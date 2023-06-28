From the minds that brought you Climate Town, comes… a podcast that's suspiciously similar to Climate Town.Rollie Williams (Climate Town) and Nicole Conlan (The...
Electric Cars Will Save Us
Electric Cars Will Save Us

Once we get everyone in an electric vehicle, we'll be all good, brother! SUPPORT US ON PATREON (and get access to bonus episodes) https://www.patreon.com/deniersplaybook Socials & more: https://linktr.ee/deniersplaybook SOURCESE.P.A. Lays Out Rules to Turbocharge Sales of Electric Cars and Trucks (NYT, 2023) E-BIKE ACT (Congress.gov) 9,000-Pound Electric Hummer Shows We Can't Ignore Efficiency of EVs (ACEE, 2021) Carmakers are pushing electric SUVs, but smaller is better when it comes to EVs (Guardian, 2023)Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers (QZ, 2022) Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad - General Motors [2021] (YouTube)The Death of the Chevy Bolt Is Bad News for Earth (Gizmodo, 2023)Credits for New Clean Vehicles Purchased in 2023 or After (IRS, 2023) Democratic Lawmakers Want to Give You Up to $1,500 to Buy an Electric Bike. Here's Why (NBC New York, 2023)These are the electric vehicles that qualify for a $7,500 tax credit (CBS News, 2023)CREDITS Hosts: Rollie Williams & Nicole Conlan Executive Producer: Ben Boult Audio Producer: Gregory Haddock Researchers: James Crugnale Art: Jordan Doll Music: Tony Domenick
7/11/2023
54:34
You Owe Your Life to Oil & Gas
You Owe Your Life to Oil & Gas

How dare you criticize fossil fuels! Don't you know you live in a society that has become utterly dependent on them?!? SUPPORT US ON PATREON (and get access to bonus episodes) https://www.patreon.com/deniersplaybook Socials & more: https://linktr.ee/deniersplaybook SOURCESRichard Madeley Clashes With Climate Activist In Fiery Oil Protest Debate | Good Morning Britain (ITV, 2022) Leslie Nielsen for Shell 1981 TV commercial (YouTube) Energy Transfer: Life Runs On Energy, Connected by Oil and Natural Gas, Energy Transfer TV Commercial (YouTube) 1997 Newspaper Advertisements by ClimateFacts.org, Global Climate Coalition, trade associations and unions (ClimateFiles) Epcot's 30th: Mickey and Goofy Explore The Universe of Energy (Practical WDW) API: Oil Progress Week Cartoon The forgotten oil ads that told us climate change was nothing (Guardian, 2021) Clear Energy Alliance: Thanks, Fossil Fuels (YouTube) Friday Funny: Greta Thunberg's perfect petroleum-free world (Watts Up With That?) CREDITS Hosts: Rollie Williams & Nicole Conlan Executive Producer: Ben Boult Audio Producer: Gregory Haddock Researchers: Canute Haroldson & James Crugnale Art: Jordan Doll Music: Tony Domenick
7/11/2023
1:15:23
The Climate Denier's Playbook [Teaser]
