Episode 20: Board Games That Use Dice in Clever Ways, with Paul Grogan
Paul Grogan from Gaming Rules! joins Candice to discuss board games that use dice in clever ways.00:00:00 Introduction00:01:28 BGG Podcast Update00:04:55 Fresh Plays00:05:08 Princes of Florence00:10:24 Hamlet: The Village Building Game00:18:14 Arkham Horror LCG - Edge of the Earth campaign00:22:43 Skymines (reimplementation of Mombasa)00:36:02 Board Games That Use Dice in Clever Ways00:37:09 Candice's Honorable Mentions (Scholars of the South Tigris, Woodcraft, Nokosu Dice, Quantum, Nautilion, Roll Player)01:00:48 Paul's Honourable Mentions (Castles of Burgundy, Merlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Pulsar 2849, Alien Frontiers, Lorenzo Il Magnifico, Red Cathedral, Grand Austria Hotel, Sagrada, Blueprints, Dice Forge, Rise of Tribes)00:43:17 Star Wars RPG00:47:57 Dice Realms00:51:34 Crystal Palace00:54:59 Coimbra01:01:22 Ganz schön clever 01:05:48 Tiletum01:12:11 Teotihuacan, Tekhenu01:14:01 Praetor01:16:01 Troyes01:22:17 Black Angel01:23:38 Under Falling Skies01:35:34 Too Many Bones01:42:30 Sign-off