them to where they are. My primary goal is to reflect my client's humanity and dignity outward."We were so excited to bring Sophie into the pod-space for a deeper conversation, and in this bonus episode you will hear her discuss the way that folks in prison, and especially on death row, are portrayed in television and movies — and in this episode in particular!ADDITIONAL LINKS FROM OUR CONVERSATION WITH SOPHIE DAYResources for people who want to learn more and become involved:Death Penalty Information CenterDeath Penalty ActionEqual Justice InitiativeSources cited in conversation:https://digitalcommons.sacredheart.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1087&context=media_fachttps://scholarship.law.marquette.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1634&context=facpubhttps://eji.org/news/the-legacy-of-mccleskey-v-kemp/https://eji.org/issues/death-penalty/LOCATE YOUR HOSTS UPON THE INTERNETJenny Owen Youngs | @jennyowenyoungs; jennyowenyoungs.comKristin Russo | @kristinnoeline; kristinnoeline.comBuffering: A Rewatch Adventure | @bufferingcast on twitter, facebook, and instagramMUSICTheme song and jingles all composed and performed by Jenny Owen Youngs.PATREONpatreon.com/bufferingcastMERCHbufferingthevampireslayer.com/shop+++Produced by: Kristin Russo, Jenny Owen Youngs, and Sophie DayEdited & Mixed by: Kristin RussoLogo: Devan Power+++We acknowledge that we and our team are occupying unceded and stolen lands and territories. Kristin occupies the Lenape territories of the Esopus Lenape Peoples. Jenny occupies the Wabanahkik territory of the Abenaki and Pennacook Peoples.Learn more about Land Acknowledgments + our continued anti-racist efforts atbufferingthevampireslayer.com/justkeepfighting