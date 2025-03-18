The Content Factory with Tucker & Becca

Re: Sex Drugs Rock & Roll

Attention: All CoworkersIt’s the debut episode of The Content Factory, and hosts Tucker and Becca take a break from the “corporate grind” of being TikTokers to spill some goss in the break room on the internet. Lots on the agenda today including introducing the corporate word of the day, performance review of their week and an HR report that will have you questioning biology. Action Required: Download the episode, engage with all touchpoints (likes, shares, five-star reviews), and report back with your feedback. Failure to comply will be noted in your next evaluation.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.