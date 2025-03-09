Episode 30: Do Not Sue Us

Andy, Tim and Charles take a look at the Jane Doe lawsuit for sexual assault against Diddy, and more importantly for this episode, Jay-Z. The litigation tactics of Jay-Z's attorney came under scrutiny both by the judge in the case and the pundits online. Crazy, or crazy like a fox? By the time we got this episode edited the case had been dropped by the plaintiff, so ... spoiler warning. Andy: https://bsky.app/profile/wyattprivilege.bsky.social Tim: https://bsky.app/profile/garliccorgi.bsky.social Charles: https://bsky.app/profile/ugarles.bsky.social David (music): https://bsky.app/profile/gloomfather.bsky.social Thanks to David Shaw for the music, which you can find at https://orlandogloom.bandcamp.com/ and thank you to Snxwyfish for the sound engineering, which you can find at https://snxwyfish.bandcamp.com/.