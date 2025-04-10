Your Dog Can Listen on Leash, Even When They'd Rather Not
Nicole's Staffordshire Terrier excels at tricks but transforms into an unstoppable pulling machine the moment a leash appears, especially when heading to the dog park.• Teaching proper leash pressure is fundamental to stop pulling• "Pressure on, pressure off" method establishes clear communication• Pulling gets rewarded when it leads to exciting destinations like dog parks• Dogs pull because they learn it works to get what they want• Smart dogs can have poor manners when competing motivations are present• Loose leash walking requires dedicated practice sessions• Walking drills should progress from low to high distraction environments• Different training tools (slip leads, prong collars) distribute pressure better than flat collars• E-collar training can help with persistent leash issues after foundations are built• Consistency matters - never reward pressure on the leashRemember, it's not about being stronger than your dog - it's about teaching them that pulling never works to get what they want.Visit us at Theeverydaytrainer.com.
47:11
E-Collar Training, Crate Strategies, and Managing a High-Energy Dog
Meg shares insights from a virtual training session with her client Molly, who is working through reactivity issues with her high-energy husky mix, Murphy, after early socialization at dog parks and daycare created frustration-based leash reactivity.• Distinguishing between fear-based and frustration-based reactivity• Why dog parks and daycares can create reactivity in some dogs• Detailed explanation of e-collar conditioning process and finding working levels• Strategies for becoming more relevant to your dog than environmental distractions• How to properly introduce and use a crate for dogs that struggle to settle• Tips for managing dogs with luxating patella without rushing to surgery• Alternatives to "place" commands for dogs that can't be held accountable yet• The importance of limiting rewards to meaningful behaviors rather than mediocre complianceCheck out everything at TheEverydayTrainer.com for private lessons or to join the next virtual shadow program.
57:48
Van Life with Puppies: The Journey Begins
Meg and Thoma share their experiences living in vans with dogs and introduce their newly adopted Malinois puppies, exploring the ethics and controversies of dog acquisition.• Navigating van life in southern California where regulations and neighbors create challenges for mobile dog trainers• How two 6-week-old Malinois puppies were rescued after being scheduled for euthanasia at a veterinary clinic• Introduction to protection dog sports and the importance of good genetics versus training• The controversy between supporting rescue dogs versus purpose-bred working lines• Integrating new puppies into existing dog packs and managing littermate interactions• Understanding the reality of backyard breeding while acknowledging every dog deserves a chance• The experience of raising potentially unpredictable genetics in a sport dog environment• Updates on adventure board and train programs planned for northern CaliforniaJoin us for our next episode where we'll discuss our recent PSA trial experiences with a full panel of sport dog trainers!
59:51
Better Food, Happier Dogs: A Conversation on Pet Nutrition with Megan from Pet Power Studio
Welcome back ya'll. In this episode, we dive into the transformative world of dog nutrition with Megan from Pet Power Studio. Discover how proper nourishment can revolutionize the life of your beloved pet from overcoming behavioral challenges to enhancing their overall quality of life. Together, we explore the pitfalls of traditional kibble diets and unveil the powerful, positive changes that raw and fresh feeding can trigger.Megan’s heartfelt narrative begins with her experience raising Diesel, a once-troubled dog who became a beacon of insight into the world of canine behavior and nutrition. She illustrates the framework of holistic pet care and how nutrition intertwines with behavioral training, enabling dogs to shine as their best selves. Listeners will gain knowledge about the alarming statistics on pet obesity and the health implications of processed dog foods. You’ll learn practical tips on how to transition dogs to a fresh diet while maintaining a focus on individual needs and preferences. With passion, Megan challenges the conventional wisdom around pet food, urging pet parents to be advocates for their dog’s nutrition and well-being.We also discuss the significant shifts in consumer awareness and attitudes towards pet diets, including the importance of sourcing high-quality ingredients. The episode invites owners to take an empowering step toward making informed dietary choices for their dogs and understanding their essential dietary needs.Visit our website here to stay up to date on training, virtual shadow programs, and travel dates.Visit Pet Power Studio here.
1:06:34
Virtual session and we’re talking separation anxiety, reactivity, and confidence building
This episode highlights the challenges of managing dog training while addressing separation anxiety and the unrealistic expectations often placed on both pets and their owners. The conversation emphasizes the importance of play, clear communication, and tailored training methods to cultivate a healthy bond and successful training experience. • Discussion on separation anxiety and common behavioral issues• Importance of setting realistic training expectations • The value of engaging playtime for dogs • Insights on incorporating structured routines in daily activities • Recommendations for successful communication techniques• Encouragement to explore fun activities, including tracking and scent workCheck out everything we’ve got going on at https://www.theeverydaytrainer.com/
