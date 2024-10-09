The EladPod: Live Town Halls with Elad Gross

Crystal Quade is running for Governor of Missouri. She is currently the Missouri State House Minority Leader. She answered questions from viewers about her plans for the office and the work she has done to get more candidates to run for office throughout Missouri. You can learn more about Crystal at https://www.crystalquade.com
35:10
EladPod 6.5: Federalist SocietyTown Hall with Elad Gross and Will Scharf
On June 24, 2024, the Federalist Society hosted a live town hall for Missouri Attorney General candidates. Republican Will Scharf and Democrat Elad Gross answered moderated questions on many topics, including reproductive rights, education, religious practice, and getting the Attorney General's Office working for Missourians again.
1:07:23
EladPod 6.4: Missouri Attorney General Town Hall with Elad Gross, Andrew Bailey, and Will Scharf
On May 14, 2024, Calvary Chapel in Springfield hosted a live town hall for Missouri Attorney General candidates. Republicans Andrew Bailey and Will Scharf and Democrat Elad Gross answered questions submitted by audience members.
1:02:56
EladPod 6.3: Missouri Attorney General Town Hall with Elad Gross and Will Scharf
On May 7, 2024, St. Louis University's College Republicans hosted a live town hall for Missouri Attorney General candidates. Republican Will Scharf and Democrat Elad Gross answered questions from moderators before responding to questions posed by audience members.
1:25:22
EladPod 6.2 with LeadMO
LeadMO provides free, high-quality training for Missourians interested in running for office, managing campaigns, and helping lead nonprofit organizations to improve policies for Missouri families. Gracie Fleming, the Organizing Director for LeadMO, talks about their programming and how LeadMO is building a network to improve government in Missouri. You can apply for their free training program or learn more at https://leadmo.org/
The EladPod is an online town hall program designed to bring our government back to you. It’s hosted by Elad Gross, a Missouri civil rights attorney who is running for Attorney General to sue scammers, protect our civil liberties, and end puppy mills. You can learn more and see or listen to our other town halls at https://www.eladgross.org
About The EladPod: Live Town Halls with Elad Gross
An uncensored, live town hall series with a special focus on Missouri and policy, the EladPod is an online civic engagement town hall program designed to bring our government back to you. Our questions come in live from viewers like you. Hosted by Missouri civil rights and government transparency attorney Elad Gross.
You can participate live in our town halls at http://www.eladgross.live or on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch.