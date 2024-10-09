67 Using Your Checking Account as Waiting Room, Not a Vault with Stacie

Join us in this episode of the Debt Free Mom Podcast as Stacie returns to share her journey of switching from monthly to bi-weekly budgeting. We dive into the challenges and benefits of aligning budget schedules with different pay periods, managing increased incomes, and strategies for forecasting expenses accurately. She also talks with me about practical tips for utilizing savings accounts, handling car insurance payments, and setting up effective budgeting templates. Get insights on the psychological impact of budgeting experiments, involving partners in financial planning, and balancing important financial goals while enjoying life's moments. Whether you're dealing with variable incomes, credit card dynamics, or just starting your budgeting journey, this conversation with Stacie offers some valuable advice.You can listen to my previous conversation with Stacie all the way back in episode 9 - Preparing Your Budget for Variable Income with Stacie00:38 Switching to a New Budget Tool00:55 The Learning Curve of Budgeting by Pay Period01:43 Benefits of Budgeting by Pay Period01:50 Managing Multiple Income Streams02:31 Adjusting to Bi-Weekly Budgeting07:29 Handling Variable Expenses12:03 Using Checking Accounts as Waiting Rooms16:08 Collaborative Budgeting with Your Partner20:10 Understanding the Learning Curve20:44 Transitioning to a New Budget Template21:14 Long-Term Financial Planning21:58 Tracking and Adjusting Expenses23:05 Benefits of the Budget Template23:56 Planning for Future Expenses24:57 Achieving Financial Goals32:57 Managing Credit Card Payments37:56 Conclusion and Final ThoughtsGet started with pay period budgeting today for just $9! The Debt Free Mom Mini Course + Template will help you take your first steps toward managing your home finances with confidence. Get it today at debtfreemom.co/templateDo you have a money question that you'd like to talk about with Carly? Do you have a story of navigating a tricky financial situation? We'd love to have you on the Debt Free Mom Podcast! Fill out the guest application at dfmpodcast.com.