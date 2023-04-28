Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The BoardGameGeek Podcast in the App
Listen to The BoardGameGeek Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
The BoardGameGeek Podcast

The BoardGameGeek Podcast

Podcast The BoardGameGeek Podcast
Podcast The BoardGameGeek Podcast

The BoardGameGeek Podcast

BoardGameGeek
add
Bi-weekly casual conversations with passionate gamers who geek out about board games, the mechanisms behind them, and the people who create them.
More
LeisureGames
Bi-weekly casual conversations with passionate gamers who geek out about board games, the mechanisms behind them, and the people who create them.
More

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • Episode 20: Board Games That Use Dice in Clever Ways, with Paul Grogan
    Paul Grogan from Gaming Rules! joins Candice to discuss board games that use dice in clever ways.00:00:00 Introduction00:01:28 BGG Podcast Update00:04:55 Fresh Plays00:05:08 Princes of Florence00:10:24 Hamlet: The Village Building Game00:18:14 Arkham Horror LCG - Edge of the Earth campaign00:22:43 Skymines (reimplementation of Mombasa)00:36:02 Board Games That Use Dice in Clever Ways00:37:09 Candice's Honorable Mentions (Scholars of the South Tigris, Woodcraft, Nokosu Dice, Quantum, Nautilion, Roll Player)01:00:48 Paul's Honourable Mentions (Castles of Burgundy, Merlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Pulsar 2849, Alien Frontiers, Lorenzo Il Magnifico, Red Cathedral, Grand Austria Hotel, Sagrada, Blueprints, Dice Forge,  Rise of Tribes)00:43:17 Star Wars RPG00:47:57 Dice Realms00:51:34 Crystal Palace00:54:59 Coimbra01:01:22 Ganz schön clever 01:05:48 Tiletum01:12:11 Teotihuacan, Tekhenu01:14:01 Praetor01:16:01 Troyes01:22:17 Black Angel01:23:38 Under Falling Skies01:35:34 Too Many Bones01:42:30 Sign-off
    6/23/2023
    1:43:03
  • Episode 19: Great Games for Introducing People to the Hobby, with Erica Bouyouris
    Game designer Erica Bouyouris joins Candice to discuss great board games for introducing people to the hobby. Erica also shares some excellent thoughts on how to ease new players in so they keep coming back.00:00:00 Introduction00:01:02 Dumb Ways to Die Card Game00:01:34 Candice's Quick BGG.Spring Recap 00:02:30 Stationfall with Aldie00:02:39 Tribes of the Wind with Beth00:02:50 Big Boss & Mind Up! with Eric00:04:01 Spiel des Jahres Nominees00:06:31 Erica's Thoughts on Onboarding New Players00:12:41 Fresh Plays00:13:43 Sky Team00:19:16 Big Shot00:28:21 Mists over Carcassonne00:35:15 Le Plateau00:39:31 Rebuilding Seattle00:51:41 Great Games for Introducing People to the Hobby00:53:32 KuZOOka01:00:48 The Quacks of Quedlinburg01:06:38 Can’t Stop01:10:24 Citadels01:16:33 Horrified01:21:21 Azul01:24:15 AMIGO Games01:27:54 Splendor01:31:52 Oink Games01:35:50 Co-operative Games01:41:00 Sign-off
    6/9/2023
    1:41:33
  • Episode 18: Board Games with Iconic Box Cover Art, with Isaac Vega
    Isaac Vega (game designer and CEO/Owner of Rose Gauntlet Entertainment) joins Candice to discuss board games with iconic box cover art.00:00:00 Introduction00:03:11 Fresh Plays00:03:25 Brindlewood Bay00:08:35 Undaunted: Battle of Britain00:15:37 General Orders: World War II00:16:39 For Science!00:20:19 The Climbers00:21:47 Green Team Wins00:26:27 Dual Gauge00:31:15 Board Games with Iconic Box Cover Art00:33:34 Lost Ruins of Arnak00:37:37 Root00:41:19 Mysterium00:44:50 The 7th Continent00:50:10 Abyss00:54:49 Great Western Trail01:01:57 Tokaido01:05:33 Twilight Imperium01:15:29 King of Tokyo: Dark Edition01:20:56 Wingspan01:27:24 Bonus Mentions: Twilight Struggle, Scythe, Feudum, Sleeping Gods, Calico, High Society, Photosynthesis, Everdell, 7 Wonders Duel01:31:53 Sign-off
    5/26/2023
    1:32:26
  • Episode 17: Area Majority Games We Love, with Beneeta Kaur
    Board game Twitch streamer Beneeta Kaur joins Candice to discuss their favorite area majority games.00:00:00 Introduction00:02:38 Fresh Plays00:02:51 Fast Sloths00:05:14 Bug Council of Backyardia00:14:04 Furnace: Interbellum00:19:27 Unforgiven: The Lincoln Assassination Trial00:32:29 Our Favorite Area Majority Games00:32:39 Small World00:37:30 Ethnos00:47:34 El Grande00:56:33 Nippon01:05:59 World's Fair 189301:10:57 Battle for Rokugan01:17:42 Smartphone Inc.01:21:57 Brian Boru: High King of Ireland01:31:00 Petrichor01:39:36 Dominant Species/Dominant Species: Marine, Cerebria, Wonderland's War01:41:06 Hansa Teutonica, Shogun01:42:52 Sign-off
    5/12/2023
    1:43:25
  • Episode 16: Extended Fresh Plays + The Quad, with Stephen Buonocore
    The Podfather of Gaming and retired founder, owner, and President of Stronghold Games, Stephen Buonocore joins Candice to discuss "The Quad" and the most memorable games they played recently at a private gaming event.00:00:00 Introduction00:01:58 Board Games Insider Podcast00:04:21 War of the Ring00:05:45 The Quad00:08:52 Fresh Plays00:09:16 Senators00:11:12 Quartermaster General WW2: 2nd Edition 00:16:05 Shakespeare00:23:40 AuZtralia00:32:11 Seven Prophecies00:37:43 Earth00:45:00 New Dávid Turczi/Simone Luciani Board&Dice game00:51:21 Folklore: The Affliction00:56:40 Stationfall01:07:45 Moon Leap01:13:18 Sides01:19:54 Cerebria: The Inside World01:31:07 Letters from Whitechapel01:38:22 Sign-off
    4/28/2023
    1:38:56

More Leisure podcasts

About The BoardGameGeek Podcast

Bi-weekly casual conversations with passionate gamers who geek out about board games, the mechanisms behind them, and the people who create them.
Podcast website

Listen to The BoardGameGeek Podcast, A Beautiful Mess Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The BoardGameGeek Podcast

The BoardGameGeek Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store