Andy and Charles talk about the litigation over the blanket USAID contractual "pause" through the lens of Andy's former job as a federal civil trial attorney and how DOGE is probably wreaking havoc throughout the DOJ civil branches.
Episode 30: Do Not Sue Us
Andy, Tim and Charles take a look at the Jane Doe lawsuit for sexual assault against Diddy, and more importantly for this episode, Jay-Z. The litigation tactics of Jay-Z's attorney came under scrutiny both by the judge in the case and the pundits online. Crazy, or crazy like a fox? By the time we got this episode edited the case had been dropped by the plaintiff, so ... spoiler warning.
The Alex Jones Miniseries 4: Because They Are True
In the fourth installment of the Alex Jones Miniseries, Andy, Tim, Charles, and Tarik finish swimming in the muck and dry off in their mind palaces while imagining, "what if Alex Jones had mustered a competent defense?"
The Alex Jones Miniseries 3: They're Not Just Curious
In the third installment of the Alex Jones Miniseries, Andy, Tim, Charles, and Tarik take their first dive into the muck being raked by, and in turn raking, Alex Jones.
The Alex Jones Miniseries 2: Some Kind of Art Project
In the second installment of the Alex Jones Miniseries, Andy, Tim, Charles, and Tarik discuss the horrific December 14, 2012 shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School and its immediate aftermath.
An infrequent podcast series about the American legal system, brought to you by Andy, Tarik, Tim, and Charles. ALAB aims to tell engaging stories about lawyers, legal cases, legal issues, or the legal profession more generally, with a focus on the outrageous, excessive, and/or absurd.