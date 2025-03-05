NFL Draft: Breaking Down the 2025 Running Back Class
We’re diving deep into everything you need to know ahead of the NFL Draft. Join us as we break down the top 10 Running Backs. Don’t miss out on this in-depth preview.
Adam Hoge and Fran Duffy break it all down and more!
00:00 - Intro
01:30 - Draft Guide
03:20 - Ashton Jeanty
07:33 - Omarion Hampton
12:13 - Kaleb Johnson
16:00 - Quinshon Judkins
18:17 - TreVeyon Henderson
22:33 - Bhayshul Tuten
25:35 - Brashard Smith
27:48 - Cameron Skattebo
33:02 - LeQuint Allen
35:20 - Woody Marks
39:09 - What to look for from here
An ALLCITY Network Production
When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
#nfl #nfldraft #draft #nfldraft2025 #nfldraftpodcast #allcity #ncaa #pac12 #big10 #big12
--------
41:48
NFL Draft: Breaking down the 2025 EDGE rusher class
We’re coming to you live from the NFL combine, and in this special roundtable discussion, we’re diving deep into everything you need to know ahead of the NFL Draft. Join us as we break down the top 10 Edge rushers. Don’t miss out on this in-depth preview and the insider buzz from Indianapolis
Adam Hoge and Fran Duffy break it all down and more!
00:00 - Intro
01:40 - Week recap
05:18 - Abdul Carter breakdown
08:56 - Mykel Williams
11:48 - Landon Jackson
15:30 - JT Tuimoloau
17:17 - Nic Scourton
20:34 - Mike Green
24:43 - Jordan Burch
27:01 - James Pearce JR
29:40 - Oluwafemi Oladejo
32:15 - Ashton Gillotte
33:50 - Princely Umanmielen
37:25 - Donovan Ezeiruaku
40:24 - Shemar Stewart
43:23 - Jack Sawyer
An ALLCITY Network Production
When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
#nfl #combine #nflcombine #nfldraft #nfldraft2025 #draft
--------
50:13
LIVE from New Orleans! Super Bowl LIX roundtable, and Chiefs-Eagles preview
We’re coming to you live from New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, and in this special roundtable discussion, we’re diving deep into everything you need to know ahead of the big game. Join us as we break down the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, analyze key players, and predict who will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy! Don’t miss out on this in-depth preview and the insider buzz from the heart of New Orleans!
Adam Hoge, Bo Brack, and Zach Berman break it all down and more!
00:00 - Intro
01:30 - LIVE FROM RADIO ROW
03:22 - Eagles Cheifs Preview
04:38 - Injury update
07:00 - Myles Garrett officially requests a trade
20:00 - DLLS Cowboys and DNVR Broncos joins live
25:35 - Cowboys new hires
29:40 - Heat check on Bo Nix
38:18 - Super Bowl LIX Predictions
An ALLCITY Network Production
When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
#Rams #Eagles #Playoffs #Lions #Commanders #NFL #DivisionalRound #NFL2024 #Football #patrickmahomes #jalenhurts
--------
46:22
NFL Championship Recap: Mahomes owns Allen again, while Eagles fly to Super Bowl
The NFL Championship games brought high-stakes drama and unforgettable moments! In this video, we break down the intense battle between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, where Mahomes proves once again that he's the king of the AFC. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles soar past their competition to secure their spot in the Super Bowl. We’ll dive into all the key plays, game-changing decisions, and what’s next for these teams as they head toward the biggest stage in football.
Make sure to like, comment, and subscribe for more NFL breakdowns and updates on the road to the Super Bowl!
Adam Hoge, Bo Brack, and Zach Berman break it all down and more!
00:00 - Intro
02:30 - Draft database
05:08 - Best and Worst of Conference Championship
11:21 - Josh Allen is owned by Patrick Mahomes
16:24 - Zach Berman joins to talk Eagles
33:21 - Washington Commanders Change in ownership
39:55 - Would the Saints hire McCarthy or Kliff Kingsberry
43:16 - New Hires across the league
52:20 - Super Bowl Preview
An ALLCITY Network Production
When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
#Rams #Eagles #Playoffs #Lions #Commanders #NFL #DivisionalRound #NFL2024 #Football #patrickmahomes #jalenhurts
--------
56:46
NFL Divisional Recap: Eagles survive, while Lions, Ravens fumble season away
The Los Angeles Rams' 2024 season comes to a tough end with a 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Despite a strong season, the Rams couldn't overcome the Eagles' defense and explosive offense, ending their Super Bowl hopes. Meanwhile, in a stunning upset, the top-seeded Detroit Lions were knocked out by the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders in a high-scoring 45-31 game, making this year's playoffs even more unpredictable.
Adam Hoge, Bo Brack, and Zach Berman break it all down and more!
00:00 - Intro
01:30 - Best and Worst of NFL Divisional Round
03:22 - Jayden Daniels
06:14 - Travis Kelce
08:04 - Bills and Josh Allen
16:00 - Zach Berman joins to talk Eagles
28:54 - Jalen Hurts deep dive
31:31 - Level of concern for Jalen and the Eagles
37:37 - Ben Johnson and where he could land
48:04 - Texans Cheifs
An ALLCITY Network Production
When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
#Rams #Eagles #Playoffs #Lions #Commanders #NFL #DivisionalRound #NFL2024 #Football
Anthony Gargano and Brian Baldinger breakdown the NFL in the way that only ALLCITY Network can. Live five times a week throughout the season the ALL NFL Podcast brings you the best, most entertaining coverage of the NFL with special guests and appearances by other ALLCITY NFL local reporters.