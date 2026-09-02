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176 episodes
- This week's episode is about what happens when outrage travels faster than context.
We recorded this one live in Toronto, and it started with an ad. Good Good, one of golf's biggest YouTube channels, created a 60-second campaign with Callaway about a golfer becoming dangerously obsessed with his driver. A few seconds were clipped, reframed as domestic violence, and suddenly the internet was furious. Callaway pulled the campaign, apologized, pledged $1 million to women's golf, and left the smaller creator brand holding the bag.
But when you watch the full ad, the story looks very different.
That became the jumping-off point for a bigger conversation about whether brands have become too afraid of criticism to stand behind their own decisions, and what happens to creativity when every campaign is designed around avoiding the worst possible interpretation.
On the episode:
● Why the Good Good x Callaway ad became an internet scandal, and how clipping has created an entire economy around manufacturing outrage.
● Why Callaway's biggest mistake may not have been approving the ad, but panicking when people criticized it.
● Why Target's controversial Halloween costume deserved a different response. and the difference between acknowledging a genuine mistake and corporate pandering.
● Whether Sézane's founder should be allowed to completely reinvent the brand after 20 years, or whether consistency becomes more important as a brand reaches iconic status.
● Why Meta paid $16.8 billion over allegations surrounding addictive design and children, and why making your product addictive isn't necessarily the problem.
● Whether Apple can still claim to "Think Different" when its first foldable phone arrives eight generations after Samsung.
● The three questions every founder should ask before giving a celebrity or creator equity: can they improve the product, drive actual sales, or add genuine credibility?
● Why the most dangerous thing a brand can do in a crisis may be allowing internet outrage to make its decisions for it.
Because the internet rewards the fastest reaction. Great brands still need the judgment to know when not to react.
Hire My Agency
Serious brand? Serious goals? Work with my team at Third Eye Insights. If they had a great campaign, they probably hired us.
👉 https://thirdeyeinsights.ca/hire-tei
📔 My Social Media Planners
The exact $15K frameworks and strategy I use on top global brands and small businesses alike, now available in planner form
👉 https://store.camille-moore.com/
💻 Social Media Masterclass
My foundational training will help you stop guessing and start building content that converts.
👉 https://camille-moore.com/masterclass/
🤝 1:1 Brand Strategy Intensives
For founders ready to go deep and build a category-leading brand. I work 1:1 with a handful of brands as their Fractional CBO.
👉 http://bit.ly/4krhxgO
📬 Subscribe to Branding With Benefits (My Substack)
Free weekly branding insights for people who want blunt strategy, not fluff.
👉 https://substack.com/@camilleemoore
🎙️ Podcast Available On:
Spotify | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Everywhere You Stream
📱 Follow Camille Moore
Instagram: @camillemoore
TikTok: @camille.moore_
LinkedIn: Camille Moore
🌐 Website: camille-moore.com
🎨 Follow The Art of the Brand
Instagram: @theartofthebrand
✅ 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐘𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐄: This video and my YouTube channel contain dialogue, music, and images that are property of "👉The Art Of The Brand👈" You are authorized to share the video link and channel and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to my YouTube Channel is provided.
Fake Outrage, Branding Fumbles and Real Money: The Business of Pretending Online08/27/2026 | 34 mins.This week's episode comes to you from Pacifico in Costa Rica, where we traded the studio for 30-degree weather, the Pacific Ocean, and a community that gave us a very different perspective on what makes an experience feel real.
And fittingly, that's the thread running through this week's conversation: what's real, what's manufactured, and can consumers still tell the difference?
We get into the Nantucket store that declared war on influencers, Nara Smith rejecting the "trad wife" label that helped define her online world, ChatGPT introducing advertising after positioning itself as an alternative to ad-driven search, and the Buffalo Bills risking one of the most authentic fan cultures in professional sports by trying to regulate it.
On the episode:
● Why a Nantucket store put up a "No Influencers" sign, and what the backlash says about where influencer culture is heading.
● How Paige Lorenze and Dairy Boy turned Nantucket into a physical extension of an online brand world.
● Why Nara Smith saying "I'm not a trad wife" created such a reaction, and why sometimes the audience decides what your brand represents.
● Why ChatGPT introducing ads could change one of the fundamental reasons people trusted the platform in the first place.
● How the Buffalo Bills risked killing the magic of one of the NFL's greatest fan traditions by trying to regulate and monetize it.
● Why community can't simply be purchased, and why brands need to know when to amplify what people create rather than control it.
● What spending time at Pacifico reminded us about experience, community and why the things that feel the most valuable are often the hardest to manufacture.
We also share why Costa Rica, and Pacifico specifically, has become such an interesting destination for entrepreneurs looking for a different pace of life, from its proximity to a Blue Zone and medical tourism to the kind of community that makes slowing down feel like an advantage rather than a sacrifice.
Hire My Agency
Serious brand? Serious goals? Work with my team at Third Eye Insights. If they had a great campaign, they probably hired us.
👉 https://thirdeyeinsights.ca/hire-tei
📔 My Social Media Planners
The exact $15K frameworks and strategy I use on top global brands and small businesses alike, now available in planner form
👉 https://store.camille-moore.com/
💻 Social Media Masterclass
My foundational training will help you stop guessing and start building content that converts.
👉 https://camille-moore.com/masterclass/
🤝 1:1 Brand Strategy Intensives
For founders ready to go deep and build a category-leading brand. I work 1:1 with a handful of brands as their Fractional CBO.
👉 http://bit.ly/4krhxgO
📬 Subscribe to Branding With Benefits (My Substack)
Free weekly branding insights for people who want blunt strategy, not fluff.
👉 https://substack.com/@camilleemoore
🎙️ Podcast Available On:
Spotify | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Everywhere You Stream
📱 Follow Camille Moore
Instagram: @camillemoore
TikTok: @camille.moore_
LinkedIn: Camille Moore
🌐 Website: camille-moore.com
🎨 Follow The Art of the Brand
Instagram: @theartofthebrand
✅ 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐘𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐄: This video and my YouTube channel contain dialogue, music, and images that are property of "👉The Art Of The Brand👈" You are authorized to share the video link and channel and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to my YouTube Channel is provided.
- This week's episode is about what happens when technology makes it easier than ever to look like you've built something without actually doing the work. We recorded this one from Manila, where a conversation about AI influencers, ChatGPT, Reddit and celebrity brands kept coming back to the same question: in a world obsessed with shortcuts, what actually makes a brand real?
We break down why Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand struggled to translate celebrity into credibility, how ChatGPT suddenly changed its relationship with Reddit, and why brands trying to game AI search may be solving the wrong problem entirely. We also look at Google's new AI agents calling businesses on your behalf, the rise of virtual influencers with millions of followers, and why the more automated the internet becomes, the more valuable genuinely human creativity may become.
On the episode:
● Why Meghan Markle's move back toward the Royal Family exposes a bigger lesson about celebrity brands, authenticity and trying to manufacture credibility.
● Why ChatGPT's Reddit citations suddenly dropped, and what brands investing in Reddit and AI search need to understand.
● How an $11 fake deodorant brand outranked real companies in AI search without fake reviews, Reddit manipulation or an existing audience.
● Why Google's AI can now call businesses on your behalf, compare their answers and recommend where you should spend your money.
● Why Justin Bieber wants to build a phone, and whether there's actually room for someone to challenge Apple.
● How AI influencers are attracting millions of followers and brand deals despite the people behind them not being real.
● Why virtual influencers could become incredibly valuable to retailers, and what that means for the creator economy.
● What J.K. Rowling and great advertising copy teach us about the one thing AI still struggles to manufacture: original thought.
● Why the smartest way to use AI isn't to outsource your thinking, but to accelerate the work after you've done the thinking yourself.
Hire My Agency
Serious brand? Serious goals? Work with my team at Third Eye Insights. If they had a great campaign, they probably hired us.
👉 https://thirdeyeinsights.ca/hire-tei
📔 My Social Media Planners
The exact $15K frameworks and strategy I use on top global brands and small businesses alike, now available in planner form
👉 https://store.camille-moore.com/
💻 Social Media Masterclass
My foundational training will help you stop guessing and start building content that converts.
👉 https://camille-moore.com/masterclass/
🤝 1:1 Brand Strategy Intensives
For founders ready to go deep and build a category-leading brand. I work 1:1 with a handful of brands as their Fractional CBO.
👉 http://bit.ly/4krhxgO
📬 Subscribe to Branding With Benefits (My Substack)
Free weekly branding insights for people who want blunt strategy, not fluff.
👉 https://substack.com/@camilleemoore
🎙️ Podcast Available On:
Spotify | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Everywhere You Stream
📱 Follow Camille Moore
Instagram: @camillemoore
TikTok: @camille.moore_
LinkedIn: Camille Moore
🌐 Website: camille-moore.com
🎨 Follow The Art of the Brand
Instagram: @theartofthebrand
✅ 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐘𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐄: This video and my YouTube channel contain dialogue, music, and images that are property of "👉The Art Of The Brand👈" You are authorized to share the video link and channel and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to my YouTube Channel is provided.
- This week's episode is about the difference between getting attention and actually knowing what to do with it. Alex Cooper just raised $500 million for Unwell, BÉIS sold to Samsonite for $210 million, Instagram changed its identity and pissed off the internet, and the WNBA has more attention than ever while struggling to control what that attention is actually doing to the brand.
The common thread is simple: attention has become one of the most valuable assets in business, but attention alone isn't enough. The companies winning are the ones that know how to turn it into trust, community, distribution and ultimately enterprise value.
On the episode:
● How Alex Cooper turned Call Her Daddy into a $500 million media company, and why creator-led media is challenging the traditional agency model.
● Why shutting down Unwell Hydration may actually be one of the smartest decisions Alex Cooper has made.
● What BÉIS's $210 million sale to Samsonite tells us about celebrity brands, acquisition multiples and knowing when to exit.
● Why Instagram changed its identity after ten years, and when a brand refresh is actually worth the money.
● Why Reddit may be the most valuable consumer research tool brands have right now, and why trying to manipulate it could backfire.
● Whether AI is quietly flattening creativity by making it too easy to skip the difficult thinking that produces great ideas.
● What Martha Stewart's criticism of Meghan Markle reveals about the difference between borrowing attention and earning authority.
● How the WNBA gained enormous attention but lost control of the conversation, and why attention that doesn't reinforce the brand can become a liability.
Hire My Agency
Serious brand? Serious goals? Work with my team at Third Eye Insights. If they had a great campaign, they probably hired us.
👉 https://thirdeyeinsights.ca/hire-tei
📔 My Social Media Planners
The exact $15K frameworks and strategy I use on top global brands and small businesses alike, now available in planner form
👉 https://store.camille-moore.com/
💻 Social Media Masterclass
My foundational training will help you stop guessing and start building content that converts.
👉 https://camille-moore.com/masterclass/
🤝 1:1 Brand Strategy Intensives
For founders ready to go deep and build a category-leading brand. I work 1:1 with a handful of brands as their Fractional CBO.
👉 http://bit.ly/4krhxgO
📬 Subscribe to Branding With Benefits (My Substack)
Free weekly branding insights for people who want blunt strategy, not fluff.
👉 https://substack.com/@camilleemoore
🎙️ Podcast Available On:
Spotify | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Everywhere You Stream
📱 Follow Camille Moore
Instagram: @camillemoore
TikTok: @camille.moore_
LinkedIn: Camille Moore
🌐 Website: camille-moore.com
🎨 Follow The Art of the Brand
Instagram: @theartofthebrand
✅ 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐘𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐄: This video and my YouTube channel contain dialogue, music, and images that are property of "👉The Art Of The Brand👈" You are authorized to share the video link and channel and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to my YouTube Channel is provided.
- This week's episode is about what happens when the internet starts having more bots than humans. AI can now search, shop, write, clip content and increasingly make decisions for us, but the more efficient everything becomes, the more valuable distinctly human qualities like taste, imperfection, judgment and real connection become.
We recorded this one from Austin after two weeks on the road, and it turned into a bigger conversation about where branding is heading in an AI-first world. From executives outsourcing their thinking to Disney handing its content vault to TikTok creators, Jimothy the raccoon becoming an unlikely internet phenomenon, and Cracker Barrel learning the cost of forgetting what customers actually loved, the same lesson kept showing up: technology can scale almost anything, but it can't manufacture genuine human connection.
On the episode:
•Why "AI wishing" could be one of the biggest mistakes executives make as they adopt AI.
•What it means now that bots are reportedly generating more internet traffic than humans.
•Why search is moving from keywords to context—and what brands need to change for AI discovery.
•Why Disney and HBO are betting on clipping their existing content instead of simply creating more.
•What Jimothy the raccoon teaches brands about imperfection, weirdness and why people actually care.
•Why Cracker Barrel's failed rebrand is a warning about changing what your customers already love.
•How Bethenny Frankel is using world-building to turn an audience into something much bigger.
•Why being present, putting down your phone and thinking for yourself may become the ultimate advantage in an AI-first world.
Hire My Agency
Serious brand? Serious goals? Work with my team at Third Eye Insights. If they had a great campaign, they probably hired us.
👉 https://thirdeyeinsights.ca/hire-tei
📔 My Social Media Planners
The exact $15K frameworks and strategy I use on top global brands and small businesses alike, now available in planner form
👉 https://store.camille-moore.com/
💻 Social Media Masterclass
My foundational training will help you stop guessing and start building content that converts.
👉 https://camille-moore.com/masterclass/
🤝 1:1 Brand Strategy Intensives
For founders ready to go deep and build a category-leading brand. I work 1:1 with a handful of brands as their Fractional CBO.
👉 http://bit.ly/4krhxgO
📬 Subscribe to Branding With Benefits (My Substack)
Free weekly branding insights for people who want blunt strategy, not fluff.
👉 https://substack.com/@camilleemoore
🎙️ Podcast Available On:
Spotify | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Everywhere You Stream
📱 Follow Camille Moore
Instagram: @camillemoore
TikTok: @camille.moore_
LinkedIn: Camille Moore
🌐 Website: camille-moore.com
🎨 Follow The Art of the Brand
Instagram: @theartofthebrand
✅ 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐘𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐄: This video and my YouTube channel contain dialogue, music, and images that are property of "👉The Art Of The Brand👈" You are authorized to share the video link and channel and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to my YouTube Channel is provided.
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About The Art of the Brand
The #1 Brand Strategy podcast for business owners, marketers, and anyone building a personal brand. Hosted by Camille Moore, the internet’s favourite branding expert, featured in Vogue Business, The New York Times, and CNN, and Phillip Millar, brand strategist, business scaling expert, and leadership coach. She builds the brands people choose. He scales the businesses behind them. Each week, they unpack the brands, consumer trends, and stories shaping business from viral campaigns to industry case studies. New episodes Weekly. Ready to build a brand people choose? Hit follow.Podcast website
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