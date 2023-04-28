Episode 19: Great Games for Introducing People to the Hobby, with Erica Bouyouris

Game designer Erica Bouyouris joins Candice to discuss great board games for introducing people to the hobby. Erica also shares some excellent thoughts on how to ease new players in so they keep coming back.00:00:00 Introduction00:01:02 Dumb Ways to Die Card Game00:01:34 Candice's Quick BGG.Spring Recap 00:02:30 Stationfall with Aldie00:02:39 Tribes of the Wind with Beth00:02:50 Big Boss & Mind Up! with Eric00:04:01 Spiel des Jahres Nominees00:06:31 Erica's Thoughts on Onboarding New Players00:12:41 Fresh Plays00:13:43 Sky Team00:19:16 Big Shot00:28:21 Mists over Carcassonne00:35:15 Le Plateau00:39:31 Rebuilding Seattle00:51:41 Great Games for Introducing People to the Hobby00:53:32 KuZOOka01:00:48 The Quacks of Quedlinburg01:06:38 Can’t Stop01:10:24 Citadels01:16:33 Horrified01:21:21 Azul01:24:15 AMIGO Games01:27:54 Splendor01:31:52 Oink Games01:35:50 Co-operative Games01:41:00 Sign-off