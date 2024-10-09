Is Jill Biden Holding A Grudge? & What Is Populism?

This week Sami & V are talking about everything from that viral photo of Musk, Trump Jr., and RFK eating McDonald's on Trump's private plane to the lady drinking raw milk that's been sitting in her fridge for six weeks. We also look back on the tension between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris over the years, including after a 2020 Democratic debate where Kamala pressed Biden on issues of race. Afterward, on a call with supporters, the now-first lady reportedly said, "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f*** yourself." Are there things you don't know that you feel like you should? In this week's first installment of "Dumb Questions," V asks Sami to explain what populism is and how the idea has been corrupted over the years.