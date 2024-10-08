Ask Media Anything: Bernadette Lee, Morning Show Co-host, NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, Townsquare Media and Jaycee Falcon, Afternoon Host at 99.9 KTDY, Townsquare Media

Recent research indicates that local media outlets are trusted by a majority of Americans even as trust in national outlets has declined. It’s easy to understand why Acadiana has trust in our local media; in addition to providing us with important information about our area, they are active participants in our community. So who better to answer our questions about “the media” than our own local experts. Here tonight to share their insight and answer some of your questions about the sometimes elusive media industry, we have Bernadette Lee, Morning Show Co-host, NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, Townsquare Media and Jaycee Falcon, Afternoon Host at 99.9 KTDY, Townsquare Media. Bernadette Lee has been in radio for over 20 years in the Lafayette market. She started working in radio shortly after being hired for a news internship with KPEL radio in 1994. Bernie, as regular listeners know her, balances the news, humor and opinion with professional grace. She is passionate about news, politics, family and friends along with our great Acadiana area. John "Jaycee" Falcon was born in Florida but grew up in Abbeville, Louisiana. He served in the United States Army and has worked with townsquare media since 1998. His love of music keeps him near a radio at all times, and his winning personality and style keep him on the radio. As his bio on 999ktdy.com states: “His mom was from Cow Island, his dad from Bosco… the kid really never stood a chance.”