The Cutlass Podcast is the companion podcast to the 2nd edition of the Chief Petty Officer's Guide and the Petty Officer's Guide. Join Paul Kingsbury, retired U... More
When & How to Lead with a Directing Style
With retired Command Master Chief Glenn Mallo exploring the ins and outs of the directing style of situational leadership. We talk when and why to use it, personal examples of our use with it, and the risks of misusing this leadership style. To learn more, make sure to check out chapter two of the Chief Petty Officer's Guide or The Situational Leader. You can also learn more on my YouTube channel.
5/2/2023
37:33
They're Not All You! Using Empathy as a Leadership Skill (Part 2)
In this episode I continue my discussion with retired Navy Master Chief and creator/producer of the Don't Give Up the Ship Podcast on the importance of empathy as a leadership skill. This episode was inspired by a Forbes article titles, "Empathy Is The Most Important Leadership Skill". This episode reinforces several other Cutlass Podcast episodes including "How to Be a Better Listener", "How to Use Feedback to Avoid Being a Bosshole", and "Are You An Ambassador of Goodwill or Hostility?"
4/25/2023
32:08
They're Not All You! Using Empathy as a Leadership Skill (Part 1)
In this episode I'm joined by retired Navy Master Chief and creator/producer of the Don't Give Up the Ship Podcast to discuss the importance of empathy as a leadership skill. This episode was inspired by a Forbes article titles, "Empathy Is The Most Important Leadership Skill". This episode reinforces several other Cutlass Podcast episodes including "How to Be a Better Listener", "How to Use Feedback to Avoid Being a Bosshole", and "Are You An Ambassador of Goodwill or Hostility?"
4/18/2023
40:34
A Fleet Master Chief Offers Five Leadership Lessons Learned
Retired Fleet Master Chief JoAnn Ortloff joins me to discuss her top five leadership lessons learned. To learn more, make sure to check out chapter two of the "Chief Petty Officer's Guide". Also, make sure to check out related content including Episode 7 "How to Safely and Professionally Challenge Your Boss", Episode 12 "Growing Into Your New Role", and Episode 32 "Becoming a Leader of Consequence!"
4/11/2023
32:20
How to Become a Leader of Consequence
We all want to make a positive difference in our professional and personal lives! In this episode, I sit down with retired U.S. Air Force Command Chief, Patrick McMahon to get his philosophy, experiences, and advice on becoming a leader of consequence!
