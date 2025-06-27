Powered by RND
The Bully Pulpit
The Bully Pulpit

Andrew Walker, Dean Inserra, Erik Reed, and Eric Teetsel
NewsReligion & Spirituality
  • How to Think About The Modern Progressive Project As a Christian
    Details: Thanks for listening to The Bully Pulpit Podcast, a podcast of the Center for Renewing America. Be sure to give us a rating and share with others. For more updates, follow us on social media at the handles below. Have a question you want answered on the pod? Email us: [email protected] Follow the Pod: https://x.com/BullyPulpitPodFollow The Squad: https.//x.com/ErikReedhttps.//x.com/deaninserra https.//x.com/andrewtwalkhttps.//x.com/EricTeetsel Follow The Organization: https://x.com/amrenewctr
  • The Middle East, Mental Health, and the Crisis of Modern Faith
    Thanks for listening to The Bully Pulpit Podcast, a podcast of the Center for Renewing America. Be sure to give us a rating and share with others. Have a question you want answered on the pod? Email us: [email protected] Follow the Pod: https://x.com/BullyPulpitPodFollow The Squad: https.//x.com/ErikReedhttps.//x.com/deaninserra https.//x.com/andrewtwalkhttps.//x.com/EricTeetsel Follow The Organization: https://x.com/amrenewctr
  • Genesis Called: It Wants It's Rainbow Back
    Thanks for listening to The Bully Pulpit Podcast, a podcast of the Center for Renewing America. Be sure to give us a rating and share with others. We will be hosting The Bully Pulpit: Live Show at the 2025 Southern Baptist Convention on June 9th at 4pm. For more updates, follow us on social media at the handles below. Have a question you want answered on the pod? Email us: [email protected] Follow the Pod: https://x.com/BullyPulpitPodFollow The Squad: https.//x.com/ErikReedhttps.//x.com/deaninserra https.//x.com/andrewtwalkhttps.//x.com/EricTeetsel Follow The Organization: https://x.com/amrenewctr
  • It’s time for Christians to be culture warriors, the impact of your vote, and how gay will June be?
    Thanks for listening! Be sure to give us a rating and share with others.Stayed tuned for the Bully Pulpit live show at the 2025 SBC on June 9th at 4pm! For more updates follow us @bullypulpitpod on X and InstagramHave questions you want answered on the pod? Email us: [email protected] the squad:https://x.com/ErikReedhttps://x.com/deaninserrahttps://x.com/andrewtwalkhttps://x.com/EricTeetsel
  • Media Bias and Its Impact on Politics, Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis, and Pope Leo the based
    Thanks for listening! Be sure to give us a rating and share with others.Stayed tuned for the Bully Pulpit live show at the 2025 SBC on June 9th at 4pm! Stay tuned for more information and registration details.Have questions you want answered on the pod? Email us: [email protected] the squad:https://x.com/ErikReedhttps://x.com/deaninserrahttps://x.com/andrewtwalkhttps://x.com/EricTeetsel
About The Bully Pulpit

The Bully Pulpit with Andrew Walker, Dean Inserra, Erik Reed, and Eric TeetselFour conservative Christian thought leaders pull no punches in this energetic weekly show, providing clear and candid commentary on politics and culture from a biblical standpoint.A Podcast of the Center for Renewing America
NewsReligion & SpiritualitySociety & CultureChristianityPolitics

