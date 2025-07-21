#546: The Tax Nerd Mairéad O'Driscoll on Where Every Irish Person Leaves Money On The Table, Easy Ways To Claim Your Tax Back and Mortgage Interest Relief When Buying A New Home!

Mairéad O'Driscoll is a Chartered Tax Adviser (CTA) and Chartered Accountant (ACA) based in Ireland, best known for her approachable and jargon-free take on personal finance and taxation. Through her Instagram platform @thetaxnerd_, she’s built a loyal following by demystifying complex tax topics—from rental income and gift tax to mortgage interest credits and Budget updates. This is an absolute must listen for every Irish person who is currently working! Please pass it on to your family members and friends. Prefer to watch your podcast? The full in person video interview is on my YouTube channel now. Today’s podcast is sponsored by my group business coaching membership – The Circle: https://briankeanefitness.com/online-mastermind (Previous Appearance) https://open.spotify.com/episode/6Pzvx9v4OQylVr87bvb3LI?si=mIWWQXeLRheUyE9SUAjLaQ #88:The Tax Nerd on Everything You NEED To Know About Taxes For Self Employed, Online Business Owners and Influencers! (Instagram) www.instagram.com/thetaxnerd (Facebook) www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100065197231192 (LinkedIn) Mairéad O'Driscoll (CTA)(ACA) - Group senior tax manager - Irish Life | LinkedIn