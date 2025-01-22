Planning for Your Best Year Yet: 4 Steps for Advisors to Grow in 2025

Dasarte Yarnway and Jason Wenk break down four essential strategies to prepare advisors for a year of growth, efficiency, and client satisfaction. From choosing the right technology to defining your ideal client, Dasarte and Jason discuss actionable steps every advisor can implement now to set up for success in the coming year. Learn how to balance founder andmanager mode, leverage new tech tools, and create a marketing megaphone that speaks to your target audience.