spiked’s Brendan O’Neill discusses today’s big ideas and bad ideas with an esteemed guest. More
Available Episodes
5 of 168
231: Daniel McCarthy: Why Trump still dominates America
Daniel McCarthy – editor-in-chief of Modern Age: A Conservative Review – joins Brendan O’Neill to discuss Trump Derangement Syndrome, the electoral prospects of Ron DeSantis and how the left learned to love the security state.
Help keep spiked free, fearless and independent. Join our online donor community and enjoy a range of brilliant perks, including ad-free reading, exclusive events and signed books. Sign up here https://www.spiked-online.com/support-spiked/
Pre-order Brendan O’Neill’s A Heretic’s Manifesto now from:
🇬🇧 📕 Amazon UK:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Heretics-Manifesto-Essays-Unsayable/dp/1913019861
🇺🇸 📕 Amazon US:
https://www.amazon.com/Heretics-Manifesto-Essays-Unsayable/dp/1913019861
🖊️ 📕 Or donate £50 or more to get a signed copy: https://www.spiked-online.com/donate/
Apply now for spiked’s internship scheme: https://www.spiked-online.com/interns
Sign up to spiked’s newsletters:
https://www.spiked-online.com/newsletters/
Check out spiked’s shop:
https://www.spiked-online.com/shop/
5/25/2023
1:08:47
230: Remi Adekoya: It’s not about whiteness, it’s about wealth
Remi Adekoya joins Brendan to talk about his latest book, It’s Not About Whiteness, It’s About Wealth. They discuss the truth about racial inequality, the dangers of racial identity politics and how Africa can realise its potential.
Pre-order Brendan O’Neill’s A Heretic’s Manifesto now from:
🇬🇧 📕 Amazon UK:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Heretics-Manifesto-Essays-Unsayable/dp/1913019861
🇺🇸 📕 Amazon US:
https://www.amazon.com/Heretics-Manifesto-Essays-Unsayable/dp/1913019861
🖊️ 📕 Or donate £50 or more to get a signed copy: https://www.spiked-online.com/donate/
Apply now for spiked’s internship scheme: https://www.spiked-online.com/interns
Become a spiked supporter:
https://www.spiked-online.com/supporters/
Sign up to spiked’s newsletters:
https://www.spiked-online.com/newsletters/
Check out spiked’s shop:
https://www.spiked-online.com/shop/
5/18/2023
1:19:19
229: John R MacArthur: The weirdness of post-Trump America
John ‘Rick’ MacArthur, president and publisher of Harper’s Magazine, returns to The Brendan O’Neill Show to discuss the worrying rise of the authoritarian right, the left’s perversion of history, and why a return to ‘normalcy’ is not the answer to America’s ills.
Apply now for spiked’s internship scheme: https://www.spiked-online.com/interns
Become a spiked supporter:
https://www.spiked-online.com/supporters/
Sign up to spiked’s newsletters:
https://www.spiked-online.com/newsletters/
Check out spiked’s shop:
https://www.spiked-online.com/shop/
5/11/2023
1:10:59
228: Michael Lind: The fight for working-class power
Author and academic Michael Lind returns to The Brendan O’Neill Show to talk about his latest book, Hell to Pay: How the Suppression of Wages is Destroying America. Michael and Brendan discuss the crisis afflicting the American working class, the disaster of deindustrialisation and how the woke cultural elite shores up the status quo.
Apply now for spiked’s internship scheme: https://www.spiked-online.com/interns
Become a spiked supporter:
https://www.spiked-online.com/supporters/
Sign up to spiked’s newsletters:
https://www.spiked-online.com/newsletters/
Check out spiked’s shop:
https://www.spiked-online.com/shop/
5/4/2023
1:17:02
227: Iain Macwhirter: The unravelling of the SNP
Iain Macwhirter, author of Disunited Kingdom, speaks to Brendan O’Neill about the arrests of leading SNP figures, the uselessness of Humza Yousaf and how Nicola Sturgeon was brought down by woke.
Become a spiked supporter:
https://www.spiked-online.com/supporters/
Sign up to spiked’s newsletters:
https://www.spiked-online.com/newsletters/
Check out spiked’s shop:
https://www.spiked-online.com/shop/
Read Iain’s Substack here:
https://iainmacwhirter.substack.com/