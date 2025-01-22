Powered by RND
PodcastsBusinessThe Advisor Journey
Listen to The Advisor Journey in the App
Listen to The Advisor Journey in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Advisor Journey

Podcast The Advisor Journey
Altruist
Real-life strategies for the modern financial advisor who’s ready to scale. Join Altruist founder and CEO Jason Wenk, Altruist’s Head of Community Dasarte Yarnw...
BusinessEntrepreneurshipBusinessInvestingTechnology

Available Episodes

5 of 87
  • From Client to Advisor: Chris Mastro’s Journey to Impact Fiduciary
    In this episode of The Advisor Journey, hosts Jason Wenk and Dasarte Yarnway sit down with Chris Mastro of Impact Fiduciary to discuss his unique path to becoming a financial advisor. Starting as a client inspired by his own advisor’s impact, Chris made the leap into financial planning after a creative career in photography and operations. Learn how Chris’s blend of empathy, problem-solving, and a passion for sustainable investing fuels his practice, plus his advice for career changers aspiring to make a difference. Whether you're an advisor or just curious about the field, this episode is packed with insight and inspiration.ABOUT ALTRUIST: We’re on a mission to make financial advice better, more affordable, and more accessible to everyone. Altruist is an all-in-one platform built exclusively to help RIAs start, run, and grow their practices. Our platform saves you time and reduces your costs: You can manage your entire book of business, get performance reporting, and bill your clients with ease and efficiency. Want to find out how Altruist can help you grow? See more at www.altruist.com/podcasts STAY CONNECTED: Instagram ► https://www.instpagram.com/altruistcorp/ Twitter ► https://twitter.com/altruist Linkedin ► https://www.linkedin.com/company/altruistcorp/ RESOURCES IN EPISODE: Altruist For more tips on how to grow and scale your RIA, subscribe to The Advisor Journey at www. altruist.com/podcasts, on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. ABOUT THE ADVISOR JOURNEY: Real-life strategies for the modern financial advisor who’s ready to scale. Join Altruist founder and CEO Jason Wenk, Altruist’s Head of Community Dasarte Yarnway, and guests as they share proven tactics, unfiltered advice, and hard-won lessons you ca...
    --------  
    26:55
  • Unlocking Authentic Growth with Candice Carlton
    In this inspiring episode of The Advisor Journey, host Dasarte Yarnway sits down with Candice Carlton, Head of Strategy at FiComm Partners, to discuss the transformative power of authenticity in business and life. Candice shares her journey from finance to strategy, the lessons she learned about aligning work with values, and her insights on overcoming anxiety and imposter syndrome. Learn how financial advisors can harness the power of video to grow their practices, find deeper purpose, and create meaningful connections with clients. Whether you're a seasoned advisor or just starting out, this episode is packed with actionable advice to help you build a thriving, authentic practice.ABOUT ALTRUIST: We’re on a mission to make financial advice better, more affordable, and more accessible to everyone. Altruist is an all-in-one platform built exclusively to help RIAs start, run, and grow their practices. Our platform saves you time and reduces your costs: You can manage your entire book of business, get performance reporting, and bill your clients with ease and efficiency. Want to find out how Altruist can help you grow? See more at www.altruist.com/podcasts STAY CONNECTED: Instagram ► https://www.instpagram.com/altruistcorp/ Twitter ► https://twitter.com/altruist Linkedin ► https://www.linkedin.com/company/altruistcorp/ RESOURCES IN EPISODE: Altruist For more tips on how to grow and scale your RIA, subscribe to The Advisor Journey at www. altruist.com/podcasts, on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. ABOUT THE ADVISOR JOURNEY: Real-life strategies for the modern financial advisor who’s ready to scale. Join Altruist founder and CEO Jason Wenk, Altruist’s Head of Community Dasarte Yarnway, and guests as they share proven tactics, unfiltered advice, and hard-won lessons you ca...
    --------  
    31:35
  • Planning for Your Best Year Yet: 4 Steps for Advisors to Grow in 2025
    Dasarte Yarnway and Jason Wenk break down four essential strategies to prepare advisors for a year of growth, efficiency, and client satisfaction. From choosing the right technology to defining your ideal client, Dasarte and Jason discuss actionable steps every advisor can implement now to set up for success in the coming year. Learn how to balance founder andmanager mode, leverage new tech tools, and create a marketing megaphone that speaks to your target audience. Listen now for this guide to growing your advisory practice in 2025. ABOUT ALTRUIST:We’re on a mission to make financial advice better, more affordable, and more accessible to everyone. Altruist is an all-in-one platform built exclusively to help RIAs start, run, and grow their practices. Our platform saves you time and reduces your costs: You can manage your entire book of business, get performance reporting, and bill your clients with ease and efficiency. Want to find out how Altruist can help you grow? See more at www.altruist.com/podcasts STAY CONNECTED:Instagram ►https://www.instpagram.com/altruistcorp/Twitter ►https://twitter.com/altruistLinkedin ►https://www.linkedin.com/company/altruistcorp/ABOUT THE ADVISOR JOURNEY: Real-life strategies for the modern financial advisor who’s ready to scale. Join Altruist founder and CEO Jason Wenk, Altruist’s Head of Community Dasarte Yarnway, and guests as they share proven tactics, unfiltered advice, and hard-won lessons you can apply to your own practice. These conversations will propel your career to the next level—don’t miss it. Disclaimer:  Altruist Corp ("Altruist") offers technology and tools designed to help financial advisors achieve better outcomes. Advisory and certain other services are provided by Altruist LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and brokerage related products and services are provided by Altruist Financial LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC. Nothing in this communication should be construed as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any security. Additionally, Altruist or its affiliates do not provide tax advice and investors are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors. Clearing and custody of securities provided by Altruist Financial LLC. © 2024 Altruist Corp 3030 S La Cienega Blvd Culver City, CA 90232.ABOUT ALTRUIST: We’re on a mission to make financial advice better, more affordable, and more accessible to everyone. Altruist is an all-in-one platform built exclusively to help RIAs start, run, and grow their practices. Our platform saves you time and reduces your costs: You can manage your entire book of business, get performance reporting, and bill your clients with ease and efficiency. Want to find out how Altruist can help you grow? See more at www.altruist.com/podcasts STAY CONNECTED: Instagram ► https://www.instpagram.com/altruistcorp/ Twitter ► https://twitter.com/altruist Linkedin ► https://www.linkedin.com/company/altruistcorp/ RESOURCES IN EPISODE: Altruist For more tips on how to grow and scale your RIA, subscribe to The Advisor Journey at www. altruist.com/podcasts, on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. ABOUT THE ADVISOR JOURNEY: Real-life strategies for the modern financial advisor who’s ready to scale. Join Altruist founder and CEO Jason Wenk, Altruist’s Head of Community Dasarte Yarnway, and guests as they share proven tactics, unfiltered advice, and hard-won lessons you ca...
    --------  
    35:00
  • Knowing When to Walk Away With Matt Stahl
    “It’s okay to stop when you’re happy”is an oft-quoted line in Advisor Journey discussions. In this episode, Jason and Dasarte are joined by someone who’s living it. Matt Stahl founded and successfully scaled his firm, Fiat Wealth Management. But at a certainpoint, he realized his true passions were elsewhere. Matt helps answer the question: How does one decide to walk away? ABOUT ALTRUIST: We’re on a mission to make financial advice better, more affordable, and more accessible to everyone. Altruist is an all-in-one platform built exclusively to help RIAs start, run, and grow their practices. Our platform saves you time and reduces your costs: You can manage your entire book of business, get performance reporting, and bill your clients with ease and efficiency.Want to find out how Altruist can help you grow? See more at www.altruist.com/podcasts STAY CONNECTED:Instagram ►https://www.instpagram.com/altruistcorp/Twitter ►https://twitter.com/altruistLinkedin ►https://www.linkedin.com/company/altruistcorp/ABOUT THE ADVISOR JOURNEY: Real-life strategies for the modern financial advisor who’s ready to scale. Join Altruist founder and CEO Jason Wenk, Altruist’s Head of Community Dasarte Yarnway, and guests as they share proven tactics, unfiltered advice, and hard-won lessons you can apply to your own practice. These conversations will propel your career to the next level—don’t miss it. Disclaimer:  Altruist Corp ("Altruist") offers technology and tools designed to help financial advisors achieve better outcomes. Advisory and certain other services are provided by Altruist LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and brokerage related products and services are provided by Altruist Financial LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC. Nothing in this communication should be construed as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any security. Additionally, Altruist or its affiliates do not provide tax advice and investors are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors. Clearing and custody of securities provided by Altruist Financial LLC. © 2024 Altruist Corp 3030 S La Cienega Blvd Culver City, CA 90232.ABOUT ALTRUIST: We’re on a mission to make financial advice better, more affordable, and more accessible to everyone. Altruist is an all-in-one platform built exclusively to help RIAs start, run, and grow their practices. Our platform saves you time and reduces your costs: You can manage your entire book of business, get performance reporting, and bill your clients with ease and efficiency. Want to find out how Altruist can help you grow? See more at www.altruist.com/podcasts STAY CONNECTED: Instagram ► https://www.instpagram.com/altruistcorp/ Twitter ► https://twitter.com/altruist Linkedin ► https://www.linkedin.com/company/altruistcorp/ RESOURCES IN EPISODE: Altruist For more tips on how to grow and scale your RIA, subscribe to The Advisor Journey at www. altruist.com/podcasts, on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. ABOUT THE ADVISOR JOURNEY: Real-life strategies for the modern financial advisor who’s ready to scale. Join Altruist founder and CEO Jason Wenk, Altruist’s Head of Community Dasarte Yarnway, and guests as they share proven tactics, unfiltered advice, and hard-won lessons you ca...
    --------  
    23:48
  • Helping Clients Ignore the Noise with John Prendergast
    Clients are bombarded with investment information 24/7. How can advisors make sure their messaging is getting through? John Prendergast, founder of Blueleaf, joins The Advisor Journey for a wide ranging discussion about his experience building wealth management software, the problems advisors face as they scale, and how to manage client relations amid a noisy media environment.ABOUT ALTRUIST:We’re on a mission to make financial advice better, more affordable, and more accessible to everyone. Altruist is an all-in-one platform built exclusively to help RIAs start, run, and grow their practices. Our platform saves you time and reduces your costs: You can manage your entire book of business, get performance reporting, and bill your clients with ease and efficiency.Want to find out how Altruist can help you grow? See more at www.altruist.com/podcasts STAY CONNECTED: Instagram ► https://www.instpagram.com/altruistcorp/  Twitter ► https://twitter.com/altruist  Linkedin ► https://www.linkedin.com/company/altruistcorp/  RESOURCES IN EPISODE: AltruistFor more tips on how to grow and scale your RIA, subscribe to The Advisor Journey at www. altruist.com/podcasts, on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.  ABOUT THE ADVISOR JOURNEY: Real-life strategies for the modern financial advisor who’s ready to scale. Join Altruist founder and CEO Jason Wenk, Altruist’s Head of Community Dasarte Yarnway, and guests as they share proven tactics, unfiltered advice, and hard-won lessons you can apply to your own practice. These conversations will propel your career to the next level—don’t miss it. Disclaimer:  Altruist Corp ("Altruist") offers technology and tools designed to help financial advisors achieve better outcomes. Advisory and certain other services are provided by Altruist LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and brokerage related products and services are provided by Altruist Financial LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC. Nothing in this communication should be construed as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any security. Additionally, Altruist or its affiliates do not provide tax advice and investors are encoABOUT ALTRUIST: We’re on a mission to make financial advice better, more affordable, and more accessible to everyone. Altruist is an all-in-one platform built exclusively to help RIAs start, run, and grow their practices. Our platform saves you time and reduces your costs: You can manage your entire book of business, get performance reporting, and bill your clients with ease and efficiency. Want to find out how Altruist can help you grow? See more at www.altruist.com/podcasts STAY CONNECTED: Instagram ► https://www.instpagram.com/altruistcorp/ Twitter ► https://twitter.com/altruist Linkedin ► https://www.linkedin.com/company/altruistcorp/ RESOURCES IN EPISODE: Altruist For more tips on how to grow and scale your RIA, subscribe to The Advisor Journey at www. altruist.com/podcasts, on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. ABOUT THE ADVISOR JOURNEY: Real-life strategies for the modern financial advisor who’s ready to scale. Join Altruist founder and CEO Jason Wenk, Altruist’s Head of Community Dasarte Yarnway, and guests as they share proven tactics, unfiltered advice, and hard-won lessons you ca...
    --------  
    34:02

More Business podcastsMore Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About The Advisor Journey

Real-life strategies for the modern financial advisor who’s ready to scale. Join Altruist founder and CEO Jason Wenk, Altruist’s Head of Community Dasarte Yarnway, and guests as they share proven tactics, unfiltered advice, and hard-won lessons you can apply to your own practice. These conversations will propel your career to the next level—don’t miss it.
Podcast website

Listen to The Advisor Journey, The Ramsey Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Advisor Journey: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 6:22:15 AM