FULL EP | No Survivors in American Airlines Crash in DC; Is DEI to Blame for the Plane Crash in DC; Five Worst Guys on Social Media; and MORE

On this episode of The D.L. Hughley Show Podcast, D.L. and the crew spoke about several topics. During What's Trending, Queen Indy Bee spoke about the American Airlines crash in the Potomac River, after it slammed into a black hawk helicopter. It has been reported that there are no survivors in the crash from either the American Airline plane or the black hawk helicopter. President Donald Trump has blamed the Biden administration and DEI for the plane crash with a black hawk helicopter in the Potomac River in Washington D.C. But Trump has fired the head of TSA, the Coast Guard and key aviation officials as he took office. The Question of the Day is; what is more the cause of the plane crash, is it DEI or Trump firing aviation officials, the Head of TSA, and the Coast Guard? Also, Queen Indy Bee gives five of the worst guys you meet on social media on 5 Things You Need to Know. All of this and more on The D.L. Hughley Show Podcast.