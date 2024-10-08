Force Management and Materiel Solutions with COL (R) Scott Gallaway
The All-Volunteer Force and Mobilization with Katherine Kuzminski, CNAS
Space Warfare and Enabling the Terrestrial Battlefield with Paul Szymanski
The Evolution of Drones with Stacie Pettyjohn, Center for a New American Security
Discussion on the Maritime Domain, the Defense Industrial Base, and Future War with Anthony Cowden
Squaring the Circle digs into the fascinating cerebral world of force management and other areas of interest. This podcast explores the processes and systems in force management. It also dives into strategy, warfighting, and changes to the character of war – all things that a force manager needs familiarity with. So, join me with experts and leaders wherever you are in time and space while we look at the challenges and opportunities in today's environmentViews are solely my own and do not reflect those of other individuals or organizations