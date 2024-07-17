Are you ready to revolutionize your relationship with food? In this episode, Dr. Terri welcomes Deborah Williamson, the owner of James Provisions restaurant, to discuss the power of clean eating. Discover the hidden dangers of inflammatory foods like sugar and seed oils, and learn how making conscious food choices can transform your health and well-being. Deborah shares her passion for providing nourishing, delicious meals and inspires listeners to prioritize their health through mindful eating. Tune in for practical tips and a fresh perspective on food as medicine! --- The Dr. Terri Show is presented by Evexias Health Solutions. For more, visit: https://www.evexias.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Should you get a flu shot? In this timely episode, Dr. Terri and health expert James LaValle dive deep into keep you and your family healthy this cold and flu season. Plus what should you take if you do get sick this winter? Today's episode is packed full of great immune boosting tips along with some basic things you can do everyday to help stay healthy. To purchase supplements mentioned, visit: https://evexiasmedical.com/shop/

Check out today's episode on our brand new YouTube channel! In this episode Dr. Peet uses different diagrams and numbers in today's episode, this one is worth watching! Check it out here - https://youtu.be/T1ITw0lMwwk --- Want to optimize your hormones and feel your best? In this special episode, Dr. Terri welcomes Dr. Johnny Peet, a leading expert in hormone health, for a deep dive into the world of hormones. Discover how to naturally balance your hormones, boost energy levels, improve sleep, and enhance overall well-being. Dr. Peet shares his insider tips and cutting-edge strategies for optimizing your hormonal health. Don't miss this informative and empowering episode!

About The Dr. Terri Show

Are you sick and tired of feeling sick and tired? Do you desire to live a life of abundance in your health? On the Dr. Terri Show, we cut through all the hype and fads to bring you real, vulnerable conversations about health, faith and life. We're not holding anything back, and we are taking on topics you are asking and wondering about. Along the way, we'll laugh, share stories and challenge cultural norms to help you have the healthiest most abundant life you can. Terri DeNeui, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC is the Founder of EVEXIAS Health Solutions, Creator of the Evexipel Method and owner of EVEXIAS Medical Center and a board-certified nurse practitioner, nationally renowned speaker, author, and entrepreneur. Her new book, “Hormone Havoc,” is the essential guide for patients and practitioners seek ing to understand hormone health and achieve true hormone optimization, and truly know why ignoring our hormones has been a detriment to health and quality of life. Dr. DeNeui holds advanced certifications in Hormone Replacement Therapy, Preventive Wellness Medicine, and Functional Medicine. Dr. DeNeui earned her bachelor’ s degree in nursing from Texas Women’ s University in Denton, Texas , and achieved both her master’ s and doctorate degrees in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington in Arlington, Texas. This podcast is for educational purposes only. It is not intended as a substitute for the diagnosis, treatment, and advice of a qualified licensed professional. This podcast offers people medical information and tells them their alternative medical options, but in no way should anyone consider that this podcast represents the practice of medicine. This podcast assumes no responsibility for how this material is used. The statements regarding alternative treatments for cancer have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.