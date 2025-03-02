Powered by RND
PodcastsScienceThe #DesertFarmerPodcast
Listen to The #DesertFarmerPodcast in the App
Listen to The #DesertFarmerPodcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The #DesertFarmerPodcast

Podcast The #DesertFarmerPodcast
Brian Bledsoe
This is the official #desertfarmer podcast of the Great Plains. We discuss everything ag, lots of weather, and just about everything else in between. Most of my...
ScienceEarth SciencesBusinessManagement

Available Episodes

5 of 73
  • Major Spring Storm Still on Track: Blizzard Likely for Some, but Certainly Not All...
    Send us a textFiner forecast details will be resolved tonight into Monday morning, but many of us with travel plans and livestock need to be prepared.
    --------  
    10:19
  • BIG Storm This Week! Who Gets a Blizzard and Who Just Gets Wind?
    Send us a textActive March pattern starts to impact the Plains. Blizzard conditions, severe thunderstorms, EXTREME fire danger, the storm on Tuesday will have it all.
    --------  
    19:12
  • Seasonal Forecast Update: Who's at Risk for Drought Development and Expansion?
    Send us a textHuge episode today, as I discuss the current and upcoming weather pattern and why it will likely be problematic for many of us in the Plains.
    --------  
    23:46
  • Bitter Cold Next Week? Snow too? Update on La Niña
    Send us a textBig thanks to those that reached out to me after my mom suffered a heart attack. Looks like we have some significant winter weather to deal with next week and what is going on with our La Niña
    --------  
    14:49
  • Desert Farmer Meetup Tomorrow! Who's Been Dry Lately? What's Up for The Next Two Weeks?
    Send us a textThe 2025 Desert Farmer Meetup is tomorrow in Liberal, Kansas. Always a great event with such great folks... Many of us have been dry for the past 60 days and what that means going forward in this pattern for the next two weeks.
    --------  
    13:29

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About The #DesertFarmerPodcast

This is the official #desertfarmer podcast of the Great Plains. We discuss everything ag, lots of weather, and just about everything else in between. Most of my guests are real farmers and ranchers of the Great American Desert. 
Podcast website

Listen to The #DesertFarmerPodcast, Something You Should Know and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The #DesertFarmerPodcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/3/2025 - 3:42:38 PM