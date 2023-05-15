The Andy Staples Show & Friends: A show about college football

Andy Staples breaks down the beautiful mess that is college football with his friends from The Athletic's loaded college football staff. He'll celebrate the wal... More
What's going on with the ACC? | Power Auer
Nicole and Manny Navarro address Jim Phillips remarks about the ACC being "all in this together". Where does Florida State AD Michael Alford and the rest of the 'Magnificent 7' currently stand with the conference and is realignment incoming?
5/17/2023
19:26
Can Alabama overcome their vulnerabilities in 2023? w/ Kennington Smith III
Andy and Ari welcome the newest member of The Athletic family to the podcast, Alabama beat writer Kennington Smith III! Kennington discusses the Crimson Tide's post-spring outlook, and the trio particularly focus on the offense. Is this the most vulnerable Alabama has been in nearly a decade? Plus, Kennington chats about his alter ego, DJ Octane, and the guys share their thoughts on Music City wings before getting into some car trivia.
5/17/2023
45:33
Dylan Raiola to Georgia + ACC uncertainty
The No. 1 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, quarterback Dylan Raiola, committed to Georgia on Monday. Andy and Ari discuss what that means for the future of college football.
Why couldn't Nebraska land the in-state legacy player?
If 5-stars are only going to a small group of schools, how will other programs keep up?
Ari is nervous about drinking the Texas Kool-Aid. Can the Longhorns win over 9.5 games?
Plus, there is uncertainty at ACC spring meetings about the future of the league.
5/16/2023
43:03
Mike Norvell on Florida State's expectations, Jordan Travis' growth & coaching tree
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell joins Andy in discussing the Seminoles' spring and season expectations. Coach Norvell sheds some light on Jordan Travis' growth, the importance of staff continuity, maintaining FSU's culture - even with portal additions, and his burgeoning coaching tree.
5/15/2023
31:13
Kenny Dillingham talks about his path to Arizona State + why Notre Dame's new drip could be a big deal
Kenny Dillingham joins Andy in a new installment of our 'New Guys' series. Coach Dillingham discusses his return to Arizona, where his coaching journey began, plus his thoughts on the portal, Arizona State's recruiting, and doing the Worm. Before then, Andy and Ari discuss Notre Dame's apparel deal with Under Armor coming to a close, and how this could bring about a new era of clothing deals.
-Potential new apparel deal model (:30)
-World's largest cocktail party on the move? (16:00)
-Kenny Dillingham interview (22:30)
