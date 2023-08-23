The automotive adventures you see on YouTube only tell half the story. So join us, as we discuss failed road trips, unbelievable car deals and WTF moments!
1: WHY I LEFT AND STARTED MY OWN YOUTUBE CHANNEL...
In this week's episode, we discuss why Alex left Car Throttle and started his own YouTube channel, the best car deal Taylor ever made (BRACE YOURSELVES!), why Facebook Marketplace is the greatest place to buy cars, and why the Nürburgring is the ultimate road trip destination for petrolheads!