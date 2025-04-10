Your Dog Can Listen on Leash, Even When They'd Rather Not

Nicole's Staffordshire Terrier excels at tricks but transforms into an unstoppable pulling machine the moment a leash appears, especially when heading to the dog park.• Teaching proper leash pressure is fundamental to stop pulling• "Pressure on, pressure off" method establishes clear communication• Pulling gets rewarded when it leads to exciting destinations like dog parks• Dogs pull because they learn it works to get what they want• Smart dogs can have poor manners when competing motivations are present• Loose leash walking requires dedicated practice sessions• Walking drills should progress from low to high distraction environments• Different training tools (slip leads, prong collars) distribute pressure better than flat collars• E-collar training can help with persistent leash issues after foundations are built• Consistency matters - never reward pressure on the leashRemember, it's not about being stronger than your dog - it's about teaching them that pulling never works to get what they want.Visit us at Theeverydaytrainer.com.