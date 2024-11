The binoculars that inspired a community in Ecuador #133

Host Suzy speaks with Sandra Morocho (Birdwatchers of Quijos Valley, Ecuador) and Michaela Leeb (Swarovski-Optik). Sandra lives in the cloud forest on the eastern slopes of the Andes in Ecuador. In 2014 she won a pair of binoculars in the Digiscoper of the Year competition run by Swarovski-Optik. Using the binoculars stoked Sandra's enthusiasm for sharing views of the local birds with her friends. From there, Sandra's engagement with the wider community led to an initiative with local leaders to promote eco-tourism alongside conservation efforts in the cloud forest in the Quijos Valley. Michaela tells us of the part Swarovski-Optik plays in supporting conservation efforts around the world. We also hear how Sandra and Michaela would spend a fantasy birding day. Recorded live at Global Birdfair 2024