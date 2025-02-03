20. Living Without Hurry and Worry in “Such a Time as This” – a Letter from the Roman Jail (2004)
Living Without Hurry and Worry in “Such a Time as This” – a Letter from the Roman JailBaylor University and Truitt Seminary Church Staff Retreat Retreat Theme: For Such a Time as ThisFebruary 23-24, 2004Philippians 4:6-8Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice! Let your gentle spirit be known to all men. The Lord is near. Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, dwell on these things.Overheads Used in this Session:What is a Discipline?The Prayer of Saint PatrickLeadership magazine “funny”Aspects of Me That I Am in Great Danger of Confusing(Job, Ministry, Work and Life, in a circle diagram) “The Wind, One Brilliant Day," by Antonio Machado can be found at https://mypoeticside.com/show-classic-poem-17888Dallas reads a passage about managing our calendars that is from The Art of Pastoring by William C. Martin. This little book contains helpful advice for anyone in leadership (and that includes parents!).Hear the “For Such a Time as This” series in its entirety and with all the associated resources on DWillard.org: https://dwillard.org/resources/audio/for-such-a-time-as-this. You’ll also find the series on our YouTube channel, with helpful slides and fill-in-the-blank notes created by our wonderful DWM volunteers.Visit https://DWillard.org for a wide variety of resources and opportunities that can serve as a means to help you “grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” Dallas Willard Ministries exists to proclaim, teach and manifest the love, truth and transforming power of Christ and the Kingdom of God. We invite you to partner with us by praying for our ministry team, praying for the students in the School of Kingdom Living, sharing your talents as a volunteer, or contributing financial gifts. Visit https://dwillard.org/donate if you’d like to help us increase the availability of Dallas’s teaching to help people become more like Jesus. WAYS TO CONNECT WITH US: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dallaswillard Facebook Group: Dallas Willard is My Homeboy Signup for the Dallas Willard Legacy Update at DWillard.org/mailing-list Contact the team at Dallas Willard Ministries by writing us at [email protected]
. Instagram: dallas_willard_ministries Facebook: dallas.willard.0717 and SchoolOfKingdomLiving Threads: dallas_willard_ministries X (Twitter): @DallasAWillard LinkedIn: Dallas Willard Ministries, and School of Kingdom Living The contents of this recording are © Willard Family Trust. Used by permission. For permission to reproduce any of this content, please contact Dallas Willard Publicatio...