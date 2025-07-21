#546: The Tax Nerd Mairéad O'Driscoll on Where Every Irish Person Leaves Money On The Table, Easy Ways To Claim Your Tax Back and Mortgage Interest Relief When Buying A New Home!
Mairéad O'Driscoll is a Chartered Tax Adviser (CTA) and Chartered Accountant (ACA) based in Ireland, best known for her approachable and jargon-free take on personal finance and taxation. Through her Instagram platform @thetaxnerd_, she’s built a loyal following by demystifying complex tax topics—from rental income and gift tax to mortgage interest credits and Budget updates. This is an absolute must listen for every Irish person who is currently working! Please pass it on to your family members and friends. Prefer to watch your podcast? The full in person video interview is on my YouTube channel now. Today’s podcast is sponsored by my group business coaching membership – The Circle: https://briankeanefitness.com/online-mastermind (Previous Appearance) https://open.spotify.com/episode/6Pzvx9v4OQylVr87bvb3LI?si=mIWWQXeLRheUyE9SUAjLaQ #88:The Tax Nerd on Everything You NEED To Know About Taxes For Self Employed, Online Business Owners and Influencers! (Instagram) www.instagram.com/thetaxnerd (Facebook) www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100065197231192 (LinkedIn) Mairéad O'Driscoll (CTA)(ACA) - Group senior tax manager - Irish Life | LinkedIn
Deconstructing My Success AND Biggest Failures - My Appearance on Success School Podcast!
This is an episode I recently recorded with Matt Hall on the Success School Podcast - it leans into the business side of things a lot more; so if you work for yourself, run your business or have aspirations to do so, be sure you give it a full listen. You can subscribe to Success School Podcast here: _______________________________________________ This week on Success School, I’m joined by bestselling author, fitness entrepreneur and viral content machine Brian Keane - and let me tell you, this one’s a banger. We dive into how one painful breakup became the unexpected catalyst for Brian’s biggest growth, both personally and in business. From rock bottom to building a multiple six-figure online brand - this episode is all about resilience, reinvention and real talk. We also get into: The mindset required to bounce back stronger than ever Starting and scaling an online business when you’ve got no clue where to start The difference between doing content for likes and creating it to grow a brand How to stay consistent when life punches you in the face If you’ve ever been knocked sideways by life and wondered how the hell to turn it into fuel - this episode is for you.
Worried about what people think? This is how you get FREEDOM from that!
Here is a quick clip from this week’s podcast. You can listen to the full episode from the show before this one. The clip is also in video format on my YouTube channel.. AND.. If you want other helpful podcast links based around this topic or my top takeaways from the episode this week, subscribe to my Top 3 Thursday Takeaway Newsletter.
#545: Entrepreneur Phil Graham on High Performance, Having Vision Larger Than The Critics and Finding Purpose in Pain!
Phil Graham is a Northern Irish entrepreneur, investor, strategist, and former professional bodybuilder, best known for his lateral thinking approach to business and life. After retiring from competitive bodybuilding, Phil transitioned into business, building a hyper-lean, retention-focused consultancy that scaled slowly but sustainably. He is the founder of Fitness Entrepreneur and Authority Network, a business mastermind that helps fitness professionals grow profitable, impactful, and freedom-driven businesses. Phil is also a sought-after speaker, delivering transformative keynotes at global events including TEDx. His talks are known for their “mic-drop” moments, open loops, and analogies that make complex ideas digestible He is also the primary focus in the new documentary on Amazon Prime “Fitpreneurr”. Timestamps for today’s podcast: *Note: depending on your preferred listening app, timestamps may be off by 2-3 minutes. 00:00 Introduction to Phil Graham's Journey 02:02 The Birth of Fitpreneur 11:58 Transforming Chaos into Purpose 17:50 Lessons Learned: Trusting the Process 29:11 High Performance and Balance in Life 31:21 Mission Over Metrics 36:17 Mental Health and Personal Responsibility 41:15 Finding Purpose and Defining Your Path 49:46 Creating from Abundance vs. Scarcity Today’s podcast is sponsored by my Online Mastermind – The Circle: https://briankeanefitness.com/online-mastermind Documentary: https://www.primevideo.com/detail/Fitrepreneur/0NB3MK62NRPAPYDOM3Y10AAD7R (Website) https://phil-graham.com/ (Youtube) www.youtube.com/@PhilGrahamoffical (Facebook) ww.facebook.com/PhilGraham01 (Instagram) www.instagram.com/philgrahamofficial/ (LinkedIn) Phil Graham - Founder - Fitness Entrepreneur | LinkedIn
Introducing The Circle - My New Group Business Coaching Program!
