Miss Kay, Uncle Si & Korie

Korie Robertson chats with the two funniest members of the Robertson family, Phil's wife, Miss Kay, and his brother Si. What was Si really like as a kid? And how did they support each other and the boys when Phil turned his back on them and nearly lost his life? Si and Miss Kay have known each other since she started dating Phil as a teenager. They share the sweetest sibling bond and have more than 60 years worth of stories to tell. Own 'The Blind' on digital TODAY & watch instantly: https://theblindmovie.com/watch Check out videos, photos, and cast bios, and get your official "The Blind" merch: https://theblindmovie.com *** About "The Blind Movie Podcast: The Robertson Family Story" The Robertsons are telling it all. For the first time, the family that captured America's hearts on "Duck Dynasty" comes together on one podcast to reveal the heartache, laughter, love, and redemption that inspired their movie, "The Blind." Go behind the scenes of this stunning cinematic journey, and experience the love story that launched a dynasty, the turmoil that nearly brought it crashing down, and the hope that rose from the ashes to create a foundation for generations to come. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices