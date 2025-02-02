Powered by RND
The Divine Council Worldview Podcast
The Divine Council Worldview Podcast

Dr. Ronn Johnson
Welcome to the Divine Council Worldview Podcast, where hosts Ronn Johnson and Mike Chu honor the legacy of their late friend and colleague Dr. Michael S. Heiser...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • EP044: Genesis 42-44 & Joseph's Rise to Power
    In this episode, Ronn and Mike explore the significance of Joseph's actions which led to his release from Egyptian prison. Their conversation touches on the possible significance of the absence of Yahweh’s name in the narrative, as well as themes such as deception, emotional burden, transformation, and character development. The discussion highlights the significance of Judah's leadership, emphasizing how individuals can change over time and the importance of understanding each person's journey of loyalty.
    56:57
  • EP043: Part 1 - From Engineer to Provocative Podcaster: Dr. Michael Bennett on Truth, Media, and Spiritual Growth
    In part 1 of this thought-provoking episode of the Divine Council Worldview Podcast, hosts Mel and Rich sit down with Dr. Michael Bennett, a trailblazer in technology, as well as provocative Christian podcasting. Together, they reflect on Bennett’s journey from engineer to host of the acclaimed FutureQuake radio show, sharing his unique experiences at conferences and the transformative impact of Dr. Michael Heiser’s work on his understanding of spirituality. Bennett opens up about his personal encounters with Heiser, offering poignant reflections on the critical role Heiser played in reshaping his spiritual perspective. The discussion explores the legacy Heiser leaves behind, the need for critical engagement in spiritual scholarship, and how future thinkers can expand upon his groundbreaking contributions. Whether you’re a scholar, seeker, or simply curious about the intersection of faith, media, and community, this episode offers a compelling blend of personal stories, critical insights, and encouragement to pursue truth with discernment and grace.
    1:39:36
  • EP042: Genesis 40-41 & Joseph's Descent into Prison
    In this episode Ronn and Mike explore the story of Joseph’s trials in prison, considering how his experience speaks to the universal experience of suffering. They discuss how Joseph's faith and character became evident in a situation which was not of his own doing. Their conversation also touches on the broader theological implications of suffering and God's presence in difficult times. They conclude by looking forward to the implications of Joseph's story for his brothers and future studies.
    58:26
  • EP041: Genesis 37-39 & The Story of Joseph
    In this episode, Ronn and Mike discuss Genesis 37-39, the beginning of the Joseph narrative. They highlight the significance of Joseph's garment, the deception of the brothers which spanned two decades, and Judah's ironic transformation. The discussion also touches on the nature of sin, the essence of discipleship, and the character of Joseph as seen through Potiphar's eyes.      
    1:02:48
  • EP040: Genesis 35-36 & The Family of Esau
    In this episode, Ronn and Mike discuss the curious situation of Esau. It can be argued, with a fair amount of certainty, that Easu did not worship Yahweh but instead chose to become loyal to other gods. This will be the primary reason that, in the end, the prophets can say that Jacob is "loved" by Yahweh while Esau is "hated" by him (Malachi 1:2-3). Yahweh will still show authority over Esau (and the god that controls the land of Seir, the territory owned by Esau), ultimately bestowing riches upon this man and his family.
    1:02:13

About The Divine Council Worldview Podcast

Welcome to the Divine Council Worldview Podcast, where hosts Ronn Johnson and Mike Chu honor the legacy of their late friend and colleague Dr. Michael S. Heiser (author of the best-selling book The Unseen Realm). Our interest is the Bible, studying it through the lens of its original authors and audience. We will specifically take notice of created divine beings and the role they play in the physical cosmos through the ultimate authority of Yahweh, the God of Israel. Join the fun conversation!
