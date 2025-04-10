Powered by RND
The Elijah Haahr Show

  • Update from Joelle Cannon
    Program contributor Joelle Cannon discusses age limits for members of congress and a variety of other subjects.
    19:00
  • Was Jesus nailed to a cross?
    Elijah talks with former Missouri State Representative Doug Richey about the social/liberal narrative of the publication: Christianity Today.
    19:00
  • Mo. State Senator Curtis Trent and Prop A
    Senator Trent talks about the Senate considering Proposition A
    19:30
  • State Representative Alex Riley
    Alex Riley previews the upcoming week in the Missouri Legislature.
    18:00
  • Joelle Cannon talks Budget
    Program contributor Joelle Cannon talks about the budget resolution for the rest of fiscal 2025.
    19:00

Zimmer Midwest Communications is pleased to announce the addition of former Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr to its show lineup on the new KWTO (93.3 FM/560 AM). The Elijah Haahr Show will air weekdays from 4-6 p.m. on KWTO, featuring local information and interviews, politics, finances, and entertainment. Haahr joins a local lineup that includes another former Missouri House Speaker. Wake up Springfield with Tim Jones airs each weekday morning from 5:30-9:00 on KWTO. Haahr was born on a farm in Iowa and was raised in rural southwest Missouri, graduating from Ozarks Technical Community College and Missouri Western State University before attending law school at the University of Missouri, where he graduated with honors in 2008. After practicing law in Missouri and Oklahoma and successfully litigating trials in state and federal court, Haahr served eight years in the Missouri General Assembly, culminating as the state’s 77th Speaker of the House from 2018-2021. Haahr is the first Speaker in state history from Springfield and was the youngest in the nation at the time he assumed the position. “Growing up in the Ozarks, my day started with KWTO every morning. It’s a dream come true to host a show on these airwaves and be a part of our listeners’ drive home,” Haahr said. Zimmer-Springfield Operations Manager Tom Ladd says adding Haahr was a no-brainer for a station that’s quickly becoming known as the “Speakers’ House.” “Elijah brings a passion for radio and a connection with listeners. His show will be informative, but it will also be a lot of fun,” Ladd said. The Elijah Haahr Show on KWTO debuts Monday afternoon at 4:00 on 93-3 A-M 560 KWTO.
