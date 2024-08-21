Season 7 Episode 9: Breaking Barriers: Path to Wealth, Worth, and Well-Being

In this episode of Crush Your Money Goals, Bernadette Joy and Stefanie welcome Fernanda, also known as the Relentless Latina, to share her inspiring journey from a struggling engineer to a six-figure investor. As a first-generation immigrant from Mexico, Fernanda reveals the challenges she faced, from workplace discrimination to chronic stress, and how she ultimately transformed her life by quitting toxic environments and embracing her worth. This episode is a must-listen for anyone who wants to learn how to build wealth, especially if you’ve been hesitant about investing or felt underappreciated in your career. In this episode, you will learn the following: Career challenges, such workplace discrimination and chronic stress. Mindset shifts necessary for career growth and financial independence. Importance of investing and how it transformed Fernanda’s approach to money. Fernanda’s passion for empowering Latinas to achieve financial independence. Setting workplace and business boundaries to protect mental health and well-being. Episode Timeline: [00:02:07] - Fernanda’s immigrant background from Mexico and her mission with Relentless Latina. [00:07:47] - Turning point: quitting toxic job and embracing worth [00:09:34] - Mindset shifts around gratitude and claiming worth in the workplace [00:15:20] - Career pivot to project management and the success that followed [00:24:30] - The role of investing in financial independence journey [00:32:18] - Setting boundaries while balancing a 9-to-5 job and side business [00:35:02] - Making decisions that feel right for her health and well-being [00:36:25] - Regularly checking in on boundaries as you grow professionally and personally Learn more about Fernanda: Website: https://relentlesslatina.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/relentless.latina/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@relentless.latina Learn more about Stefanie Gonzales and the Women's Wealth Effect: LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/stefanie-gonzales-83a87aa Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/womenswealtheffect/?hl=en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Womenswealtheffect Early Retirement Planner: https://www.womenswealtheffect.com/planner Book Your Free 1:1 with Stefanie: https://www.womenswealtheffect.com/free Learn more about Bernadette Joy and the Crush Your Money Goals: Order her book: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Crush-Your-Money-Goals/Bernadette-Joy/9781507222638 Website: https://www.crushyourmoneygoals.com/ 10 Money Tools: https://www.crushyourmoneygoals.com/freeguide