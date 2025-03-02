Major Spring Storm Still on Track: Blizzard Likely for Some, but Certainly Not All...
10:19
BIG Storm This Week! Who Gets a Blizzard and Who Just Gets Wind?
19:12
Seasonal Forecast Update: Who's at Risk for Drought Development and Expansion?
23:46
Bitter Cold Next Week? Snow too? Update on La Niña
14:49
Desert Farmer Meetup Tomorrow! Who's Been Dry Lately? What's Up for The Next Two Weeks?
This is the official #desertfarmer podcast of the Great Plains. We discuss everything ag, lots of weather, and just about everything else in between. Most of my guests are real farmers and ranchers of the Great American Desert.