13 | Using food rewards with other horses around

Training your horse in the field, surrounded by their friends, has so many benefits! Not only is it easier for you (no trips to the arena 🙌), but your horse feels safest near their herd. That sense of safety opens the door to connection, curiosity, learning, and play—all the best ingredients for liberty training! 🥰✨But when food rewards enter the mix, issues like resource guarding can pop up. 😬👉🏼 If your horse is submissive, they might get anxious, worrying another horse will push them away from you. 👉🏼 If your horse is more dominant, they might focus on guarding you, keeping others away.This isn't just uncomfortable for your horse—it's also dangerous for you and its easy to unintentionally reinforce these behaviors. The good news? It's absolutely possible to train with food rewards peacefully and safely in the field. 🌟 In this new video from Module 3, Rewards & Gentle Guidance, I show you how I work with my own horses, keeping things calm, relaxing, and fun for everyone involved.