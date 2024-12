5 Lessons To Live By - Dr. Wayne Dyer (Truly Inspiring)

5 Lessons To Live By - Dr. Wayne Dyer (Truly Inspiring)►Speaker: Dr. Wayne Dyer: www.drwaynedyer.comDr. Wayne Dyer 5 Principles:1. When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.2. There are no justified resentments3. What you think is what you become4. Be open to everything and attached to nothing5. Don't die with music still in you.►FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.** I do not own the right to this content. They have been repurposed in compliance with fair usage with the goal of educating and inspiring others. This video has no negative impact on the original works. (It would actually be positive for them)If any owners would like me to remove this I have no problem with that.►For any concerns or business inquiry, please contact us at: [email protected] this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-ass-breaking-motivation/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy