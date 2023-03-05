Communist podcast exploring political economy, history and the class struggle with AP Andy, Sean KB and guests.
Diving into the Wreckage 8.1: Shadow of China 2 w/ C. Derick Varn
For the full episode support the show at Patreon.com/TheAntifadaC. Derick Varn is back to discuss Sean's new article on China. What is the political economy of China? Was the 1949 revolution betrayed by capitalist roaders? What were the patterns of development that brought it into the world market? Should China be defended as a socialist project? Is it a model worth emulating? Lastly, does the working class of China, or anywhere for that matter, have a role to play still in history or will the future be market technocracy and slow growth forever?'Sean's substack article (free): https://seankb.substack.com/p/whither-chinaAudio recording of article available for patrons on patreon
5/31/2023
1:02:52
Ep 215 - Tool-Organ Time w/ Søren Mau
Communist philosopher Søren Mau chats with us about his new book Mute Compulsion, an introduction to Marx's thought on the nature of economic domination under capitalism.Support us on our Patreon: http://patreon.com/theantifadaWilliam Clare Roberts' review in Jacobin: https://jacobin.com/2023/03/mute-compulsion-soren-mau-book-reviewJasper Bernes essay on Revolutionary motives: https://endnotes.org.uk/articles/revolutionary-motives.pdfSong: Royksopp - Compulsion
5/24/2023
50:14
Ep 214 - 100 Strikes
STRIKE UPDATE! SEIU, WGA, AFL-CIO, PNWSU, MLBPA! Degrowth vs. workers' movement, WGA strike and culture production, the Player's Revolt against the National League, immanent critique of culture war, extinction rebellion as the zombie New Left, and much more!For the full episode support the show at http://patreon.com/theantifadaAPOLOGIES for the echoey/murmury audio stuff. I messed up and i won't do it again :(AFL-CIO support Willow Project: -https://www.foxbusiness.com/energy/bidens-decision-massive-alaska-oil-project-determine-climate-future-labor-presWGA Updates: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/los-angeles-hospitality-union-backs-writers-strike-1235483737/ https://www.vulture.com/2023/05/wga-2023-writers-strike-news-updates-day-10.htmlAndrea Vetter clip discussed on Left Reckoning: https://twitter.com/LeftReckoning/status/1653101121429200901Blue Bird EV buses unionize: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/12/us/politics/clean-energy-unions.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShareRobert B. Ross - The Great Players' RevoltSong: 100 Gecs - Dumbest Girl Alive
5/15/2023
53:23
Ep 213 - Refusal of Turk w/ Djene Bajalan
At long last, Middle East historian Djene Bajalon of This Is Revolution talks with Sean and Andy about affairs international and internecine. Topics include: London vs Hull, Labor vs Tory, the deep fakes and stonings of the Turkish election, the way Turkish culture wars mask the class war, Erdogan and anti-imperialism, And in the second half for subscribers: Twitter files, Rojava update, autonomous regions and communism, Post-Bernie leftism, DEI for imperialism, and a sip of Sublation tea.Song: Mean Jeans - I Don't Care
5/10/2023
1:02:21
Ep 212 - Gross Authentic Product w/ David A. Banks
David A. Banks, author of The City Authentic and co-host of the upstate-urbanist podcast Iron Weeds describes the rural gentrification of upstate New York and how the commodification of authenticity works. We also talk about the anti-work assault on the New College of Florida;For the full episode where we talk about upstate cults like Nxium support the show at patreon.com/theantifadaCigarettes After Sex - Apocalypse.
