NFL Championship Recap: Mahomes owns Allen again, while Eagles fly to Super Bowl

The NFL Championship games brought high-stakes drama and unforgettable moments! In this video, we break down the intense battle between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, where Mahomes proves once again that he's the king of the AFC. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles soar past their competition to secure their spot in the Super Bowl. We'll dive into all the key plays, game-changing decisions, and what's next for these teams as they head toward the biggest stage in football. Adam Hoge, Bo Brack, and Zach Berman break it all down and more! 00:00 - Intro 02:30 - Draft database 05:08 - Best and Worst of Conference Championship 11:21 - Josh Allen is owned by Patrick Mahomes 16:24 - Zach Berman joins to talk Eagles 33:21 - Washington Commanders Change in ownership 39:55 - Would the Saints hire McCarthy or Kliff Kingsberry 43:16 - New Hires across the league 52:20 - Super Bowl Preview