Get Your Guy: How to Date with Power and Purpose feat. Coach Anwar White

How do you show up in your dating life? Are you clear about your boundaries and what you truly want, or are you settling for what comes your way? In this episode, we chat with Dating Coach Anwar White to explore the nuances of modern dating. We discuss the strategies you can implement to take control of your dating experience and set the tone from the start. We also get candid about how societal conditioning, especially for Black women, impacts how we approach love and relationships.If you're ready to get the love you deserve, this episode is for you!Connect with Coach Anwar Watch video on Youtube