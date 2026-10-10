Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
4 episodes
- In this conversation, Christian and Colleen discuss the challenges and successes of content creation and the art world, reflecting on personal experiences and broader cultural shifts. They explore the balance between artistic expression and audience engagement, emphasizing the importance of mentorship and the evolution of artistic techniques. The conversation delves into the complexities of color mixing in art, the balance between flatness and depth in painting, and the evolving landscape of art education and community. It also explores the impact of social media, the role of vitality in art, and the potential shifts in cultural values due to advancements in technology. In this conversation, Colleen and Christian discuss the profound impact of mentorship in the art world, the balance between isolation and community for artists, and the evolving landscape of art education. They explore the importance of building connections while maintaining a strong personal artistic voice.
Takeaways
Content creation is non-linear
Artistic success is subjective Dynamic color mixing insights
Art education and community Importance of mentorship
Balancing isolation and community
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Riverside App and Studio Setup
03:02 Navigating Content Creation Challenges
06:05 Reflections on Recent Art Show Success
08:54 Cultural Shifts in Art and Society
11:59 The Balance of Art and Writing
15:11 The Role of Mentorship in Artistic Growth
18:09 Exploring Artistic Techniques and Processes
25:42 Exploring Dynamic Color Mixing
26:59 The Balance of Flatness and Depth
28:41 Aesthetic Tensions in Contemporary Art
30:23 Reimagining Art Education
32:54 The Concept of the Art Club
34:43 Navigating Social Media and Art
36:11 The Dichotomy of Personal and Public Relationships
38:01 The Future of Art and Market Dynamics
40:41 The Role of Vitality in Art
42:35 Anticipating Cultural Shifts
44:20 The Search for Meaning in Art
48:25 The Impact of AI on Art
50:49 Rebirth of Artistic Value
51:56 The Influence of Mentorship
56:10 Navigating Art Education
01:01:51 The Role of Isolation in Art
01:08:45 Building Connections in the Art World
01:15:16 Emerging from Isolation
01:19:28 The Future of Art and Beauty
- In this episode, Ben Valentine and I talk about learning old master's techniques on our own, and the value being a 'bathtub gin' artist. We discuss learning traditional techniques, the influence of the old masters, and the sacrifices that come with pursuing mastery. We also talk about humor and seriousness in painting, how artists are shaped by the generations before them, and how technology is changing traditional methods. Later in the conversation we cover the balance between technical skill and personal expression, the pressures of the contemporary art world, and the value of community among painters.
Takeaways
Self-taught artists face unique challenges
Traditional techniques foster innovation Balance humor and seriousness
Generational influences on art Artistic evolution is personal
Community fosters creativity
Chapters
00:00 Artistic Journeys and Challenges
02:09 The Role of Technology in Art
05:09 Finding Your Artistic Voice
09:27 The Influence of Old Masters
11:57 Personal Sacrifices in Art
22:07 The Impact of Public Perception
29:01 Humor and Seriousness in Art
30:18 The Art of Humor and Seriousness
32:39 Generational Perspectives in Art
34:48 Nostalgia and Artistic Influence
35:23 Evolving Techniques in Painting
38:42 Class and Accessibility in Art
44:30 The Role of Technology in Art
47:32 Understanding Painting Techniques
57:11 Exploring Rembrandt's Artistic Evolution
01:03:55 The Journey of Artistic Expression
01:04:32 Techniques and Artistic Quality
01:07:15 Personal Alchemy in Art
01:12:41 The Role of Community in Art
01:23:11 Art for Art's Sake
01:28:00 Navigating the Contemporary Art World
- In this episode I sit down with one of my favorite painters and good friend Larry Madrigal. I can talk to Larry for hours, and we often do. This conversation covers topics related to digital space, art, authenticity, and humor. It delves into the impact of technology on art, the importance of human creativity, and the role of humor in life and art. The discussion also explores the concept of hidden layers in paintings and the significance of repentance in art, known as 'pentimento'. We get into the technical aspects of painting, exploring the use of light, layers, and the depiction of figures, and also touch on the challenges of creating contemporary paintings that capture the same intensity and atmosphere as old master paintings. We talk about vulnerability, the complexity of living a good life, and the process of developing interesting compositions. I love Larry's process and how he develops his ideas for paintings, he is both hilarious and a very serious painter, my favorite combo!
Chapters
00:00 Exploring Digital Space
02:07 The Importance of Authenticity
03:37 The Role of Humor in Art and Life
29:30 Hidden Layers and Repentance in Art
31:21 Exploring Painting Techniques
43:09 Challenges of Contemporary Painting
59:27 Depicting Figures in Contemporary Art
01:03:29 Exploring Vulnerability in Art
01:04:18 The Complexity of Living a Good Life
01:06:46 The Evolution of Ideas for Paintings
01:09:29 The Significance of Connections and Conversations
- The first conversation on The Bent Pod- and the origin story of the club itself. Sara Birns walked into Christian's Santa Cruz studio with a sketchbook and became the first apprentice to a project that would reintroduce the lost techniques of the old masters in a radical new way. Tech burnout, master copies, a Gary Busey with a Beehive, the workshop that failed its way into becoming a club, and why learning to paint this way is learning a secret language. "Hold onto this for dear life. This is gold."
Sara Birns is a painter working in the old masters' method- The Bent's first apprentice, now a working artist exhibiting and collected globally.
Conversations with the worlds greatest living painters, every other week, the club lives at thebent.club. Get Bent.
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About THE BENT POD
Conversations with painters- about technique, history and the strange and beautiful life of making pictures. Hosted by painter Christian Rex van Minnen.The Bent is a painters' club founded in Rome in 1620, banned in 1720 and revived 300 years later at thebent.club. Inside: live paint-along sessions in the Old Master's method, a ever-growing curriculum, vibrant community discussions and member profiles to share paintings and connect with one another. For painters and lovers of Old painting. The Bent meets weekly, the door is open.Get BentPodcast website
Listen to THE BENT POD, Walk-In Talk Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
THE BENT POD
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.