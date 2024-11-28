Powered by RND
Ken McElroy Show

Podcast Ken McElroy Show
Ken McElroy
The Ken McElroy Show is your weekly meet-up where real estate entrepreneur and CEO Ken McElroy shares his personal experiences and the strategies he’s implement...
  • Rental Prices Decreases…How to Cope as a Landlord
    Ken and Danille McElroy dive into the challenges landlords are facing in today's shifting rental market. From rent decreases and higher vacancies to tenant-friendly practices, they share practical tips and strategies to help landlords adapt and thrive in this evolving landscape.
    56:39
  • The Housing Markets is CRASHING in Some Cities—Is Yours Next?
    Ken and Danille McElroy discuss how the real estate market isn't one-size-fits-all, and recent trends highlight just how different local markets can be. From skyrocketing insurance costs in Florida and Texas to high mortgage rates nationwide, we break down what's really happening in the housing market and what it means for buyers, sellers, and investors.
    41:58
  • From Tech to Real Estate: Tips to Building Tax-Free Wealth
    Ken McElroy and Eric Siu dive into the secrets of building long-term wealth through real estate. Learn why real estate offers unmatched tax benefits, how to identify winning deals, and why Ken believes every business should own real estate to unlock true financial freedom.
    1:00:13
  • Financial Insider Explains Why the Wealthy Don’t Use 401ks
    Ken and Danille McElroy discuss the truth about 401ks and why they may not be the best retirement investment for most people. Learn how fees, taxes, inflation, and market returns impact your 401k, and discover why the wealthy prefer alternatives like self-directed IRAs to grow their retirement wealth.
    47:46
  • Insider Information for Looking at a Syndcation
    In this episode, Ken and Danille McElroy dive deep into real estate syndications, discussing how to determine when to invest and when to pass on a deal. They share insights into the red flags to watch for in syndicators, the importance of due diligence, and how preferred returns really work. This episode equips listeners with essential questions to ask before investing in a syndication, helping them make confident, informed decisions.
    1:00:28

About Ken McElroy Show

The Ken McElroy Show is your weekly meet-up where real estate entrepreneur and CEO Ken McElroy shares his personal experiences and the strategies he’s implemented throughout his career, from his first job as an apartment manager to today, having successfully scaled up to over $1 billion in real estate investments. Each week, Ken and his co-host Danille delve into a wide range of topics related to real estate, including entrepreneurship, current events and their impact on investors, the investor’s mindset, and the best practices for a thriving business. Their guests have included a diverse range of authors, entrepreneurs, and investors, such as Robert Kiyosaki, Jaspreet Singh (“Minority Mindset”), and Brandon Turner (“Bigger Pockets”). Their conversations are candid, occasionally irreverent, and always informative. Be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode.
