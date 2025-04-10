17 | 6 Ways To Strengthen Your Relationship With Your Horse
How strong is your relationship with your horse?
In this episode of The Essence of Liberty Podcast, I share 6 powerful ways to strengthen your relationship—3 outside the training space, and 3 within it. Plus, we’ll talk about how to preserve trust when you have to do something your horse won’t enjoy (like worming, vet procedures, or trailering).
If you want to become the person your horse seeks for safety and joy—not just tolerates—this one’s for you 💛To learn how to begin liberty with your horse, check out the free masterclass, "Launch Into Liberty: Where and How To Begin": https://www.nadinelindblom.com/masterclass-registration
To dive even deeper, enrollments in to The Essence of Liberty Online Academy are now open! Go to the link below to find out more: https://www.nadinelindblom.com/the-essence-of-liberty-online-academy-2025
Follow @nadinelindblom on Instagram for daily insights: https://www.instagram.com/nadinelindblom/
--------
32:29
16 | 5 Ways To Avoid Frustration Around Food Rewards
In this episode, we’re diving into a topic that all R+ trainers face at some point: frustration. But here’s the twist—you don’t need to fear it. I’m sharing five powerful ways to reduce frustration in your training sessions and help your horse build emotional resilience. Whether you have a highly food-motivated horse or you’re just starting out with positive reinforcement, these strategies will help you create calmer, more connected liberty sessions.
To learn how to begin liberty with your horse, check out the free masterclass, "Launch Into Liberty: Where and How To Begin": https://www.nadinelindblom.com/masterclass-registration
To dive even deeper, enrollments in to The Essence of Liberty Online Academy are now open! Go to the link below to find out more: https://www.nadinelindblom.com/the-essence-of-liberty-online-academy-2025
Follow @nadinelindblom on Instagram for daily insights: https://www.instagram.com/nadinelindblom/
--------
19:20
15 | The Path to Collection at Liberty
Ever dreamed of seeing your horse piaffe at liberty? Not because you trained it like a trick—but because your horse felt it, owned it, and offered it from a place of strength, play, and confidence? In this episode of The Essence of Liberty Podcast, I’m diving into 8 elements that go into creating collected movements at liberty—without tack, without pressure, and without drilling. From emotional energy to biomechanics, transitions to intention... this one goes deep.To learn how to begin liberty with your horse, check out the free masterclass, "Launch Into Liberty: Where and How To Begin": https://www.nadinelindblom.com/masterclass-registration
To dive even deeper, enrollments in to The Essence of Liberty Online Academy are now open! Go to the link below to find out more: https://www.nadinelindblom.com/the-essence-of-liberty-online-academy-2025
Follow @nadinelindblom on Instagram for daily insights: https://www.instagram.com/nadinelindblom/
--------
22:38
14 | Thinkers vs Feelers: Exploring What Connects and Separates Us
In this episode, we explore the crucial differences between horse and human brains and how these differences profoundly affect communication, connection, and behavior interpretation with your horse. You'll discover why horses aren't deliberately misbehaving and learn how adopting a feeling-centered approach in training can significantly deepen your bond and improve your training outcomes.
Dive into this episode to better understand your horse, enhance your emotional connection, and embrace a kinder, more compassionate way of training.
To learn how to begin liberty with your horse, check out the free masterclass, "Launch Into Liberty: Where and How To Begin": https://www.nadinelindblom.com/masterclass-registration
To dive even deeper, enrollments in to The Essence of Liberty Online Academy are now open! Go to the link below to find out more: https://www.nadinelindblom.com/the-essence-of-liberty-online-academy-2025
Follow @nadinelindblom on Instagram for daily insights: https://www.instagram.com/nadinelindblom/
--------
14:59
13 | Using food rewards with other horses around
Training your horse in the field, surrounded by their friends, has so many benefits! Not only is it easier for you (no trips to the arena 🙌), but your horse feels safest near their herd. That sense of safety opens the door to connection, curiosity, learning, and play—all the best ingredients for liberty training! 🥰✨But when food rewards enter the mix, issues like resource guarding can pop up. 😬👉🏼 If your horse is submissive, they might get anxious, worrying another horse will push them away from you. 👉🏼 If your horse is more dominant, they might focus on guarding you, keeping others away.This isn’t just uncomfortable for your horse—it’s also dangerous for you and its easy to unintentionally reinforce these behaviors. The good news? It’s absolutely possible to train with food rewards peacefully and safely in the field. 🌟 In this new video from Module 3, Rewards & Gentle Guidance, I show you how I work with my own horses, keeping things calm, relaxing, and fun for everyone involved. 🕊️💕 Want to know how you can join the academy and get started on your journey? Go to: https://www.nadinelindblom.com/academy-new to find out all the details about the academy! You can also check out the free masterclass on how to begin liberty with your horse here: https://www.nadinelindblom.com/masterclass-registration Also, don’t forget to follow @nadinelindblom on Instagram for more inspiration and education: https://instagram.com/nadinelindblom
The Essence of Liberty Podcast is the horsemanship podcast where we discuss all things liberty to help you understand, connect, communicate and play with your horse in a gentle and force-free way!
Here you will find episodes about equine psychology and learning theory, as well as handy tips and tricks about how to motivate your horse, strengthen your relationship and solve common problems.
If you love this podcast, you will also love the free masterclass “Launch Into Liberty: Where and How To Begin”. You can access it through the link below:
https://www.nadinelindblom.com/masterclass-registration
Also, don’t forget to follow @nadinelindblom on Instagram for more inspiration and education:
https://instagram.com/nadinelindblom