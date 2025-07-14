Episode 5: Combating Human Trafficking in Contra Costa County

Human trafficking is a crime that thrives in the shadows—but it’s happening here in Contra Costa County and across the U.S. In this powerful episode of Cross-Examination, hosts Ted Asregadoo and Brian Feinberg are joined by Contra Costa County Assistant District Attorney Alana Mathews and Human Trafficking Task Force Director Katrina Natale to highlight this pressing issue. Together, they break down what human trafficking is, how it affects victims, and the challenges law enforcement faces in combatting it. They also discuss the local efforts to help survivors escape exploitation and rebuild their lives. How can the public recognize warning signs? What is being done to hold traffickers accountable? And most importantly, what hope exists for those affected? Tune in for an engaging discussion that not only exposes the realities of human trafficking but also highlights the work being done to fight back. Listen now on Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Amazon Music, or Podbean. Show Notes: Notes from Ted's maternal grandfather's family history highlight how his ancestors were transported from India to British Guiana (South America) in the 1800s as indentured servants - a form of labor trafficking. The root of my family is in Jaunpur, India. My paternal grandfather - Ramcharran Doobay was married to my grandmother Dulan (she may have had another name). From this marriage, two children were born - a son and a daughter. The eldest being the son whose name was Ramsaroop Doobay and the daughter Janki. The family were agriculturists. When the son and daughter were five and three years of age, their mother decided to do Teerath (pilgrimage). She got her husband's permission and with her two children of tender age came to Calcutta in Bengal. After completing her religious obligations, she indulged in a bit of limited sightseeing of this big city. In the course of going around she was met by a Dalall (recruiting agent for Indentured Indians). This fellow pretended to know grandmother and won her confidence, to the extent of accepting an offer from him to return to Jaunpur by sea. She was shown a big vessel that would take her and he magnified all the charms of the sea, the sight of fishes flying and big ones rolling along and the sight of many birds and mammals. Grandmother fell for this imposter’s offer. The Dalall advised her to say yes to the questioning of the Officer recruiting and affixed her thumbprint on the forms and documents, he the imposter would pay the fare for her sea voyage. As is obvious, grandmother got through with some prompting of the Dalall, all the formalities and without knowing it she was contracted a slave with her two children, bound for British Guiana. When grandmother realized that she was tricked and was now a slave she became very grieved and frustrated, she attempted suicide on two occasions trying to jump overboard the ship, each time she had a timely rescue. Her fellow slaves counseled her and enjoined upon her to live for her children's sake. This then adjusted her outlook in life. She then resorted to daily prayer, asking the Almighty God for strength, faith, and guidance. The ship the SS [name unclear] arrived in Port Georgetown on the [year unclear, but 1876 is visible]. Grandmother and her two children were indentured to Plantation Hampton Court, on the Essequibo coast. Grandmother, her two children, and other Indian immigrants traveled from Georgetown depot to Hampton Court under the supervision of the plantation overseer. Upon arrival at the estate she, like all the others, was given living quarters in the abominable Logies (terraced cottages with earth floors); the buildings were like barracks of cheap construction (n.b. a Committee appointed by the Indian Government in 1917 said the estate manager’s horse stables were a better building than the dwellings of the immigrants). Grandmother, now separated from her husband and family in Jaunpur, India, made up her mind to exist somehow until her son and daughter had grown old enough to be consulted on future action. She never spoke the English language - this was the official and operating language in British Guiana. Here again, grandmother was handicapped, but she was now resolute to live and bring up her children - she was given light work cleaning up the sugar mill and compound. Being yet a young woman, she condescended to take a Brahmin man as a husband; she did not marry him as she could not marry twice according to Sanatanist custom. There was no issue from this union, but the gentleman assisted by his earnings to maintain the small family with as high a standard within the context of the standard then prevailing.