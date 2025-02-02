EP043: Part 1 - From Engineer to Provocative Podcaster: Dr. Michael Bennett on Truth, Media, and Spiritual Growth

In part 1 of this thought-provoking episode of the Divine Council Worldview Podcast, hosts Mel and Rich sit down with Dr. Michael Bennett, a trailblazer in technology, as well as provocative Christian podcasting. Together, they reflect on Bennett’s journey from engineer to host of the acclaimed FutureQuake radio show, sharing his unique experiences at conferences and the transformative impact of Dr. Michael Heiser’s work on his understanding of spirituality. Bennett opens up about his personal encounters with Heiser, offering poignant reflections on the critical role Heiser played in reshaping his spiritual perspective. The discussion explores the legacy Heiser leaves behind, the need for critical engagement in spiritual scholarship, and how future thinkers can expand upon his groundbreaking contributions. Whether you’re a scholar, seeker, or simply curious about the intersection of faith, media, and community, this episode offers a compelling blend of personal stories, critical insights, and encouragement to pursue truth with discernment and grace.