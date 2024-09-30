Episode 980: Dan Quinn addresses Jayden Daniels being at his "strongest" in "big moments" and more
12:36 - Commanders: discussion of the nature of the team's last two wins off comments from head coach Dan Quinn's day-after-the-game press conference off the 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles...and further breakdown of quarterback Jayden Daniels' great performance in the game, including a very telling advanced stat and notable comments from Quinn
32:17 - Commanders: analysis of running back Brian Robinson Jr. off his two lost fumbles and inefficient carries in the 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, including comments from head coach Dan Quinn's day-after-the-game press conference and whether we might be seeing the end of Robinson's time as the Commanders' RB1...and several special-teams items, including comments from Quinn on receiver Luke McCaffery's impressive work on kickoff returns in the win over the Eagles
42:33 - Commanders: further breakdown of the defense in the 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, including an examination of playing-time percentages and notable advanced stats from the game and comments from head Dan Quinn's day-after-the-game press conference on cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the run defense and more
58:21 - Capitals: reaction to a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins in a game in which the Caps had just 11 shots on goal
01:01:06 - Wizards: thoughts on a 123-105 loss at the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder
Visit PaulsonAndNace.com and tell Paulson & Nace that Al Galdi sent you
Call Nova Fireplace And Stove at 571-513-3803, mention that Al Galdi sent ya and receive $25 off any fireplace or chimney service
Download the PrizePicks app and use the promo code "Galdi" for $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup
Visit RonMurrayWellness.com and mention that Al Galdi sent you
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:04:04
Episode 979: Commanders improve to 10-5 with 36-33 comeback win over Philadelphia Eagles and more
11:20 - Commanders: deep dive on quarterback Jayden Daniels' five-touchdown-pass performance in the 36-33 win over Philadelphia Eagles
32:21 - Commanders: discussion of the nature of the 36-33 win over Philadelphia Eagles via comments from head coach Dan Quinn...a look Commanders pass catchers in the game...and an assessment of a second consecutive bad game for Commanders running backs - especially Brian Robinson Jr. - in the game
45:00 - Commanders: analysis of the defense and special teams in the 36-33 win over Philadelphia Eagles, including the extent to which Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being knocked out the game in the first quarter by a concussion changed the game and the wild game for cornerback Marshon Lattimore vs. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown
57:38 - Commanders: reaction to the miracle passage of the D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act by the U.S. Senate, including how this is of major credit to the Josh Harris ownership group
01:10:05 - Capitals: takeaways from a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes and a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings
01:18:23 - Nationals: examining what the Nats are getting in trading for Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and what the trade might say about the extent to which the Lerner ownership group is spending money in MLB's 2024-2025 offseason
01:21:22 - Wizards: thoughts on a 112-101 loss at the Milwaukee Bucks
01:25:03 - College Basketball: breakdowns of Maryland's 87-60 win over Syracuse, Georgetown's 61-60 win at Seton Hall, Virginia's 63-58 win over American and Virginia Tech's 82-62 loss to Saint Joseph's
Visit PaulsonAndNace.com and tell Paulson & Nace that Al Galdi sent you
Whatever your dermatological needs, call Dr. George Verghese and the Mid-Atlantic Skin-Surgery Institute Of Maryland at 301-396-3401 and mention that Al Galdi sent you
Visit CateringByUptown.com and mention that Al Galdi sent you
Visit RonMurrayWellness.com and mention that Al Galdi sent you
Download the PrizePicks app and use the promo code "Galdi" for $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:33:02
Episode 978: preview of Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles and more
15:22 - Commanders: analysis of the offense vs. the Philadelphia Eagles' defense in preparation for the Commanders' game against the Eagles, including the latest on the status of tight end Zach Ertz, key stats and matchups and discussion of comments from offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on a blunt admission regarding losing Ertz during the Commanders' 20-19 win at the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles' defense, how the Commanders' offense is better positioned for success in this game against the Eagles as compared to in the Commanders' 26-18 loss at the Eagles on Thursday Night Football, how quarterback Jayden Daniels is doing and more
30:29 - Commanders: analysis of the defense vs. the Philadelphia Eagles' offense in preparation for the Commanders' game against the Eagles, including the latest on the status of interior defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and safety Jeremy Chinn, key stats and matchups and discussion of comments from defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. on potentially getting back Allen, why safety Darrick Forrest played so much in the Commanders' 20-19 win at the New Orleans Saints, how cornerback Marshon Lattimore did in the win at the Saints in his Commanders debut, what Lattimore can mean for cornerback Mike Sainristil, the state of the defense and more
48:01 - Commanders: Rhyming Keys for a Commanders win over the Philadelphia Eagles...and a pick for the game
59:41 - Nationals: reaction to the Nats agreeing with free-agent pitcher Michael Soroka on a one-year contract for their first Major League acquisition via free agency or trade in MLB's 2024-2025 offseason
01:03:00 - Wizards: thoughts on a 123-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets
Visit PaulsonAndNace.com and tell Paulson & Nace that Al Galdi sent you
Call Nova Fireplace And Stove at 571-513-3803, mention that Al Galdi sent ya and receive $25 off any fireplace or chimney service
Download the PrizePicks app and use the promo code "Galdi" for $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup
Visit RonMurrayWellness.com and mention that Al Galdi sent you
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:08:20
Episode 977: Jonathan Allen makes shocking return to practicing for Commanders and more
16:31 - Commanders: reaction to interior defensive lineman Jonathan Allen returning to practicing a little more than two months after suffering a supposedly-season-ending torn pectoral muscle, including what his return could mean for the defense...and discussion of other notable Commanders injury items as the team began practicing for its game against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles
36:28 - Commanders: breakdown of quarterback Jayden Daniels heading into the game against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, including Daniels' struggles in the Commanders' 26-18 loss at the Eagles on Thursday Night Football on Nov. 14, 2024, him continuing to rank as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and comments from head coach Dan Quinn on Daniels' growth
46:48 - James Madison Football: thoughts on JMU's 27-17 win over Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl to conclude a 9-4 season
52:37 - College Basketball: analysis of Georgetown's 81-57 win over Creighton and Virginia's 64-62 loss to No. 21 Memphis
Call Nova Fireplace And Stove at 571-513-3803, mention that Al Galdi sent ya and receive $25 off any fireplace or chimney service
Visit CateringByUptown.com and mention that Al Galdi sent you
Download the PrizePicks app and use the promo code "Galdi" for $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup
Visit RonMurrayWellness.com and mention that Al Galdi sent you
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
58:11
Episode 976: All-22 analysis with Mark Bullock on Jayden Daniels and Marshon Lattimore in win at Saints and more
14:13 - Guest: Commanders analyst Mark Bullock of MarkBullock.Substack.com with a film-breakdown-style deep dive on the Commanders' 20-19 win at the New Orleans Saints, including quarterback Jayden Daniels' overall performance, how many of the eight sacks that Daniels took were on him, how and why the Commanders missed center Tyler Biadasz, how cornerback Marshon Lattimore did in his Commanders debut and whether Lattimore in the Commanders' big game against the Philadelphia Eagles will/should exclusively cover receiver A.J. Brown
50:56 - Capitals: discussion of a 3-2 loss at the lowly Chicago Blackhawks in a game win which the Caps blew a 2-0 third-period lead
54:46 - Maryland Basketball: thoughts on a 111-57 blowout of Saint Francis, as the Terrapins scored their most points in a game since Nov. 18, 2005
Visit PaulsonAndNace.com and tell Paulson & Nace that Al Galdi sent you
Download the PrizePicks app and use the promo code "Galdi" for $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup
Visit RonMurrayWellness.com and mention that Al Galdi sent you
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Longtime Washington, D.C. sports personality Al Galdi takes an in-depth look at D.C.-area sports every weekday, giving hard-hitting analysis on - and having some fun with - the Commanders, Nationals, Orioles, Capitals, Wizards, Terrapins, Hoyas and more.