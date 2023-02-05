Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast The Cutlass Podcast
The Cutlass Podcast is the companion podcast to the 2nd edition of the Chief Petty Officer's Guide and the Petty Officer's Guide. Join Paul Kingsbury, retired U... More
  • When & How to Lead with a Directing Style
    With retired Command Master Chief Glenn Mallo exploring the ins and outs of the directing style of situational leadership. We talk when and why to use it, personal examples of our use with it, and the risks of misusing this leadership style. To learn more, make sure to check out chapter two of the Chief Petty Officer's Guide or The Situational Leader. You can also learn more on my YouTube channel. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/paul-kingsbury03/support
    5/2/2023
    37:33
  • They're Not All You! Using Empathy as a Leadership Skill (Part 2)
    In this episode I continue my discussion with retired Navy Master Chief and creator/producer of the Don't Give Up the Ship Podcast on the importance of empathy as a leadership skill. This episode was inspired by a Forbes article titles, "Empathy Is The Most Important Leadership Skill". This episode reinforces several other Cutlass Podcast episodes including "How to Be a Better Listener", "How to Use Feedback to Avoid Being a Bosshole", and "Are You An Ambassador of Goodwill or Hostility?" --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/paul-kingsbury03/support
    4/25/2023
    32:08
  • They're Not All You! Using Empathy as a Leadership Skill (Part 1)
    In this episode I'm joined by retired Navy Master Chief and creator/producer of the Don't Give Up the Ship Podcast to discuss the importance of empathy as a leadership skill. This episode was inspired by a Forbes article titles, "Empathy Is The Most Important Leadership Skill". This episode reinforces several other Cutlass Podcast episodes including "How to Be a Better Listener", "How to Use Feedback to Avoid Being a Bosshole", and "Are You An Ambassador of Goodwill or Hostility?" --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/paul-kingsbury03/support
    4/18/2023
    40:34
  • A Fleet Master Chief Offers Five Leadership Lessons Learned
    Retired Fleet Master Chief JoAnn Ortloff joins me to discuss her top five leadership lessons learned. To learn more, make sure to check out chapter two of the "Chief Petty Officer's Guide". Also, make sure to check out related content including Episode 7 "How to Safely and Professionally Challenge Your Boss", Episode 12 "Growing Into Your New Role", and Episode 32 "Becoming a Leader of Consequence!" --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/paul-kingsbury03/support
    4/11/2023
    32:20
  • How to Become a Leader of Consequence
    We all want to make a positive difference in our professional and personal lives! In this episode, I sit down with retired U.S. Air Force Command Chief, Patrick McMahon to get his philosophy, experiences, and advice on becoming a leader of consequence!  --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/paul-kingsbury03/support
    3/7/2023
    29:48

About The Cutlass Podcast

The Cutlass Podcast is the companion podcast to the 2nd edition of the Chief Petty Officer's Guide and the Petty Officer's Guide. Join Paul Kingsbury, retired U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief and author of these guides, and his guests to learn how you can use social science and the experience of others to improve your leadership, communication, and management skills to achieve your goals and bring out the best in your people. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/paul-kingsbury03/support
