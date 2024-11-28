The Ken McElroy Show is your weekly meet-up where real estate entrepreneur and CEO Ken McElroy shares his personal experiences and the strategies he’s implemented throughout his career, from his first job as an apartment manager to today, having successfully scaled up to over $1 billion in real estate investments. Each week, Ken and his co-host Danille delve into a wide range of topics related to real estate, including entrepreneurship, current events and their impact on investors, the investor’s mindset, and the best practices for a thriving business. Their guests have included a diverse range of authors, entrepreneurs, and investors, such as Robert Kiyosaki, Jaspreet Singh (“Minority Mindset”), and Brandon Turner (“Bigger Pockets”). Their conversations are candid, occasionally irreverent, and always informative. Be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode.