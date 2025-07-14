Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsGovernmentThe Cross-Examination Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Cross-Examination Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Cross-Examination Podcast

Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office
Government
The Cross-Examination Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Episode 8: The Cold Case of Terrie Ladwig
    In this compelling episode of Cross-Examination, hosts Ted Asregadoo and Brian Feinberg dive deep into one of Contra Costa County's most significant cold case breakthroughs: the 1994 murder of 28-year-old Terrie Ladwig in Concord, California. Terrie, a transgender woman whose birth name was Larry Earl Thompson, was brutally murdered on December 2, 1994. For nearly three decades, her case remained unsolved—until advances in DNA technology and the dedication of law enforcement finally brought her killer to justice. Featured Guests: Deputy District Attorney Satish Jallepalli - The prosecutor who successfully tried the case and secured justice for Terrie Sergeant James Cartwright - Concord Police Department investigator who worked tirelessly on the case that led to the arrest of suspect James Grimsley Paul Holes - Former Contra Costa Sheriff's Office cold case investigator, bestselling author of "Unmasked: My Life Solving America's Cold Cases," and renowned podcaster. Paul's groundbreaking work with DNA evidence was instrumental in solving the Golden State Killer case, and he was involved in the early forensic work on Terrie's case What You'll Learn: How investigators approach a fresh homicide scene and what evidence they prioritize The evolution of DNA technology from 1994 to today and how it cracked this cold case The legal challenges prosecutors face when building a case decades after the original crime How evidence preservation techniques from the 1990s made modern DNA analysis possible The investigative process that identified James Grimsley as the suspect Details about the night of the murder, including Terrie's final phone call to her husband This episode provides a fascinating glimpse into how cold case units operate, the importance of meticulous evidence preservation, and how modern forensic science can ultimately deliver justice for victims and their families, even after decades have passed. Paul Holes' podcasts: Buried Bones, and Small Town Dicks. 
    --------  
    40:12
  • Episode 6: Courthouse Canines
    In this episode of the Cross-Examination podcast, hosts Ted Asregadoo and Brian Feinberg explore the unique role of facility dogs in the legal system. They introduce Bear, the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office facility dog, and delve into how these specially trained canines provide emotional support in sensitive cases, particularly involving minors. The hosts speak with Janet Wright, Bear's handler at the DA's Office, and guests from Canine Companions – Michelle Williams, Jo Otico, and Pam Durkin – who discuss the training process for these remarkable dogs. Later in the episode, Judge Terri Mockler joins the conversation to shed light on the legal framework and practical considerations for using facility dogs in court, ensuring balance and supporting victims while maintaining the integrity of the judicial process. To learn more about Bear, visit the Contra Costa DA's page on him. Canine Companions is a national organization, but the local chapter in Contra Costa County is in Walnut Creek.  
    --------  
    39:43
  • Episode 5: Combating Human Trafficking in Contra Costa County
    Human trafficking is a crime that thrives in the shadows—but it’s happening here in Contra Costa County and across the U.S. In this powerful episode of Cross-Examination, hosts Ted Asregadoo and Brian Feinberg are joined by Contra Costa County Assistant District Attorney Alana Mathews and Human Trafficking Task Force Director Katrina Natale to highlight this pressing issue. Together, they break down what human trafficking is, how it affects victims, and the challenges law enforcement faces in combatting it. They also discuss the local efforts to help survivors escape exploitation and rebuild their lives. How can the public recognize warning signs? What is being done to hold traffickers accountable? And most importantly, what hope exists for those affected? Tune in for an engaging discussion that not only exposes the realities of human trafficking but also highlights the work being done to fight back. Listen now on Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Amazon Music, or Podbean.   Show Notes: Notes from Ted's maternal grandfather's family history highlight how his ancestors were transported from India to British Guiana (South America) in the 1800s as indentured servants - a form of labor trafficking. The root of my family is in Jaunpur, India. My paternal grandfather - Ramcharran Doobay was married to my grandmother Dulan (she may have had another name). From this marriage, two children were born - a son and a daughter. The eldest being the son whose name was Ramsaroop Doobay and the daughter Janki. The family were agriculturists. When the son and daughter were five and three years of age, their mother decided to do Teerath (pilgrimage). She got her husband's permission and with her two children of tender age came to Calcutta in Bengal. After completing her religious obligations, she indulged in a bit of limited sightseeing of this big city. In the course of going around she was met by a Dalall (recruiting agent for Indentured Indians). This fellow pretended to know grandmother and won her confidence, to the extent of accepting an offer from him to return to Jaunpur by sea. She was shown a big vessel that would take her and he magnified all the charms of the sea, the sight of fishes flying and big ones rolling along and the sight of many birds and mammals. Grandmother fell for this imposter’s offer. The Dalall advised her to say yes to the questioning of the Officer recruiting and affixed her thumbprint on the forms and documents, he the imposter would pay the fare for her sea voyage. As is obvious, grandmother got through with some prompting of the Dalall, all the formalities and without knowing it she was contracted a slave with her two children, bound for British Guiana. When grandmother realized that she was tricked and was now a slave she became very grieved and frustrated, she attempted suicide on two occasions trying to jump overboard the ship, each time she had a timely rescue. Her fellow slaves counseled her and enjoined upon her to live for her children's sake. This then adjusted her outlook in life. She then resorted to daily prayer, asking the Almighty God for strength, faith, and guidance. The ship the SS [name unclear] arrived in Port Georgetown on the [year unclear, but 1876 is visible]. Grandmother and her two children were indentured to Plantation Hampton Court, on the Essequibo coast. Grandmother, her two children, and other Indian immigrants traveled from Georgetown depot to Hampton Court under the supervision of the plantation overseer. Upon arrival at the estate she, like all the others, was given living quarters in the abominable Logies (terraced cottages with earth floors); the buildings were like barracks of cheap construction (n.b. a Committee appointed by the Indian Government in 1917 said the estate manager’s horse stables were a better building than the dwellings of the immigrants). Grandmother, now separated from her husband and family in Jaunpur, India, made up her mind to exist somehow until her son and daughter had grown old enough to be consulted on future action. She never spoke the English language - this was the official and operating language in British Guiana. Here again, grandmother was handicapped, but she was now resolute to live and bring up her children - she was given light work cleaning up the sugar mill and compound. Being yet a young woman, she condescended to take a Brahmin man as a husband; she did not marry him as she could not marry twice according to Sanatanist custom. There was no issue from this union, but the gentleman assisted by his earnings to maintain the small family with as high a standard within the context of the standard then prevailing.      
    --------  
    30:10
  • Episode 4: Being Vigilant About Online Dangers
    Episode 4: Being Vigilant About Online Dangers In this episode of Cross-Examination, hosts Ted Asregadoo and Brian Feinberg explore the increasingly addictive and sometimes dangerous world of apps, games, and internet sites. Contra Costa District Attorney Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe joins Ted and Brian as a guest in the discussion. Inspector Holcombe works primarily in the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program and has years of experience combatting online crimes where the victims are young children and teens.  As the internet, apps, and games evolve, so do the risks it presents—especially for children. Darryl shares his expertise on how predators exploit trust and technology to groom victims, highlights the dangers of sexting and sharing private information, and talks about the disturbing reality behind what’s often mislabeled as “child pornography.” He also sheds light on the prevalence of cyberbullying and how ICAC’s work in prevention and education is vital for keeping children safe in digital spaces. Listeners will also hear about the Vigilant Parent Initiative, a program at the District Attorney’s Office designed to empower parents with tools and knowledge to protect their children online. As part of being a vigilant parent, Ted mentions the powerful short video Sharable?, a poignant depiction of the dangers lurking in seemingly harmless online interactions. The video was produced by Kripos, the Norwegian National Criminal Investigation Service, and it’s a powerful dramatization of the consequences of image sharing. Tune in for essential tips, eye-opening insights, and practical strategies for staying safe and vigilant in today’s digital age. To learn more, visit the Vigilant Parent Initiative page at contracostada.org, where you’ll find additional resources and information on scheduling a presentation.   Also mentioned in this episode is author Jonathan Haidt, whose book The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure, notes a study by Meta on Instagram usage among teenage girls that can lead to an uptick in mental health issues.     
    --------  
    28:34
  • Episode 3: Media Frames with KTVU's Henry Lee
    In this episode of Cross-Examination, Ted Asregadoo and Deputy District Attorney Brian Feinberg dive into the complex world of media coverage surrounding the criminal justice system. How do editors and reporters decide which stories to cover? What challenges do journalists face when gathering facts, especially in a social media-driven era? Joining the discussion is veteran reporter Henry Lee from KTVU FOX 2 -- who shares his insights on reporting crime stories, navigating public trust, and how balanced, solution-oriented journalism can make a difference in shaping public perception. Tune in for a thought-provoking conversation on the power and responsibility of the Fourth Estate.
    --------  
    33:56:00

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Cross-Examination Podcast

Cross-Examination: The Official Podcast of the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office Join hosts Ted Asregadoo and Brian Feinberg as they delve into the often complex world of criminal law and its impact on the residents of Contra Costa County. Each episode features insightful discussions and expert interviews, including a special conversation with District Attorney Diana Becton. Explore pressing topics like retail theft, the factors influencing media coverage of crime, the challenges surrounding DUIs, and vital victim services. We also tackle urgent issues such as internet crimes against children, shedding light on how our community can stay informed and safe. Tune in to Cross-Examination for a thoughtful examination of the legal landscape and its connection to everyday life in Contra Costa County. Your understanding of justice starts here!
Podcast website
Government

Listen to The Cross-Examination Podcast, Sekulow and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.22.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/10/2025 - 6:53:04 PM