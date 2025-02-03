Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityThe Dallas Willard Podcast
The Dallas Willard Podcast

Dallas Willard
Join us each week as we go back to the archives and share all of Dallas Willard's original, long-form teaching. Hosted by his daughter, Rebecca Willard Heatley.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • 21. The Life We are Given in Christ (1993)
    The Life We Are Given in ChristToday we begin a series of 8 episodes taken from a 3-day conference hosted by African Enterprise with the theme “Hearing the Voice of God.”  Pietermaritzburg, South AfricaAugust 16, 1993Dallas lays a foundation for the conference by explaining how a conversational relationship with God works, and he uses Colossian 3:1-17 to give us a vision of what the life we are given in Christ looks like. Learn more about the book Hearing God on our website: https://dwillard.org/resources/books/hearing-godVisit https://DWillard.org for a wide variety of resources and opportunities that can serve as a means to help you “grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” Dallas Willard Ministries exists to proclaim, teach and manifest the love, truth and transforming power of Christ and the Kingdom of God. We invite you to partner with us by praying for our ministry team, praying for the students in the School of Kingdom Living, sharing your talents as a volunteer, or contributing financial gifts. Visit https://dwillard.org/donate if you’d like to help us increase the availability of Dallas’s teaching to help people become more like Jesus. WAYS TO CONNECT WITH US: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dallaswillard Facebook Group: Dallas Willard is My Homeboy Signup for the Dallas Willard Legacy Update at DWillard.org/mailing-list Contact the team at Dallas Willard Ministries by writing us at [email protected]. Instagram: dallas_willard_ministries Facebook: dallas.willard.0717 and SchoolOfKingdomLiving Threads: dallas_willard_ministries X (Twitter): @DallasAWillard LinkedIn: Dallas Willard Ministries, and School of Kingdom Living The contents of this recording are © Willard Family Trust. Used by permission. For permission to reproduce any of this content, please contact Dallas Willard Publicatio...
    1:14:10
  • 20. Living Without Hurry and Worry in “Such a Time as This” – a Letter from the Roman Jail (2004)
    Living Without Hurry and Worry in “Such a Time as This” – a Letter from the Roman JailBaylor University and Truitt Seminary Church Staff Retreat Retreat Theme: For Such a Time as ThisFebruary 23-24, 2004Philippians 4:6-8Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice! Let your gentle spirit be known to all men. The Lord is near. Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, dwell on these things.Overheads Used in this Session:What is a Discipline?The Prayer of Saint PatrickLeadership magazine “funny”Aspects of Me That I Am in Great Danger of Confusing(Job, Ministry, Work and Life, in a circle diagram) “The Wind, One Brilliant Day," by Antonio Machado can be found at https://mypoeticside.com/show-classic-poem-17888Dallas reads a passage about managing our calendars that is from The Art of Pastoring by William C. Martin. This little book contains helpful advice for anyone in leadership (and that includes parents!).Hear the “For Such a Time as This” series in its entirety and with all the associated resources on DWillard.org: https://dwillard.org/resources/audio/for-such-a-time-as-this. You’ll also find the series on our YouTube channel, with helpful slides and fill-in-the-blank notes created by our wonderful DWM volunteers.Visit https://DWillard.org for a wide variety of resources and opportunities that can serve as a means to help you “grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” Dallas Willard Ministries exists to proclaim, teach and manifest the love, truth and transforming power of Christ and the Kingdom of God. We invite you to partner with us by praying for our ministry team, praying for the students in the School of Kingdom Living, sharing your talents as a volunteer, or contributing financial gifts. Visit https://dwillard.org/donate if you’d like to help us increase the availability of Dallas’s teaching to help people become more like Jesus. WAYS TO CONNECT WITH US: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dallaswillard Facebook Group: Dallas Willard is My Homeboy Signup for the Dallas Willard Legacy Update at DWillard.org/mailing-list Contact the team at Dallas Willard Ministries by writing us at [email protected]. Instagram: dallas_willard_ministries Facebook: dallas.willard.0717 and SchoolOfKingdomLiving Threads: dallas_willard_ministries X (Twitter): @DallasAWillard LinkedIn: Dallas Willard Ministries, and School of Kingdom Living The contents of this recording are © Willard Family Trust. Used by permission. For permission to reproduce any of this content, please contact Dallas Willard Publicatio...
    51:30
  • 19. Finding the Kingdom of God Now, Through Jesus and His Words (2004)
    Finding the Kingdom of God Now, Through Jesus and His WordsBaylor University and Truitt Seminary Church Staff Retreat Retreat Theme: For Such a Time as ThisFebruary 23-24, 2004Overheads:Obedience is the organ of knowledge in the spiritual life.“If you then be risen with Christ, seek those things that are above where Christ sits on the right hand of the Father. Set your affections on things above, not on things on the earth, for you are dead, and your life is hid with Christ and God. When Christ who is our life shall appear with him, glorious.” Colossians 3:1-4 (slightly paraphrased)Does the gospel I preach have a natural tendency to produce disciples as distinguished from consumers of religious goods and services?The Great Commission:“I have been given say over everything in heaven and on earth. So, as you go, make disciples of all kinds of people, gather them in trinitarian reality, and teach them in such a way that they do all things I have commanded you. And remember, I am with you every moment, until the job is done.” Matt. 28:18-20 (Willard paraphrase)Who is an Apprentice of Jesus?As Jesus’ apprentice (disciple, student), I am learning from him how to lead my life in the Kingdom of God as he would lead my life if he were I.The Heart That Jesus Gives Us—Seen in the Sermon on the Mount Visit https://DWillard.org for a wide variety of resources and opportunities that can serve as a means to help you “grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” Dallas Willard Ministries exists to proclaim, teach and manifest the love, truth and transforming power of Christ and the Kingdom of God. We invite you to partner with us by praying for our ministry team, praying for the students in the School of Kingdom Living, sharing your talents as a volunteer, or contributing financial gifts. Visit https://dwillard.org/donate if you’d like to help us increase the availability of Dallas’s teaching to help people become more like Jesus. WAYS TO CONNECT WITH US: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dallaswillard Facebook Group: Dallas Willard is My Homeboy Signup for the Dallas Willard Legacy Update at DWillard.org/mailing-list Contact the team at Dallas Willard Ministries by writing us at [email protected]. Instagram: dallas_willard_ministries Facebook: dallas.willard.0717 and SchoolOfKingdomLiving Threads: dallas_willard_ministries X (Twitter): @DallasAWillard LinkedIn: Dallas Willard Ministries, and School of Kingdom Living The contents of this recording are © Willard Family Trust. Used by permission. For permission to reproduce any of this content, please contact Dallas Willard Publicatio...
    55:49
  • 18. Streams In the Desert and Wells of Living Water: Christ's Congregations as Fountains of Light and Life (2004)
    Streams In the Desert and Wells of Living Water: Christ's Congregations as Fountains of Light and LifeBaylor University and Truitt Seminary Church Staff Retreat Retreat Theme: For Such a Time as ThisFebruary 23-24, 2004In today’s episode, Dallas discusses the Four Great Questions of Human Life:What is the nature of reality?Who is well-off?Who is a “really good” person?How do I become a “really good” person?Hear the series in its entirety on DWillard.org: https://dwillard.org/resources/audio/for-such-a-time-as-thisVisit https://DWillard.org for a wide variety of resources and opportunities that can serve as a means to help you “grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” Dallas Willard Ministries exists to proclaim, teach and manifest the love, truth and transforming power of Christ and the Kingdom of God. We invite you to partner with us by praying for our ministry team, praying for the students in the School of Kingdom Living, sharing your talents as a volunteer, or contributing financial gifts. Visit https://dwillard.org/donate if you’d like to help us increase the availability of Dallas’s teaching to help people become more like Jesus. WAYS TO CONNECT WITH US: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dallaswillard Facebook Group: Dallas Willard is My Homeboy Signup for the Dallas Willard Legacy Update at DWillard.org/mailing-list Contact the team at Dallas Willard Ministries by writing us at [email protected]. Instagram: dallas_willard_ministries Facebook: dallas.willard.0717 and SchoolOfKingdomLiving Threads: dallas_willard_ministries X (Twitter): @DallasAWillard LinkedIn: Dallas Willard Ministries, and School of Kingdom Living The contents of this recording are © Willard Family Trust. Used by permission. For permission to reproduce any of this content, please contact Dallas Willard Publicatio...
    59:37
  • 17. An Invitation to a "With-God Life" in Jesus
    An Invitation to a "With-God Life"; in JesusToday’s episode is a session from the Renovaré International Conference held in Denver, Colorado, on June 19-22, 2005. The conference title was, "The With-God Life: The Dynamics of Scripture for Christian Spiritual Transformation." Dallas’s full title for this session was,  "No Longer Alone with God as Jesus in the Eternal Kingdom - NOW: The’ With-God Life’ Under the New Covenant"Download Dallas’s handout and follow along: https://dwillard.s3.amazonaws.com/2005-Renovare-No-Longer-Alone.pdfYou can see the video of this talk on our YouTube channel:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HN1K43YePCc&amp;t=807sAudio of the full conference is available for purchase on ChristianAudio.comThe Renovaré Study Bible is still available, and we highly recommend it!https://dwillard.org/resources/recommended-reading/the-life-with-god-bibleIf this is the first time you’re hearing about Renovaré, we encourage you to visit their website and learn more. Dallas was a founding member of the team that created Renovaré under the leadership of Richard Foster in 1988. https://renovare.orgVisit https://DWillard.org for a wide variety of resources and opportunities that can serve as a means to help you “grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” Dallas Willard Ministries exists to proclaim, teach and manifest the love, truth and transforming power of Christ and the Kingdom of God. We invite you to partner with us by praying for our ministry team, praying for the students in the School of Kingdom Living, sharing your talents as a volunteer, or contributing financial gifts. Visit https://dwillard.org/donate if you’d like to help us increase the availability of Dallas’s teaching to help people become more like Jesus. WAYS TO CONNECT WITH US: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dallaswillard Facebook Group: Dallas Willard is My Homeboy Signup for the Dallas Willard Legacy Update at DWillard.org/mailing-list Contact the team at Dallas Willard Ministries by writing us at [email protected]. Instagram: dallas_willard_ministries Facebook: dallas.willard.0717 and SchoolOfKingdomLiving Threads: dallas_willard_ministries X (Twitter): @DallasAWillard LinkedIn: Dallas Willard Ministries, and School of Kingdom Living The contents of this recording are © Willard Family Trust. Used by permission. For permission to reproduce any of this content, please contact Dallas Willard Publicatio...
    50:34

About The Dallas Willard Podcast

Join us each week as we go back to the archives and share all of Dallas Willard's original, long-form teaching. Hosted by his daughter, Rebecca Willard Heatley.
