058: How to Eat for the Toned Arms You Want (Without Dieting or Depriving Yourself)
If you’ve ever stared into the fridge thinking, “Why can’t I just eat better?”—you’re not alone. And if your goal is strong, toned arms, your food choices matter more than you think. But wait, this does not mean chicken and rice for every meal.
In this powerful episode, we’re diving into the real reasons your eating habits might be holding you back—and how to take back control in a way that feels aligned, empowering, and totally doable.
This isn’t about restriction. It’s about intention. It’s about honoring your body with food that fuels your goals—not your cravings.
You’ll learn:
How unconscious, emotional eating can sabotage your arm-toning results (and how you are probably doing this without even knowing)
What "higher brain vs. lower brain" eating really means—and why it’s the missing piece
The small, daily decisions around food that quietly shape your body (and confidence)
The exact questions to ask yourself before every meal or snack
A personal story about my own food struggles and the shift that changed everything
If you’re tired of feeling out of sync with your body... If you want your reflection to match your effort... If you’re done letting emotions drive your eating decisions...
This episode is your invitation to start eating with clarity, purpose, and power—so your arms (and your mindset) can finally reflect the strength you’re building.
Want to go deeper with this work every week? Join me inside Arms By Kristine—my signature coaching program where we pair powerful mindset shifts with body-sculpting strategy.
057: The Question Keeping You Stuck
You’re having a conversation with yourself every single day—whether you realize it or not. But here’s the kicker: the questions you’re asking yourself might be the very thing keeping you stuck.
In this eye-opening episode, we’re uncovering one of the most underestimated mindset habits sabotaging your progress: the habit of self-questioning. We've all done it.
And no, this is not just about positive thinking—it’s about asking better questions that unlock better results.
Inside, we’ll explore:
Why your brain is basically Google—and how it searches for answers (even unhelpful ones)
The 3 types of self-questions—and how one in particular is silently derailing your goals
The most common question we all ask that sounds harmless... but is holding you back
How “hopeful” questions can still sabotage your momentum
The game-changing question that takes you from self-doubt to reaching your goals
If you’ve ever found yourself saying, “Why can’t I just stick with it?”—this episode is for you. It’s time to stop spinning your wheels and start shifting your inner dialogue in a way that actually moves you forward.
Press play and learn how to ask the kind of questions that lead to clarity, confidence, and real change in your arms.
056: “No Thanks” = Toned Arms: The Mindset Shift That Changes Everything
Are you eating just because the food is there—not because you’re actually hungry? Yep… we’ve all been there. But here’s the truth most people don't understand: Every time you say “no thanks” when you’re not hungry, you’re saying YES to the strong, sculpted arms you want.
In this episode, I’m breaking down exactly why this skill is a game-changer for getting toned, strong arms and how it helps create the body and the confidence you truly want.
You’ll learn:
Why skipping that second handful (when you’re not even hungry) can directly impact your arm definition
The mental traps that keep you stuck in the “why did I just eat that?” loop—and how to break free
How to find a strong why that keeps you motivated through cravings, chaos, and life
A simple, step-by-step process to rewire your brain and make saying "no thanks" feel easyand natural (no more white-knuckling!)
The mindset shift that helps you embrace this habit as an empowering choice—not arestriction
If you’re tired of falling off track and ready to feel in control—not just with food, but with your progress and your body—this episode is a must-listen.
Tune in now and start saying YES to the arms (and life) you truly want.
055: Your Arms Aren't The Problem – Your Mindset Is!
Have you been duped into believing that your arms dictate your value? That your arms define YOU? That no matter what you've achieved in life, your confidence takes a hit because your arms aren't as toned, sculpted, or firm as you think they should be? It's time to shatter that illusion. In this episode, we're confronting the toxic belief that your self-worth is tied to the shape of your arms. We're not here to coddle insecurities—we're here to dismantle them.
What You'll Learn:
The Self-Sabotage of Arm Obsession: How fixating on your arms is a distraction from real confidence and real results.
From Self-Criticism to Self-Command: Strategies to stop the self-inflicted mental warfare and start leading your own narrative.
Embracing Your Body Isn't Giving Up—It's Strategy: Why accepting your current self is the power move, not a concession.
The Language of Power: How your internal dialogue can be your greatest help or your worst enemy.
Redefining Strength: A new way to approach movement, nourishment, and confidence.
Here's the truth: you can't hate yourself into toned arms. But you can build confidence, strength, and trust in your body starting today. Tune in and take control.
054: From Chaos to Control: The Key to Toned Arms & Nourished Living
Ever feel like your day is running you instead of the other way around?
It looks like this - you start off with great intentions to move your body and eat well, but by the time the day is over, your plans have vanished. In this episode, we’re tackling one of the biggest hidden obstacles to toned arms and healthy living: transitions.
How you shift from one part of your day to the next—morning to work, work to evening, evening to rest determines your ability to stay consistent with movement and nutrition. If you’re always reacting, rushing, or feeling drained, it's no wonder exercise and mindful eating fall by the wayside. But what if you could take control of these moments and make them work for you instead of against you?
Join me as I break down how to:
Stop feeling stuck in the “I’ll start tomorrow” cycle
Fit in movement effortlessly—without adding stress to your day
Use simple food strategies to avoid energy crashes and cravings
Create powerful micro-habits that lead to sculpted, strong arms
End the day feeling accomplished, not depleted
This episode is packed with mindset shifts and practical tools to help you move with purpose and fuel your body in a way that feels natural and sustainable. If you’re ready to stop spinning in circles and start seeing real progress, this is for you!
Listen now and take back control of your day!
