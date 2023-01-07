Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Craig Silverman is an active Colorado trial lawyer at Craig Silverman Law, LLC. Craig served for sixteen years at the Denver District Attorney‘s Office where he...

  • Episode 156 - The Roger Stone Interview - Insurrection
    Rundown -    Craig reflects on his interview with Roger Stone - 27:18   Troubadour Dave Gunders - 01:24:55   "If God Was Watching" by Dave Gunders - 01:35:36   If Jack Smith could extract the full truth from Roger Stone, we might put to bed this MAGA-mess. Knee deep in all things Trump, Roger Stone started working for Nixon and graduated to Ronald Reagan. It was the Reagan campaign when Stone met Trump through attorney Roy Cohn.   In a lengthy interview here, Roger Stone recounts how he met Trump and became his biggest booster. When asked about Roy Cohn and how to learn more about that infamous attorney, Stone recommends we watch Citizen Cohn. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtQNGUIw2Hg   This episode occurs at a critical moment in history. Right now, the oft-pardoned Roger Stone appears to have been knee-deep in the planning with Oath Keepers and Proud Boys for the January 6 MAGA insurrection at our nation’s Capital. HQ was the Willard Hotel. https://coloradosun.com/2023/07/04/trump-podcast-opinion-silverman/   Prior shows have covered connections to the Willard Hotel command center including the reported presence of numerous members of the conspiracy, some with Colorado connections like Eastman and Oltmann. https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/nation-world/story/2022-05-17/senior-trump-official-at-state-met-with-election-denial-activists-jan-6   Back on New Years Eve of 2015, Roger Stone was looking to sell his book, The Clintons' War on Women, and agreed to come on radio with me for over an hour. That sound was preserved and has amazing relevance today.   Almost immediately, Roger Stone is confronted by the host after Stone claimed that he had a falling out with candidate Trump which led to his removal from the 2016 campaign. In truth, it now appears Stone was working foreign backed channels.   Roger Stone was a longtime partner of Paul Manafort who came forward, after long working for Putin and his pals, to be Trump’s campaign manager in 2016. Those like Trump who deny Russia helped him win in 2016 are not being truthful. https://rollcall.com/2020/08/18/senate-intelligence-committee-russian-interference-2016-election-report/   Roger Stone tells plenty of lies in this revealing interview which specifically addresses whether Trump will end women’s reproductive rights. Stone was then a bigwig with Republicans for Choice. But now, as of 2020, Stone claims to be a born again Christian.   Have you heard the story of Roger Stone’s conversion from being a lapsed Catholic to a committed evangelical pro-life person? We’ve got the sound and you should get ready with a healthy dose of skepticism. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twLSrpM4HDY&t=18s   This interview of Roger Stone focuses on Colorado issues, particularly the legalization of cannabis. Back in the day, Roger Stone was an advocate for legalized cannabis and he predicted the path his pal Trump would take.   But the KEY passage of the entire podcast is Roger Stone’s admission he and Trump were not just part of an historical political movement, they were intending an insurrection. Yes, Roger Stone, of his own volition, volunteers that an insurrection would occur.   Troubadour Dave Gunders keeps favoring our show with hits from his new album titled, Connected. His superb and biting song named, If G-d was Watching, is filled with haunting lyrics apropos of con man, MAGA-man, Roger Stone and his pal Donald Trump. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ul4qAEZSQE
    7/8/2023
    1:42:31
  • Episode 155 - Bob Zeidman
    Rundown -   Bob Zeidman - 15:44   Troubadour Dave Gunders - 01:52:30   "Eddie Don't Quit" by Dave Gunders - 02:02:11   Perhaps you’ve heard of the man who successfully claimed Mike Lindell’s five million dollar offer to prove him wrong regarding 2020 election rigging. That man is Robert Zeidman and here’s a chance to get to know the rest of the story. https://www.washingtonpost.com/documents/a68b42f4-d5dc-4ff9-b34e-84d52fa3fc32.pdf?itid=lk_inline_manual_11&itid=lk_inline_manual_18   Robert Zeidman is a fascinating man. He got to Silicon Valley in the early days via Stanford. Bob Zeidman wrote the seminal book on software sleuthing titled, The Software IP Detective’s Handbook. https://www.amazon.com/SOFTWARE-IP-DETECTIVES-HANDBOOK/dp/0137035330   Bob’s an expert witness who makes money telling truths in written reports, and under oath. Bob Zeidman is a frequently retained and highly compensated expert witness. When Lindell announced the five million dollar challenge to Prove Mike Wrong, the My Pillow Guy sought to limit the crowd of contestants to Trump sympathizers.   Bob Zeidman has been a stalwart Republican even while living four decades in Silicon Valley and nearby San Francisco. Find out how Zeidman became an expert witness when the Winklevoss brothers sued Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Eventually, urban decay and overtaxation drove the Zeidmans to Summerlin, Nevada.    Zeidman is a brilliant writer as he’s proved many times in different publications. When Zeidman took down and exposed Lindell, he authored a brilliant Politico piece named: How I Won $5 Million From the MyPillow Guy and Saved Democracy. https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/05/26/my-pillow-mike-lindell-investigation-00097903   Zeidman has been on a political journey which has landed now on No Labels and we discuss Kyle Clark’s brilliant takedown of that group and its leader. But anything is better than backing Trump and Zeidman assures he will never make that mistake again.   As you size up Bob Zeidman, expect to like this gutsy and successful businessman with the courage to call out mullarkey. Zeidman has correctly sized up Mike Lindell after studying the man who now owes him $5,000,000.00. That’s a lot of pillows.   This story takes time - more than that allowed at CNN. We take the time in this enjoyable discussion with a news making computer expert. Zeidman has a good time in this, the area of his expertise. Bob is a fine Philly product of Morris (Moish) & Ruth. https://www.cnn.com/videos/business/2023/04/21/mike-lindell-mypillow-debunked-election-claims-robert-zeidman-contd-ebof-vpx.cnn   We discuss the religious component of Mike Lindell’s backing of Trump’s Big Lie. Is democracy imperiled and did Bob Zeidman help save us? What are the implications to be drawn from Zeidman undressing Lindell’s Big Lie. This is great food for thought.   Our Troubadour Dave Gunders brings back his hit, Eddie Don’t Quit, dedicated this episode to Putin/Trump types everywhere. We talk about Roger Stone and all the Trump accomplices about to go down. Recent Supreme Court rulings decried, but this will lead to lots of legal work.
    7/1/2023
    2:10:38
  • Episode 154 - Jim Benemann
    Rundown -    Jim Benemann - 12:00   Troubadour Dave Gunders - 01:28:00   "Little Hummingbird" by Dave Gunders - 01:54:27   Denver’s revered newsman joins the podcast shortly after his celebrated retirement as nightly news anchor at KCNC Channel Four. Jim Benemann did his job superbly for many decades and has a loving family.  https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/jim-benemann-thanks-for-40-years-of-service/   Learn about how this Chicago kid came to Colorado State in 1974 and fell in love with the Centennial State. Benemann has moved to Eagle, Colorado. Find out why. He’s still a lively outspoken presence on Twitter.   The livability of Denver back in the day, and now, is reviewed. Metro Denver’s high cost of living and the attractiveness of our region has created major changes. Crime and guns, and the fetishization of weapons of war in our communities gets reviewed.   Jim Benemann was assigned long ago to Washington DC where he met luminaries like Senators Barry Goldwater and Sam Nunn. Learn what the GOP’s 1964 nominee was like in person. Jim Benemann witnessed the rise and fall and recoveries of respected Senator Gary Hart too.   Reviewed and honored is the living legacy of still living former president Jimmy Carter. Part of that includes Habitats for Humanity, and Jim Benemann is a big time volunteer and advocate for this longstanding and wonderful charitable program. https://twitter.com/jim_benemann/status/1672023237021036544   Contrast with the grifting in the MAGA GOP world where the ethical improprieties of conservative US Supreme Court Justices Thomas/Alito puts American rule of law at increasing risk. Benemann makes great analogies to attempted payola at TV stations that management wisely ended.   Lauren Boebert family crime dramas had news directors and local editors walking on eggs. Learn how local news covers (or pulls its punches) covering GOP-MAGA misconduct in an age where many members of the audience revere the defeated former president.   The advisability of staying on Twitter gets reviewed. So does the proposed UFC cage match between Musk and Zuckerberg. Host puts odds at 5/2 in favor of the younger, better trained man. Learn much more about Jim Benemann’s politics than you ever have before.   Talk gets even more spicy as conversation turns to sports. Benemann is an avid golfer but is fed up with the LIV/MBS/MAGA takeover of pro golf and says he won’t watch their tournaments any more. But he will keep on playing. Benemann has called a timeout on his hockey playing. Find out why.   As for baseball, disgust is displayed towards the Rockies’ ownership and there is major advocacy for a sale of the MLB team to occur. Avs are in good shape but it is sad that Landeskog is out like Benemann. Our Nuggets are set, and victory further celebrated.   Troubadour Dave Gunders celebrates the arrival of summer with his new album named Connections, and his fast sweet colorful song titled Little Hummingbird, in which the migrating bird is asked to bring messages of love and peace. Is that just fiction? Hope not. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opIsiROzQWM   Esperance is what this summer of consequences holds – hopes realized. Putin and Trump face friction in their own radical factions. Bad guys fighting everywhere. Musk v Zuck. MTG v BoBo. Meanwhile, #DenverTrumpRadio turns blind eye.   Caplis turns his show over to unapologetic KBB day after she makes a partisan fool of herself.    RMGO embraced on Caplis show, slamming Steve Reams for being too lib on guns and RFL?!?. Brauchler did weakest interview ever w/ BoBo. Boyles keeps capitulating, and muzzling himself, so he can sell big guns.    We talk about current events including Jack Smith about to further lower the boom on America’s defeated, twice-impeached, twice-indicted former president. Adam Schiff is saluted as an American hero. Esperance means hopeful feelings that truth and justice will prevail. Enjoy.
    6/24/2023
    2:00:49
  • Episode 153 - Rhonda Fields
    Rundown -    Rhonda Fields - 16:59   Troubadour Dave Gunders - 01:16:35   "Set the Tone" by Dave Gunders - 01:35:46   The Denver Nuggets won it all, but Denver’s victory celebrations were marred by gun violence. On Denver metro roads, people are being shot in incidents involving road rage. Too many guns are killing America and Colorado.    Colorado State Senator Rhonda Fields has accomplished many great things in her rise through the legislature. Rhonda turned to politics after suffering the shooting murder of her son Javad and his fiancee on June 20, 2005. Rhonda responded to tragedy with loving commitment to service.   President Joe Biden gave a brilliant speech in Connecticut to a crowd full of gun violence victims. Widely mocked by the right for his senior moments, Biden was compelling on Friday laying out his agenda to fight gun violence. We’ve got the sound.   Host has been Rhonda Fields’ attorney and friend through the decades. Javad was killed because he witnessed a murder, something which could happen to any of us. Rhonda understands criminal justice system and its positive contributions, and limitations.   Senator Fields discusses the need for an assault weapon ban and a tougher law enforcement “zero tolerance for gun crimes” policy in Denver and Aurora. Why not Rhonda Fields for mayor of Aurora now that she’s term-limited?   Rhonda knows Denver mayor-elect Mike Johnston and believes he’ll do great things. Courtney Johnston, Denver’s new First Lady, was one of the prosecutors assigned the case where Rhonda Fields was threatened by an agitated gun owner.   Gun culture needs to be addressed. How can it be that Ja Morant is suspended 25 games for pic with gun and Lauren Boebert wins re-election after she puts long guns in hands of her four young (and troubled) sons around the family Christmas tree? https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/boebert-draws-backlash-family-christmas-photo-kids-posing/story?id=81623347   Why is it that the man who threatened Rhonda Fields was treated with leniency by the criminal justice system and the Tweeting threat-maker against Lauren Boebert went to prison? https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/news/crime/2023/06/14/south-florida-man-sentenced-for-online-threats-to-u-s-rep-lauren-boebert/70302933007/   The civil justice system has its rightful place, as we proved when the threat-maker against Rhonda Fields was made to pay a substantial sum to charity and take steps to rehabilitate himself. https://www.denverpost.com/2013/06/07/rhonda-fields-says-shes-still-scared-after-threats-from-franklin-sain/   We discuss Rhonda Fields’ friend, Denver DA Beth McCann, who takes a more progressive approach to sentencing teenagers committing gun crimes. When Javad and Vivian were murdered, the Arapahoe County DA sought and obtained the death penalty. But times change. Capital punishment is dead in Colorado.   Rhonda Fields is an alive and upbeat person, even though her Aurora home got shot up this last February. Rhonda Fields works to help others. And she’s willing to fight the gun industry. Senator Fields is also an opponent of Trumpism, as you will hear.   Dave Gunders provides his hit single, Set The Tone, from his Troubadour album. The fellas salute Pride month, Juneteenth, the late Daniel Ellsberg, and the Denver Nuggets. Overcoming bad judges like Judge Cannon discussed. It can be done. Host explains how.   The Craig Silverman Show - Every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Colorado time https://www.westword.com/news/franklin-sain-accused-of-racist-threats-against-gun-control-backer-should-be-fired-says-naacp-5908913
    6/17/2023
    1:42:28
  • Episode 152 - Conor McCormick-Cavanagh - Let’s go Nuggets! Let’s go Jack Smith!!
    Rundown -    Troubadour Dave Gunders - 10:49   "Train Keeps Coming" by Dave Gunders - 38:26   Conor McCormick-Cavanagh - 44:26   We review the best victory in Denver Nuggets history. Oh my. AG!! Jamal! Bruce! Nikola! Christian. KCP. Love to MPJ too.   Fantastic week reviewed, with Denver Nuggets in NBA Finals, and Trump prosecuted by Jack Smith. Consequential events in Miami are celebrated. Up to speed show discusses gritty Game Four 108-95 victory, and the dim future facing MAGA and its grotesque criminal leader.   Conor McCormick-Cavanagh had a great five year run as author at Westword in Denver, but his heart is in New York and with their legendary sports teams. Knicks and Nuggets connections discussed including, of course, Carmelo Anthony.    Nuggets greats Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray saluted. So is Rocky the Mountain Lion with Conor breaking the big story that the original Rocky is back for the NBA Finals. Find out how Conor got his scoop. https://www.westword.com/news/denver-nuggets-original-rocky-mascot-nba-finals-16974883   Mike Johnston just became Denver’s 46th mayor and Conor saw it coming. Find out why as he describes his journey through covering Denver at Westword. This show is a perfect blend of sports, politics and pop culture. We root for Nuggets and justice. We root for Denver and Mike Johnston.   Troubadour Dave Gunders brings his brand new hit called “Train Keeps Coming” which leads to great discussion of powerful trains coming to abrupt halts, as we hope happens with Trump Train. Let’s hope nothing can stop our Denver Nuggets now. Let’s go Nuggets! Let’s go Jack Smith!!
    6/10/2023
    1:58:15

About The Craig Silverman Show

Craig Silverman is an active Colorado trial lawyer at Craig Silverman Law, LLC. Craig served for sixteen years at the Denver District Attorney‘s Office where he was a Chief Deputy District Attorney. Craig has appeared hundreds of times on local and national media. Subjects have included the death penalty, serial rapists, the JonBenet Ramsey case, Columbine, the Oklahoma City Bombing trials, the Kobe Bryant case and the Aurora movie theater massacre. Craig is the host of The Craig Silverman Show which airs Saturday mornings at 9am Colorado time.
