Nosferatu with Costume Designer, Linda Muir

Succumb to the darkness as we explore the haunting world of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. In this episode of The Art of Costume Podcast, Spencer sits down with costume designer Linda Muir to discuss her mesmerizing work on the film. From the meticulous research process to Ellen Hutter's ethereal costumes, the chilling transformation of Count Orlok, and the art of aging and dyeing fabrics, discover how the costumes help bring this gothic tale to life. Linda also shares her experience designing for a film that often feels lit by candlelight, adding to the film's eerie ambiance.Plus, Spencer addresses the recent LA wildfires, offering resources and support options for those affected. Don't miss this unforgettable dive into the shadows of Nosferatu.