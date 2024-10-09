Resources mentioned in this episode:Gifts like the little green machine, leather conditioner, etc.$7 Car Detailing GuideAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
22:27
69. Gifts for Saving Money in the Kitchen
Click Here to find these gifts that will help you save money in the kitchen!{Amazon List} - most items mentioned in the episode are here!{Walmart List} - Air Fryer, Toaster, Griddles, Containers on the Kitchen Listwww.instagram.com/debtfree.mom[post contains affiliate links]
31:36
68. A Decade Fly Over of our Money Goals
We usually know what goals we want to accomplish in the future, but we also need to look back on what we have already done! Today I fly through a decade of our personal finance progress in less than 30 minutes. "We overestimate what we can accomplish in one year and underestimate what we can accomplish in a decade." -Bill GatesFor a more detailed story of our money including details and numbers, check out Episodes 19, 20, and 22 of the podcast!
28:13
67 Using Your Checking Account as Waiting Room, Not a Vault with Stacie
Join us in this episode of the Debt Free Mom Podcast as Stacie returns to share her journey of switching from monthly to bi-weekly budgeting. We dive into the challenges and benefits of aligning budget schedules with different pay periods, managing increased incomes, and strategies for forecasting expenses accurately. She also talks with me about practical tips for utilizing savings accounts, handling car insurance payments, and setting up effective budgeting templates. Get insights on the psychological impact of budgeting experiments, involving partners in financial planning, and balancing important financial goals while enjoying life's moments. Whether you're dealing with variable incomes, credit card dynamics, or just starting your budgeting journey, this conversation with Stacie offers some valuable advice.You can listen to my previous conversation with Stacie all the way back in episode 9 - Preparing Your Budget for Variable Income with Stacie00:38 Switching to a New Budget Tool00:55 The Learning Curve of Budgeting by Pay Period01:43 Benefits of Budgeting by Pay Period01:50 Managing Multiple Income Streams02:31 Adjusting to Bi-Weekly Budgeting07:29 Handling Variable Expenses12:03 Using Checking Accounts as Waiting Rooms16:08 Collaborative Budgeting with Your Partner20:10 Understanding the Learning Curve20:44 Transitioning to a New Budget Template21:14 Long-Term Financial Planning21:58 Tracking and Adjusting Expenses23:05 Benefits of the Budget Template23:56 Planning for Future Expenses24:57 Achieving Financial Goals32:57 Managing Credit Card Payments37:56 Conclusion and Final ThoughtsGet started with pay period budgeting today for just $9! The Debt Free Mom Mini Course + Template will help you take your first steps toward managing your home finances with confidence. Get it today at debtfreemom.co/templateDo you have a money question that you'd like to talk about with Carly? Do you have a story of navigating a tricky financial situation? We'd love to have you on the Debt Free Mom Podcast! Fill out the guest application at dfmpodcast.com.
39:11
66. Making Your Own Rules for Budgeting with Jessica
Are there rules to budgeting? And if there are, do you have to follow them? In this first episode back after my summer break, I have a wonderful conversation with Jessica who shares her personal journey managing finances for her rural Michigan family of five. Jessica dives into the pros and cons she has found in using budgeting tools like EveryDollar and YNAB and why budgeting by pay period has led to more rational spending behaviors without being overwhelmed. We also dive into the importance of teaching kids about financial responsibility and incorporating budgeting as a seamless part of daily life. Get started with pay period budgeting today for just $9! The Debt Free Mom Mini Course + Template will help you take your first steps toward managing your home finances with confidence. Get it today at debtfreemom.co/templateDo you have a money question that you'd like to talk about with Carly? Do you have a story of navigating a tricky financial situation? We'd love to have you on the Debt Free Mom Podcast! Fill out the guest application at dfmpodcast.com.
On the Debt Free Mom Podcast, we answer the everyday questions that keep you from experiencing progress and contentment in your home finances. Host Carly Hill (aka Debt Free Mom) sits down with a guest and dives into a specific roadblock in their money management. Each episode uncovers the reality of where your money is going, builds a realistic plan for reaching your goals, and establishes the healthy money mindsets needed to make that plan stick.Want to join Carly as a guest on the show to get answers to your money questions? Visit DFMpodcast.com for more info.Connect with Carly on Instagram @debtfree.mom, and check out the best-selling pay period budget template at debtfreemom.co/template.