GAME WEEK! Buckeyes vs Longhorns: Can OSU Stop Arch Manning? | The Script Podcast

On this week's episode of The Script: A Podcast on THE Ohio State Buckeyes, Cardale Jones, Beanie Wells, and host Dave Holmes break down one of the most anticipated non-conference matchups in college football: Ohio State vs. Texas. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns, led by Arch Manning, travel to Columbus in what could be a season-defining showdown for the Buckeyes. Before kickoff, join us for our LIVE show in Columbus on Friday at 5PM ET right here on YouTube. We'll be at the O-Zone Tailgate (doors open at 4PM ET) with food, drinks, and plenty of fun as we get Buckeye Nation ready for Saturday. Cardale, Beanie, and Dave know the challenge Texas presents, but they believe THE Ohio State Buckeyes are built for this moment. The guys explain why the Buckeyes can not only win but also cover the 2.5-point spread at home. As part of our Buckeye Basement Solutions segment, we break down the keys to stopping Arch Manning and finding ways to slow down the Longhorns' dominant pass rush. From there, we take a trip around the college football landscape: Michigan's QB choice: The team up north named Bryce Underwood their starter. Is this the right move now, or is it all about setting up for the future? Dave Portnoy vs. The Shoe: Was the Barstool Sports founder really banned from Ohio Stadium before FOX's broadcast, or is this one big mix-up between FOX and Ohio State? We unpack the drama. SEC's 9th game: After years of pushback, the SEC finally agreed to a nine-game conference schedule. Did the Big Ten force their hand? In our Prime Sportsbook betting segment, we break down the odds for Ohio State vs. Texas, including our very first Script Parlay—a play that could return nearly 6-to-1 if it hits. Will you fade us or follow us? And to close the show, we highlight one of the most jaw-dropping plays ever: a ridiculous catch by future Buckeye wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. The son of former NFL WR Chris Henry is already showing he's going to be a star in Columbus, pairing up with Jeremiah Smith next season. It's opening week across college football, one of the best non-conference games of the season, and the Buckeyes are right in the middle of it.