What You Didn't See in 'The Blind': Behind-the-Scenes Mess-Ups & Makeovers
A behind-the-scenes look at the baptism scene that almost didn't happen and the incredible moment that made Phil and Kay's first date scene at Fertitta's so special for Louisiana locals. Phil, Kay, and Al Robertson and producers Korie Robertson, Zach Dasher, and Cole Prine take you behind the making of "The Blind."
Phil's Sister Jan
Phil and Si's late sister Jan Dasher never gave up on Phil and played a crucial role in introducing him to the Lord. Jan is featured prominently in the movie "The Blind," but what was she really like? Get to know Jan through the eyes of her husband, Gordon Dasher, her son Zach, Zach's wife Jill, and Korie Robertson. They recall their favorite memories of Jan, and Gordon shares some especially fun insights about why Jan and Si got along so well!
About "The Blind Movie Podcast: The Robertson Family Story"
The Robertsons are telling it all. For the first time, the family that captured America's hearts on "Duck Dynasty" comes together on one podcast to reveal the heartache, laughter, love, and redemption that inspired their movie, "The Blind." Go behind the scenes of this stunning cinematic journey, and experience the love story that launched a dynasty, the turmoil that nearly brought it crashing down, and the hope that rose from the ashes to create a foundation for generations to come.
Miss Kay, Uncle Si & Korie
Korie Robertson chats with the two funniest members of the Robertson family, Phil's wife, Miss Kay, and his brother Si. What was Si really like as a kid? And how did they support each other and the boys when Phil turned his back on them and nearly lost his life? Si and Miss Kay have known each other since she started dating Phil as a teenager. They share the sweetest sibling bond and have more than 60 years worth of stories to tell.
The Duck Wives
What's it REALLY like being married to a Robertson man? Lisa, Missy, Korie, and Jessica Robertson join Jill Dasher to talk about their early dating years, what it was like to meet Phil and Miss Kay, and what they thought when they first heard the story of Phil's dark years portrayed in "The Blind." Plus, they all share a touching "thank you" message for Miss Kay.
Phil, Miss Kay & Willie
Think you know the story of Miss Kay and Phil Robertson? Think again. In this conversation with their son Willie, Phil and Kay relive their high school romance, the early days of their marriage, what it was like when Phil's demons shattered their family, and how they put it all back together. They also reveal the origins of the Duck Commander business and who gave Phil the idea that inspired the unique duck calls that made the Robertsons a household name.
