Anthony Gargano and Brian Baldinger breakdown the NFL in the way that only ALLCITY Network can. Live five times a week throughout the season the ALL NFL Podcast...
  • NFL Draft: Breaking Down the 2025 Running Back Class
    We’re diving deep into everything you need to know ahead of the NFL Draft. Join us as we break down the top 10 Running Backs. Don’t miss out on this in-depth preview. Adam Hoge and Fran Duffy break it all down and more! 00:00 - Intro 01:30 - Draft Guide 03:20 - Ashton Jeanty 07:33 - Omarion Hampton 12:13 - Kaleb Johnson 16:00 - Quinshon Judkins 18:17 - TreVeyon Henderson 22:33 - Bhayshul Tuten 25:35 - Brashard Smith 27:48 - Cameron Skattebo 33:02 - LeQuint Allen 35:20 - Woody Marks 39:09 - What to look for from here An ALLCITY Network Production When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. #nfl #nfldraft #draft #nfldraft2025 #nfldraftpodcast #allcity #ncaa #pac12 #big10 #big12
    41:48
  • NFL Draft: Breaking down the 2025 EDGE rusher class
    We’re coming to you live from the NFL combine, and in this special roundtable discussion, we’re diving deep into everything you need to know ahead of the NFL Draft. Join us as we break down the top 10 Edge rushers. Don’t miss out on this in-depth preview and the insider buzz from Indianapolis Adam Hoge and Fran Duffy break it all down and more! 00:00 - Intro 01:40 - Week recap 05:18 - Abdul Carter breakdown 08:56 - Mykel Williams 11:48 - Landon Jackson 15:30 - JT Tuimoloau 17:17 - Nic Scourton 20:34 - Mike Green 24:43 - Jordan Burch 27:01 - James Pearce JR 29:40 - Oluwafemi Oladejo 32:15 - Ashton Gillotte 33:50 - Princely Umanmielen 37:25 - Donovan Ezeiruaku 40:24 - Shemar Stewart 43:23 - Jack Sawyer An ALLCITY Network Production When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. #nfl #combine #nflcombine #nfldraft #nfldraft2025 #draft
    50:13
  • LIVE from New Orleans! Super Bowl LIX roundtable, and Chiefs-Eagles preview
    We’re coming to you live from New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, and in this special roundtable discussion, we’re diving deep into everything you need to know ahead of the big game. Join us as we break down the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, analyze key players, and predict who will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy! Don’t miss out on this in-depth preview and the insider buzz from the heart of New Orleans! Adam Hoge, Bo Brack, and Zach Berman break it all down and more! 00:00 - Intro 01:30 - LIVE FROM RADIO ROW 03:22 - Eagles Cheifs Preview 04:38 - Injury update 07:00 - Myles Garrett officially requests a trade 20:00 - DLLS Cowboys and DNVR Broncos joins live 25:35 - Cowboys new hires 29:40 - Heat check on Bo Nix 38:18 - Super Bowl LIX Predictions An ALLCITY Network Production When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. #Rams #Eagles #Playoffs #Lions #Commanders #NFL #DivisionalRound #NFL2024 #Football #patrickmahomes #jalenhurts
    46:22
  • NFL Championship Recap: Mahomes owns Allen again, while Eagles fly to Super Bowl
    The NFL Championship games brought high-stakes drama and unforgettable moments! In this video, we break down the intense battle between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, where Mahomes proves once again that he's the king of the AFC. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles soar past their competition to secure their spot in the Super Bowl. We’ll dive into all the key plays, game-changing decisions, and what’s next for these teams as they head toward the biggest stage in football. Make sure to like, comment, and subscribe for more NFL breakdowns and updates on the road to the Super Bowl! Adam Hoge, Bo Brack, and Zach Berman break it all down and more! 00:00 - Intro 02:30 - Draft database 05:08 - Best and Worst of Conference Championship 11:21 - Josh Allen is owned by Patrick Mahomes 16:24 - Zach Berman joins to talk Eagles 33:21 - Washington Commanders Change in ownership 39:55 - Would the Saints hire McCarthy or Kliff Kingsberry 43:16 - New Hires across the league 52:20 - Super Bowl Preview An ALLCITY Network Production When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. #Rams #Eagles #Playoffs #Lions #Commanders #NFL #DivisionalRound #NFL2024 #Football #patrickmahomes #jalenhurts
    56:46
  • NFL Divisional Recap: Eagles survive, while Lions, Ravens fumble season away
    The Los Angeles Rams' 2024 season comes to a tough end with a 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Despite a strong season, the Rams couldn't overcome the Eagles' defense and explosive offense, ending their Super Bowl hopes. Meanwhile, in a stunning upset, the top-seeded Detroit Lions were knocked out by the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders in a high-scoring 45-31 game, making this year's playoffs even more unpredictable. Adam Hoge, Bo Brack, and Zach Berman break it all down and more! 00:00 - Intro 01:30 - Best and Worst of NFL Divisional Round 03:22 - Jayden Daniels 06:14 - Travis Kelce 08:04 - Bills and Josh Allen 16:00 - Zach Berman joins to talk Eagles 28:54 - Jalen Hurts deep dive 31:31 - Level of concern for Jalen and the Eagles 37:37 - Ben Johnson and where he could land 48:04 - Texans Cheifs An ALLCITY Network Production When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. #Rams #Eagles #Playoffs #Lions #Commanders #NFL #DivisionalRound #NFL2024 #Football
    55:07

Anthony Gargano and Brian Baldinger breakdown the NFL in the way that only ALLCITY Network can. Live five times a week throughout the season the ALL NFL Podcast brings you the best, most entertaining coverage of the NFL with special guests and appearances by other ALLCITY NFL local reporters.
