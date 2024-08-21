Season 7 Episode 11: New Beginnings: Empowering Lessons from Quitting with Confidence
In this final episode of the Crush Your Money Goals podcast, Bernadette Joy and Stefanie Gonzales reflect on key moments from Season 7, “Quit with Conviction.” They discuss standout episodes featuring guests like Erin from Hello Divorce and George Kamel, highlighting the personal growth and lessons learned from these conversations. Listeners are encouraged to embrace the power of quitting with purpose as they announce the end of the podcast and express gratitude to the audience for their support throughout the journey.
In this episode, you will learn the following :
How to quit with confidence and purpose
Lessons from navigating divorce
The importance of taking a sabbatical before quitting
Managing career transitions thoughtfully
Overcoming biases in personal and professional life
Balancing financial freedom with life choices
Acknowledging the power of intentional decision-making
Episode Timeline:
[00:00:00] - Introduction to Season Finale
[00:01:09] - Highlighting Favorite Guests
[00:04:40] - Lessons from the Divorce Episode
[00:07:30] - Reflecting on Biases and Growth
[00:11:10] - Embracing Sabbaticals and Quitting Mindfully
[00:17:30] - Personal Growth and Freedom
[00:33:09] - Shifts in Business Focus
[00:39:20] - Closing Remarks and Farewell
Learn more about Stefanie Gonzales and the Women's Wealth Effect:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/stefanie-gonzales-83a87aa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/womenswealtheffect/?hl=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Womenswealtheffect
Early Retirement Planner: https://www.womenswealtheffect.com/planner
Book Your Free 1:1 with Stefanie: https://www.womenswealtheffect.com/free
Learn more about Bernadette Joy and the Crush Your Money Goals:
Order her book: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Crush-Your-Money-Goals/Bernadette-Joy/9781507222638
Website: https://www.crushyourmoneygoals.com/
10 Money Tools: https://www.crushyourmoneygoals.com/freeguide
--------
48:08
Season 7 Episode 10: Frugality, Mental Health, and Financial Freedom
In this episode of Crush Your Money Goals, Bernadette Joy and Stefanie sit down with Shang, the inspiring force behind Save My Cents. Shang shares her journey to financial independence by age 31, her frugal yet joyful approach to life, and the powerful intersection of mental health and financial wellness. Recorded live from FinCon, this conversation is a must-listen for ambitious women who aspire to break free from the corporate grind, embrace frugality, and achieve financial independence with confidence.
In this episode, you will learn the following :
Frugality and how it can be a joyful choice rather than a sacrifice
The intersection of mental health and financial wellness
Living a fulfilling life while being frugal in high-cost areas like Manhattan
Addressing mental health as part of financial planning
The role of therapy in Shang’s financial and personal journey
Handling online negativity and maintaining a positive outlook
The importance of having aligned financial goals with a partner
Episode Timeline:
[00:03:06] - Journey to financial independence
[00:05:33] - Intersection of joy, mental health, and financial literacy
[00:06:29] - Frugal lifestyle and the misconceptions about frugality
[00:11:21] - Making life decisions and the flexibility of those choices
[00:16:09] - Prioritizing mental health and seeking therapy.
[00:18:14] - Handling online trolls and how to maintain her mental health
[00:21:08] - Navigating life and finances with a significant other.
[00:24:27] - Upcoming book on mental health and money.
Learn more about Shang Saavedra:
Website: https://savemycents.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/savemycents/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/savemycents
Learn more about Stefanie Gonzales and the Women's Wealth Effect:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/stefanie-gonzales-83a87aa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/womenswealtheffect/?hl=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Womenswealtheffect
Early Retirement Planner: https://www.womenswealtheffect.com/planner
Book Your Free 1:1 with Stefanie: https://www.womenswealtheffect.com/free
Learn more about Bernadette Joy and the Crush Your Money Goals:
Order her book: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Crush-Your-Money-Goals/Bernadette-Joy/9781507222638
Website: https://www.crushyourmoneygoals.com/
10 Money Tools: https://www.crushyourmoneygoals.com/freeguide
--------
26:12
Season 7 Episode 9: Breaking Barriers: Path to Wealth, Worth, and Well-Being
In this episode of Crush Your Money Goals, Bernadette Joy and Stefanie welcome Fernanda, also known as the Relentless Latina, to share her inspiring journey from a struggling engineer to a six-figure investor. As a first-generation immigrant from Mexico, Fernanda reveals the challenges she faced, from workplace discrimination to chronic stress, and how she ultimately transformed her life by quitting toxic environments and embracing her worth. This episode is a must-listen for anyone who wants to learn how to build wealth, especially if you’ve been hesitant about investing or felt underappreciated in your career.
In this episode, you will learn the following:
Career challenges, such workplace discrimination and chronic stress.
Mindset shifts necessary for career growth and financial independence.
Importance of investing and how it transformed Fernanda’s approach to money.
Fernanda’s passion for empowering Latinas to achieve financial independence.
Setting workplace and business boundaries to protect mental health and well-being.
Episode Timeline:
[00:02:07] - Fernanda’s immigrant background from Mexico and her mission with Relentless Latina.
[00:07:47] - Turning point: quitting toxic job and embracing worth
[00:09:34] - Mindset shifts around gratitude and claiming worth in the workplace
[00:15:20] - Career pivot to project management and the success that followed
[00:24:30] - The role of investing in financial independence journey
[00:32:18] - Setting boundaries while balancing a 9-to-5 job and side business
[00:35:02] - Making decisions that feel right for her health and well-being
[00:36:25] - Regularly checking in on boundaries as you grow professionally and personally
Learn more about Fernanda:
Website: https://relentlesslatina.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/relentless.latina/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@relentless.latina
Learn more about Stefanie Gonzales and the Women's Wealth Effect:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/stefanie-gonzales-83a87aa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/womenswealtheffect/?hl=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Womenswealtheffect
Early Retirement Planner: https://www.womenswealtheffect.com/planner
Book Your Free 1:1 with Stefanie: https://www.womenswealtheffect.com/free
Learn more about Bernadette Joy and the Crush Your Money Goals:
Order her book: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Crush-Your-Money-Goals/Bernadette-Joy/9781507222638
Website: https://www.crushyourmoneygoals.com/
10 Money Tools: https://www.crushyourmoneygoals.com/freeguide
--------
39:27
Season 7 Episode 8: The Power Of Enough: Unlearning Bad Money Habits
Imagine almost missing out on an eye-opening conversation because of preconceived notions! In this episode, Bernadette Joy and Stefanie sit down with George Kamel, a Dave Ramsey personality, to discuss financial independence from a fresh perspective. George shares his journey from being a debt-ridden millennial to achieving millionaire status, discussing the importance of learning from diverse perspectives, unlearning toxic money habits, and embracing intentional financial management.
In this episode, you will learn the following :
Unlearning harmful beliefs like the need for credit scores and glorifying debt
Transitioning from a "YOLO" (You Only Live Once) mindset to "JOMO" (Joy of Missing Out)
Dealing with social spending pressures and setting boundaries with friends
The difference between job hopping for financial gain and building long-term career stability
Addressing common objections to the baby steps and proving their timeless effectiveness.
The concept of "enough" and the struggle to find contentment while remaining driven.
Episode Timeline:
[00:01:48] - Immigrant values and financial beliefs.
[00:05:18] - Unlearning toxic money habits and embracing budgeting.
[00:12:29] - Social pressures, setting boundaries with friends
[00:15:43] - Benefits of deep-rooted career development.
[00:19:13] - Advocating for oneself, and overcoming financial challenges in toxic situations.
[00:24:10] - Defining “enough” and the challenges of being present.
[00:29:24] - Hope versus cynicism
Learn more about George Kamel:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgekamel/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GeorgeKamel
Website: https://www.ramseysolutions.com/george-kamel
Learn more about Stefanie Gonzales and the Women's Wealth Effect:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/stefanie-gonzales-83a87aa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/womenswealtheffect/?hl=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Womenswealtheffect
Early Retirement Planner: https://www.womenswealtheffect.com/planner
Book Your Free 1:1 with Stefanie: https://www.womenswealtheffect.com/free
Learn more about Bernadette Joy and the Crush Your Money Goals:
Order her book: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Crush-Your-Money-Goals/Bernadette-Joy/9781507222638
Website: https://www.crushyourmoneygoals.com/
10 Money Tools: https://www.crushyourmoneygoals.com/freeguide
--------
35:09
Season 7 Episode 7: Transforming Fear into Power
Can fear become your unexpected ally? Join us for an insightful conversation with the phenomenal Farnoosh Torabi, author of "A Healthy State of Panic!" as we explore how fear can be transformed from a stumbling block into a guiding force. Alongside Bernadette and Stefanie, Farnoosh shares insights on how embracing fear can lead to more authentic and well-prepared life transitions.
In this episode, you will learn the following :
Embracing fear as a guiding tool rather than bulldozing through it.
Impact of social media on career and personal life choices.
Importance of carving one's own path and pursuing genuine interests.
Benefits of personalized attention, networking, and higher profit margins in workshops.
The balance between transparency and maintaining personal boundaries, especially in financial matters.
The delicate balance of financial transparency and protecting one's financial privacy.
Episode Timeline:
[00:00:27] - Overcoming Fear and Taking Risks
[00:03:36] - Importance of Balance in Book Launches
[00:11:48] - Overcoming Fear of Missing Out
[00:17:13] - Book Workshop vs. Online Course Strategy
[00:18:48] - Navigating Transparency and Boundaries
[00:25:19] - Authenticity, Privacy, and Financial Boundaries
[00:30:30] - Utilizing Stand Up Comedy for TikTok
Learn more about Farnoosh Torabi:
Website: https://farnoosh.tv/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/narfoosh
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/farnooshtorabi/
A Healthy State of Panic! Book: https://ahealthystateofpanic.com/
Podcast: https://podcast.farnoosh.tv/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FarnooshTorabi/
Learn more about Stefanie Gonzales and the Women's Wealth Effect:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/stefanie-gonzales-83a87aa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/womenswealtheffect/?hl=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Womenswealtheffect
Early Retirement Planner: https://www.womenswealtheffect.com/planner
Book Your Free 1:1 with Stefanie: https://www.womenswealtheffect.com/free
Learn more about Bernadette Joy and the Crush Your Money Goals:
Order her book: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Crush-Your-Money-Goals/Bernadette-Joy/9781507222638
Website: https://www.crushyourmoneygoals.com/
10 Money Tools: https://www.crushyourmoneygoals.com/freeguide
I was $300,000 in debt including student loans and mortgages, living a lifestyle way above my means. Three years later my family had paid off all of it including our house! Now that I'm 100% DEBT FREE (that's right no credit cards, car payments or debt of any kind), I'm on a mission to build a community of people who are ready to crush their money goals. This isn't your regular finance show - we're here to have fun and learn about life any money together. Welcome!