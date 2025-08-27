GAME WEEK! Buckeyes vs Longhorns: Can OSU Stop Arch Manning? | The Script Podcast
On this week’s episode of The Script: A Podcast on THE Ohio State Buckeyes, Cardale Jones, Beanie Wells, and host Dave Holmes break down one of the most anticipated non-conference matchups in college football: Ohio State vs. Texas. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns, led by Arch Manning, travel to Columbus in what could be a season-defining showdown for the Buckeyes.
Before kickoff, join us for our LIVE show in Columbus on Friday at 5PM ET right here on YouTube. We’ll be at the O-Zone Tailgate (doors open at 4PM ET) with food, drinks, and plenty of fun as we get Buckeye Nation ready for Saturday.
Cardale, Beanie, and Dave know the challenge Texas presents, but they believe THE Ohio State Buckeyes are built for this moment. The guys explain why the Buckeyes can not only win but also cover the 2.5-point spread at home.
As part of our Buckeye Basement Solutions segment, we break down the keys to stopping Arch Manning and finding ways to slow down the Longhorns’ dominant pass rush. From there, we take a trip around the college football landscape:
Michigan’s QB choice: The team up north named Bryce Underwood their starter. Is this the right move now, or is it all about setting up for the future?
Dave Portnoy vs. The Shoe: Was the Barstool Sports founder really banned from Ohio Stadium before FOX’s broadcast, or is this one big mix-up between FOX and Ohio State? We unpack the drama.
SEC’s 9th game: After years of pushback, the SEC finally agreed to a nine-game conference schedule. Did the Big Ten force their hand?
In our Prime Sportsbook betting segment, we break down the odds for Ohio State vs. Texas, including our very first Script Parlay—a play that could return nearly 6-to-1 if it hits. Will you fade us or follow us?
And to close the show, we highlight one of the most jaw-dropping plays ever: a ridiculous catch by future Buckeye wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. The son of former NFL WR Chris Henry is already showing he’s going to be a star in Columbus, pairing up with Jeremiah Smith next season.
It’s opening week across college football, one of the best non-conference games of the season, and the Buckeyes are right in the middle of it. Subscribe now and join us all season long on The Script for analysis, live shows, and plenty of Buckeye talk.
#sports #football #ohiostate
Thank you to our sponsors:
PRIME SPORTSBOOK: https://www.primesportsbook.com/
Get a 100% deposit match up to $500 by using promo code SCRIPT. With fastest-in-the-game payouts, reduced juice, and some of the highest limits in the industry, Prime Sportsbook is where the serious players bet.
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21+ to play. Odds subject to change
BUCKEYE BASEMENT SOLUTIONS: https://buckeyebasementsolutions.com/
If you live in Central Ohio and want to keep your basement dry and your foundation strong, call Buckeye Basement Solutions today at (614) 956-4592 or visit BuckeyeBasementSolutions.com
Find your new favorite Frosty Fusions™ flavor today with choices like OREO® Brownie, Caramel Crunch, and Pop-Tarts® Strawberry. https://m-wendys.app.link/frostyfusion25
-- -- -- -- --
New episodes of THE SCRIPT drop every Wednesday throughout the off-season. Make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube and following on all pod platforms. Also, make sure you’re locked in on social media @TheScriptOSU on all platforms for highlight moments, bonus content, and engaging with the guys and Buckeye Nation.
THE SCRIPT 👉 https://www.flowcode.com/page/thescript
Instagram 👉 / thescriptosu
Twitter 👉 https://x.com/TheScriptOSU
TikTok 👉 / thescriptosu
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
39:06
--------
39:06
Julian Sayin Era Begins! Cardale Blasts Michigan/NCAA + TreVeyon, Egbuka, Sheduer ROY | The Script
On the 10th episode of The Script: A Podcast on the Ohio State Buckeyes, Dave Holmes and Cardale Jones break down the new starting quarterback for the Buckeyes, Julian Sayin.
Cardale shares what it feels like to be named the starter — and what it feels like to be on the other side. He’s been in both positions before. While he likes both Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz, Cardale trusts the Ohio State coaching staff made the right call for the present and future of the program.
The conversation then shifts to rookie Buckeyes making noise in training camp. Will TreVeyon Henderson earn the starting role in New England? Could Josh Simmons be protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blindside? Is Emeka Egbuka set for a breakout season as injuries pile up in Tampa? Plus, we share the latest on Quinshon Judkins’ situation in Cleveland.
Later, Dave and Cardale dive into the Michigan sign-stealing scandal. Cardale explains why he’s not as upset with Michigan for cheating as he is with the NCAA, which he calls inconsistent and ineffective. He fears the light punishment won’t deter future violations, but he also offers a simple solution for fixing the issue.
The show wraps with our friends at Prime Sportsbook as we look at the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race. Who has the best shot — Henderson, Egbuka, or even Shedeur Sanders?
We break it all down on The Script: A Podcast on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
#sports #football #ohiostate
Thank you to our sponsors:
PRIME SPORTSBOOK: https://www.primesportsbook.com/
Get a 100% deposit match up to $500 by using promo code SCRIPT. With fastest-in-the-game payouts, reduced juice, and some of the highest limits in the industry, Prime Sportsbook is where the serious players bet.
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21+ to play. Odds subject to change
BUCKEYE BASEMENT SOLUTIONS: https://buckeyebasementsolutions.com/
If you live in Central Ohio and want to keep your basement dry and your foundation strong, call Buckeye Basement Solutions today at (614) 956-4592 or visit BuckeyeBasementSolutions.com
Thank you to our sponsor: Wendy's
Find your new favorite Frosty Fusions™ flavor today with choices like OREO® Brownie, Caramel Crunch, and Pop-Tarts® Strawberry. https://m-wendys.app.link/frostyfusion25
-- -- -- -- --
New episodes of THE SCRIPT drop every Wednesday throughout the off-season. Make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube and following on all pod platforms. Also, make sure you’re locked in on social media @TheScriptOSU on all platforms for highlight moments, bonus content, and engaging with the guys and Buckeye Nation.
THE SCRIPT 👉 https://www.flowcode.com/page/thescript
Instagram 👉 / thescriptosu
Twitter 👉 https://x.com/TheScriptOSU
TikTok 👉 / thescriptosu
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
38:42
--------
38:42
Ohio State QB Battle at Camp, Buckeyes Best Freak Athletes & McLaurin’s Trade Drama | The Script
Cardale Jones, Beanie Wells and Dave Holmes return with a new episode of The Script: A Podcast on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Training camp is in full swing in Columbus, and the quarterback battle is heating up. Many believe it’s Julian Sayin’s job to lose, but Lincoln Kienholz — recently named an Iron Buckeye for his offseason work — is making things interesting. Is there a real competition, or is it all for show? The guys break it down along with other major camp headlines.
Later, they discuss some of the biggest athletic freaks to ever wear the scarlet and gray. Caleb Downs is already drawing NFL comparisons, but is it too soon to call him a top-five safety at the next level? Beanie and Cardale respectively push back on the hype while sharing stories about the most explosive athletes they ever played with — including a few names that could’ve gone pro straight out of high school.
Jeremiah Smith tops Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks List, and the crew agrees: he might be ready for the NFL right now. Plus, Cardale and Beanie reflect on the Buckeyes who would’ve thrived in the league if NCAA rules didn’t keep them in school.
With help from our partners at Prime Sportsbook, the team looks at Michigan’s 8.5-win total and whether the Wolverines are primed for another step back. Spoiler: Beanie’s taking the under.
Finally, we dive into the Terry McLaurin situation in Washington. After requesting a trade, is McLaurin making the right move at this stage in his career? The guys weigh in with support from Buckeye Basement Solutions.
Subscribe to The Script for weekly episodes covering Ohio State, the Big Ten and Buckeyes in the NFL.
#sports #football #ohiostate
Thank you to our sponsors:
PRIME SPORTSBOOK: https://www.primesportsbook.com/
Get a 100% deposit match up to $500 by using promo code SCRIPT. With fastest-in-the-game payouts, reduced juice, and some of the highest limits in the industry, Prime Sportsbook is where the serious players bet.
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21+ to play. Odds subject to change
BUCKEYE BASEMENT SOLUTIONS: https://buckeyebasementsolutions.com/
If you live in Central Ohio and want to keep your basement dry and your foundation strong, call Buckeye Basement Solutions today at (614) 956-4592 or visit BuckeyeBasementSolutions.com
-- -- -- -- --
New episodes of THE SCRIPT drop every Wednesday throughout the off-season. Make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube and following on all pod platforms. Also, make sure you’re locked in on social media @TheScriptOSU on all platforms for highlight moments, bonus content, and engaging with the guys and Buckeye Nation.
THE SCRIPT 👉 https://www.flowcode.com/page/thescript
Instagram 👉 / thescriptosu
Twitter 👉 https://x.com/TheScriptOSU
TikTok 👉 / thescriptosu
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
37:51
--------
37:51
Buckeyes Begin Camp, Over/Unders for NFL Buckeyes & Shemar Stewart Drama in Cincinnati | The Script
Cardale Jones, Beanie Wells and Dave Holmes return with a new episode of The Script: A Podcast on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
This week, Beanie, Cardale, and Dave reflect on the annual Special Skills Invitational held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, an event that gives young people with special needs the chance to meet current Buckeyes. While Cardale was hosting his own youth camp, Dave was on-site for the Invitational and shares what makes the event so meaningful.
Plus, the guys look back on a dramatic end to Cardale’s celebrity charity softball game, where he delivered a walk-off home run to win it. Plus, Beanie reveals he might not be a baseball star—but he’s got skills on the pickleball court.
Then, Summer is almost over and Cardale and Beanie compare today’s fall training camps to their playing days—and let’s just say, things have gotten a lot easier. And you don't want to miss Cardale's ESPYs story about ... Ronda Rousey?!
In our partnership with Prime Sportsbook, the crew checks in on Buckeyes in the NFL: Will C.J. Stroud throw over 21 touchdowns? Can Justin Fields hit 15+? What can we expect from Marvin Harrison Jr. in his 2nd season? Those plus we will take a look at a couple more Buckeyes in the NFL's projected numbers.
Finally, in this week’s Buckeye Basement Solutions segment, the guys dive into the situation with rookie Shemar Stewart and why he remains unsigned in Cincinnati. They also break down Garrett Wilson’s new contract and discuss why Terry McLaurin could be next in line for a deal.
Subscribe to The Script for new episodes every week, covering Ohio State, the Big Ten, and Buckeyes in the NFL.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
36:26
--------
36:26
Media Day Memories, Buckeyes Reloading on the DL, NFL Futures bets: Joe Burrow for MVP? | The Script
Cardale Jones, Beanie Wells and Dave Holmes return for a new episode of "The Script," the podcast covering all things Ohio State Buckeyes.
In this episode, the crew shares personal stories about Big Ten Media Days, including why neither Cardale nor Beanie ever attended during their playing careers. The discussion also touches on Ohio State’s approach to media training and how it prepares players for the spotlight.
The group then reacts to the recent arrest of former Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins and discusses what it means for his future.
As part of the Buckeyes Basement Solutions segment, the guys break down how Ohio State will handle the departure of all four starting defensive linemen and the exit of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who left for Penn State. They also assess whether Matt Patricia can make a bigger impact on the defensive side of the ball.
Later in the episode, thanks to the show's partnership with Prime Sportsbook, the team examines NFL futures, focusing on the AFC North. Will Joe Burrow and the Bengals take the division from Lamar Jackson and the Ravens? Can the Browns contend? And is Burrow a better MVP bet than Jackson or Josh Allen?
Subscribe for more analysis on Ohio State, the Big Ten, and the NFL every week on "The Script: A Podcast on the Ohio State Buckeyes."
#sports #football #ohiostatebuckeyes
(00:43) Intro
(01:00) Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas
(01:36) Beanie and Cardale have never been to Big Ten Media Days
(06:00) Buckeyes media training
(10:30) NFL Draft interviews
(12:41) Quinshon Judkins arrested
(16:50) How to fix the defensive line after so many departures
(25:12) NFL Futures
Thank you to our sponsors:
PRIME SPORTSBOOK: https://www.primesportsbook.com/
Get a 100% deposit match up to $500 by using promo code SCRIPT. With fastest-in-the-game payouts, reduced juice, and some of the highest limits in the industry, Prime Sportsbook is where the serious players bet.
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21+ to play. Odds subject to change
BUCKEYE BASEMENT SOLUTIONS: https://buckeyebasementsolutions.com/
If you live in Central Ohio and want to keep your basement dry and your foundation strong, call Buckeye Basement Solutions today at (614) 956-4592 or visit BuckeyeBasementSolutions.com
-- -- -- -- --
New episodes of THE SCRIPT drop every Wednesday throughout the off-season. Make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube and following on all pod platforms. Also, make sure you’re locked in on social media @TheScriptOSU on all platforms for highlight moments, bonus content, and engaging with the guys and Buckeye Nation.
THE SCRIPT 👉 https://www.flowcode.com/page/thescript
Instagram 👉 / thescriptosu
Twitter 👉 https://x.com/TheScriptOSU
TikTok 👉 / thescriptosu
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About THE SCRIPT: A Podcast on THE Ohio State Buckeyes
As Cardale Jones once famously said: “We ain’t come here to play school.” We came here to talk ball! Welcome to THE SCRIPT.
Dave Holmes, Chris “Beanie” Wells, and Cardale Jones will guide you through the highs, lows, and everything in between on the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Big Ten, and the ever-changing world of college athletics. Holmes, 27 time Emmy-winning Sports Director at ABC6/Fox28, brings you insider access with authority and depth. Wells, 2x Team MVP and one of the most dominant running backs in Big Ten history, delivers insights from a player who lived the grind during the “Tressel Ball” era. And Jones, the third-string quarterback turned National Champion, shoots off unfiltered takes with a swagger that has cemented him a Buckeye legend. From Ryan Day’s quest for another title to locker room stories, former player perspectives, and everything happening in Columbus and at the ‘Shoe, no other show brings you closer to the program.
New episodes drop every week. Watch on YouTube or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Follow us @TheScriptOSU on all social platforms for bonus content.
OH— IO!