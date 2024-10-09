Pick-me Girls, Politics, & Cancel Culture ft. Jared Freid (U Up? podcast)
This week, guest Jared Freid (comedian and co-host of Betches' U UP? podcast) dives into dating, cancel culture, and a world where your ballot might matter more than your Hinge bio. Jared also talks about turning dates into "content" (and vice versa,) as well as the ways sharing personal stories can sometimes backfire. Sami & V realize they may actually be "pick-me" girls, and consider a new approach to podcasting.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:06:43
Preparing For Uncertain Times & Stephen Miller Flipping Tables
Over the last few weeks, V has been getting messages from trans and non-binary folks about how to prepare for Trump's next presidency. While not comprehensive, and people may disagree, V shares their thoughts on the steps trans & non-binary people should consider taking. We also address policies under the Trump administration that may lead to increased discrimination against trans individuals under the 14th Amendment.
Then, we introduce the first of Trump's Cabinet of Crazies: Stephen Miller. Sami breaks down Miller's upbringing including his involvement in the Duke lacrosse scandal, that time he threw a tantrum and flipped over a desk, and his work with Jeff Sessions.
Sami & V end the episode by debating whether Trump will move into the White House, and the exorbitant price tag of becoming an ambassador.
Have questions, thoughts, or just want to rant? Email us at [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
46:35
Is Jill Biden Holding A Grudge? & What Is Populism?
This week Sami & V are talking about everything from that viral photo of Musk, Trump Jr., and RFK eating McDonald's on Trump's private plane to the lady drinking raw milk that's been sitting in her fridge for six weeks.
We also look back on the tension between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris over the years, including after a 2020 Democratic debate where Kamala pressed Biden on issues of race. Afterward, on a call with supporters, the now-first lady reportedly said, “With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f*** yourself.”
Are there things you don’t know that you feel like you should? In this week’s first installment of “Dumb Questions,” V asks Sami to explain what populism is and how the idea has been corrupted over the years.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
57:40
From Gaetz to Rubio: The New Faces of Trump’s Cabinet
Looking at Trump's latest staff and cabinet picks, Matt Gaetz, Kristi Noem, and Marco Rubio are making headlines (again.) We’re breaking down what their roles could mean for Trump’s agenda and for the country, and we're asking the tough questions like -- Why pick these people? What message is he sending with each choice? And who is going to shake Pete Hegseth's hand now?
Subscribe to Akilah Hughes' Substack
Have questions, thoughts, or feelings around the 2024 election? Email us at [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
45:59
The Pelosi Problem: The Democrats Need a Reboot
We thought we'd be ok this week... but we're not. Sami & V discuss what it means to rebuild the Democratic party from the bottom up, and why it's time for people like Nancy Pelosi (and Bernie Sanders) to step down.
V also fills us in on Trump's Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, and why this pick might actually be a good thing for his administration, as well as how Trump's deportation plans could affect restaurants and the food industry (and why nonprofits like the James Beard Foundation should be taking action).
Have questions, thoughts, or feelings around the 2024 election? Email us at [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
From under the desk to in your ears, V. Spehar joins Betches Media in a new podcast dedicated to curing the collective malaise brought on by our chaotic political environment. Every week, Spehar and co-host Sami Sage will tenderly guide you through the biggest moments in politics and pop culture with a healing dose of perspective and humor. Rather than spiral over the latest unprecedented event, the hosts dig for the 2024 political tea you *really* want to hear while offering all the information you need to be an empowered citizen, without the side of despair to keep you up at night.
For constant news updates, sign up for the Sup email newsletter at betches.com/newsletters and follow us on Instagram at @betches_news. And follow V on TikTok and Instagram @underthedesknews.
Listen to American Fever Dream, The Tucker Carlson Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app