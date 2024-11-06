The binoculars that inspired a community in Ecuador #133
Host Suzy speaks with Sandra Morocho (Birdwatchers of Quijos Valley, Ecuador) and Michaela Leeb (Swarovski-Optik). Sandra lives in the cloud forest on the eastern slopes of the Andes in Ecuador. In 2014 she won a pair of binoculars in the Digiscoper of the Year competition run by Swarovski-Optik. Using the binoculars stoked Sandra's enthusiasm for sharing views of the local birds with her friends. From there, Sandra's engagement with the wider community led to an initiative with local leaders to promote eco-tourism alongside conservation efforts in the cloud forest in the Quijos Valley. Michaela tells us of the part Swarovski-Optik plays in supporting conservation efforts around the world. We also hear how Sandra and Michaela would spend a fantasy birding day. Recorded live at Global Birdfair 2024 Links The 12 podcasts that presented live shows at Global BirdFair - take a listen! Find out more about Birdwatchers of the Quijos Valley on Facebook Or email them at [email protected] Find out more about sustainability projects at Swarovski Optik Your bird stories Tell me about your bird stories - contact me on the casualbirder.com website The Casual Birder Bird Club The Casual Birder Bird Club is an online bird club that meets every month. Sometimes we feature guest speakers, but most months a group of us get together to talk about the birds we've seen, share birding moments that have brought us joy, and ask questions or get help from the community. If meeting up with a group of friendly people from around the world to talk about the birds you've seen sounds like something you'd like to do, you'd be very welcome to join us. Sign up here: The Casual Birder Bird Club Support the show If you would like to help support the show's production buy a virtual coffee here Keep in the Loop Sign up here for email notifications of news, blogs and episodes The Casual Birder Podcast https://casualbirder.com/ Don't miss an episode - follow the show! My thanks to Randy Braun for designing the artwork for the show and to The Drones for the theme music Short Sleeved Shirt. Check out their website at www.dronesmusic.net
22:46
The power of finding your community - Stephen Moss
Naturalist, author and broadcaster Stephen Moss joins Suzy in a wide-ranging conversation covering the importance of supporting younger members of the wildlife community, recovery from serious illness and the challenges of making individual efforts to mitigate the biodiversity crisis. Recorded live at Global Birdfair 2023 Links: Global BirdFair information and tickets: Global BirdFair website Link to my last episode with Stephen: Stephen Moss at Global BirdFair 2022
23:43
A passion for wildlife - Mike Dilger
Ecologist, writer, and wildlife presenter Mike Dilger is a familiar face from his appearances on popular shows such as BBC's The One Show and Springwatch. With a lifelong passion for plants, insects, and birds, Mike has dedicated his career to studying and understanding wildlife. His extensive fieldwork has taken him around the world. As a respected wildlife communicator, Mike shares his knowledge through wildlife filmmaking, writing, and public speaking engagements. In addition, his expertise and genuine love for nature make him a perfect guide for specialist wildlife vacations where he enables others to learn about the natural world. Mike reminisces with Suzy about the birds they have seen together, what excites him about the natural world, and how he came to write his latest book "1000 Shades of Green". He also shares how he would spend a fantasy birding day. Recorded at Global Birdfair 2023 Links: Mike Dilger's website Global BirdFair information and tickets: Global BirdFair website
30:16
Aren't birds brilliant? Alan Davies and Ruth Miller
Alan Davis and Ruth Miller are passionate birders. In 2008 they gave up their jobs and sold everything to embark on an epic year-long quest to see and hear as many bird species as possible. After many adventures, on a journey taking them around the world, their final total was an amazing 4341 species, achieving a world record for the most species seen in one year. They wrote about their adventures in their book The Biggest Twitch. They now run a bird-watching tour company providing guided tours (with cake) in their home country of Wales and worldwide. Ruth and Alan talk about sharing their love of birds with others, and how each would spend a fantasy birding day. Recorded live at Global Birdfair 2023 Links: Alan and Ruth's tour company: Birdwatchingtrips website Global BirdFair information and tickets: Global BirdFair website
29:50
Passion & innovation in bird feeder design - with Finches Friend #129
Dick and Andrew Woods, who operate the family business behind Finches Friend bird feeders, prioritise the health of garden birds in the design of their products. A passionate designer, Dick set out to revolutionise bird feeding practices by confronting the disease and contamination risks that exist wherever we feed our garden birds. Not only do their feeders separate the food from contact with birds feet, they also encourage us to maintain good feeder hygiene by providing easy clean solutions through their innovative feeder design. In this episode, Dick and Andrew, tell me about their latest product: the cleaner peanut feeder. Timestamps & Links 00:00:00 Opening 00:01:14 Past Episode Past episode: #128 Casual Birding in Panama City 00:01:27 Introduction 00:03:34 Conversation with Dick and Andrew Woods from Finches Friend Past episode with Finches Friend #119 Food, Feet and Faeces: the key to keeping our garden birds healthy Get 5% off the price of any Finches Friend product - valid until the end of January 2024 Use the code CASBIR5PC Visit the Finches Friend website
Suzy shares the joy of watching wild birds, from her garden visitors in southern England to birds seen internationally.
Learn how to identify species, notice their behaviours, and recognize songs and calls.
Join Suzy for recorded bird outings, interviews with experts and enthusiasts, and stories from birders around the world.
Suzy says: “Birding is a great pastime. It can be done with others or alone. You don't need expensive equipment, your eyes or ears are enough. And best of all, the Casual Birder can do as much or as little birding as suits them. It's perfect for fitting into our busy schedules.”
Find Suzy on Twitter @CasualBirderPod