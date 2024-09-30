Episode 980: Dan Quinn addresses Jayden Daniels being at his "strongest" in "big moments" and more

12:36 - Commanders: discussion of the nature of the team's last two wins off comments from head coach Dan Quinn's day-after-the-game press conference off the 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles...and further breakdown of quarterback Jayden Daniels' great performance in the game, including a very telling advanced stat and notable comments from Quinn 32:17 - Commanders: analysis of running back Brian Robinson Jr. off his two lost fumbles and inefficient carries in the 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, including comments from head coach Dan Quinn's day-after-the-game press conference and whether we might be seeing the end of Robinson's time as the Commanders' RB1...and several special-teams items, including comments from Quinn on receiver Luke McCaffery's impressive work on kickoff returns in the win over the Eagles 42:33 - Commanders: further breakdown of the defense in the 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, including an examination of playing-time percentages and notable advanced stats from the game and comments from head Dan Quinn's day-after-the-game press conference on cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the run defense and more 58:21 - Capitals: reaction to a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins in a game in which the Caps had just 11 shots on goal 01:01:06 - Wizards: thoughts on a 123-105 loss at the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder