A passion for wildlife - Mike Dilger

Ecologist, writer, and wildlife presenter Mike Dilger is a familiar face from his appearances on popular shows such as BBC's The One Show and Springwatch. With a lifelong passion for plants, insects, and birds, Mike has dedicated his career to studying and understanding wildlife. His extensive fieldwork has taken him around the world. As a respected wildlife communicator, Mike shares his knowledge through wildlife filmmaking, writing, and public speaking engagements. In addition, his expertise and genuine love for nature make him a perfect guide for specialist wildlife vacations where he enables others to learn about the natural world. Mike reminisces with Suzy about the birds they have seen together, what excites him about the natural world, and how he came to write his latest book "1000 Shades of Green". He also shares how he would spend a fantasy birding day. Recorded at Global Birdfair 2023