The EladPod: Live Town Halls with Elad Gross

EladPod 6.2 with LeadMO

LeadMO provides free, high-quality training for Missourians interested in running for office, managing campaigns, and helping lead nonprofit organizations to improve policies for Missouri families. Gracie Fleming, the Organizing Director for LeadMO, talks about their programming and how LeadMO is building a network to improve government in Missouri. You can apply for their free training program or learn more at https://leadmo.org/ The EladPod is an online town hall program designed to bring our government back to you. It’s hosted by Elad Gross, a Missouri civil rights attorney who is running for Attorney General to sue scammers, protect our civil liberties, and end puppy mills. You can learn more and see or listen to our other town halls at https://www.eladgross.org