Succumb to the darkness as we explore the haunting world of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. In this episode of The Art of Costume Podcast, Spencer sits down with costume designer Linda Muir to discuss her mesmerizing work on the film. From the meticulous research process to Ellen Hutter's ethereal costumes, the chilling transformation of Count Orlok, and the art of aging and dyeing fabrics, discover how the costumes help bring this gothic tale to life. Linda also shares her experience designing for a film that often feels lit by candlelight, adding to the film's eerie ambiance.Plus, Spencer addresses the recent LA wildfires, offering resources and support options for those affected. Don't miss this unforgettable dive into the shadows of Nosferatu.
Twilight with Costume Designer, Wendy Chuck
Hang on tight spider monkey! For the season four finale of The Art of Costume Podcast, Elizabeth and Spencer revisit one of their favorites... Twilight. But this time, we have a special guest. Costume designer Wendy Chuck joins the podcast to talk about her process behind the costumes for the Cullens, Edward's peacoat, the nomads, and the infamous prom looks.
Challengers & Queer with Costume Designer, Jonathan Anderson
Game. Set. Match! 🎾 In this exciting bonus episode of The Art of Costume Podcast, we're serving up an ace with none other than renowned fashion designer Jonathan W Anderson. Spencer sits down with Jonathan to discuss his work on Luca Guadagnino’s films ‘Challengers’ and ‘Queer’. Together, they dive into the art of blending high fashion with storytelling, crafting tennis whites, the research in preparation for ‘Queer’, Jonathan’s recent “Designer of the Year” award, and working alongside Guadagnino to bring these films to life. Love may mean nothing in tennis, but in costume design, it’s everything!
The Fall (2006)
Once upon a time in Los Angeles! In this week's special audience request episode, our hosts watch another iconic film, 'The Fall,' with costumes designed by Eiko Ishioka. Listen along as Elizabeth and Spencer get into all of the costumes from the 1920s hospital to "The Five" and the Masked Bandit, and, of course, the costumes worn by Sister Evelyn.
Gladiator II with Costume Designers, Janty Yates & David Crossman
Are you not entertained!? In this very special episode of The Art of Costume Podcast, we are joined by two champions of the Colosseum - Gladiator II costume designers Janty Yates & David Crossman. Join us for a conversation full of research, statues, sharks, Pedro Pascal, military armor expertise, and a whole lot of costumes. The gods have SPOKEN!
