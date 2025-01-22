Helping Clients Ignore the Noise with John Prendergast
Clients are bombarded with investment information 24/7. How can advisors make sure their messaging is getting through? John Prendergast, founder of Blueleaf, joins The Advisor Journey for a wide ranging discussion about his experience building wealth management software, the problems advisors face as they scale, and how to manage client relations amid a noisy media environment.ABOUT ALTRUIST:We’re on a mission to make financial advice better, more affordable, and more accessible to everyone. Altruist is an all-in-one platform built exclusively to help RIAs start, run, and grow their practices. Our platform saves you time and reduces your costs: You can manage your entire book of business, get performance reporting, and bill your clients with ease and efficiency.Want to find out how Altruist can help you grow? See more at www.altruist.com/podcasts STAY CONNECTED: Instagram ► https://www.instpagram.com/altruistcorp/ Twitter ► https://twitter.com/altruist Linkedin ► https://www.linkedin.com/company/altruistcorp/ RESOURCES IN EPISODE: AltruistFor more tips on how to grow and scale your RIA, subscribe to The Advisor Journey at www. altruist.com/podcasts, on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. ABOUT THE ADVISOR JOURNEY: Real-life strategies for the modern financial advisor who’s ready to scale. Join Altruist founder and CEO Jason Wenk, Altruist’s Head of Community Dasarte Yarnway, and guests as they share proven tactics, unfiltered advice, and hard-won lessons you can apply to your own practice. These conversations will propel your career to the next level—don’t miss it. Disclaimer: Altruist Corp ("Altruist") offers technology and tools designed to help financial advisors achieve better outcomes. Advisory and certain other services are provided by Altruist LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and brokerage related products and services are provided by Altruist Financial LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC. Nothing in this communication should be construed as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any security. Additionally, Altruist or its affiliates do not provide tax advice and investors are encoABOUT ALTRUIST: We’re on a mission to make financial advice better, more affordable, and more accessible to everyone. Altruist is an all-in-one platform built exclusively to help RIAs start, run, and grow their practices. Our platform saves you time and reduces your costs: You can manage your entire book of business, get performance reporting, and bill your clients with ease and efficiency. Want to find out how Altruist can help you grow? See more at www.altruist.com/podcasts STAY CONNECTED: Instagram ► https://www.instpagram.com/altruistcorp/ Twitter ► https://twitter.com/altruist Linkedin ► https://www.linkedin.com/company/altruistcorp/ RESOURCES IN EPISODE: Altruist For more tips on how to grow and scale your RIA, subscribe to The Advisor Journey at www. altruist.com/podcasts, on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. ABOUT THE ADVISOR JOURNEY: Real-life strategies for the modern financial advisor who’s ready to scale. Join Altruist founder and CEO Jason Wenk, Altruist’s Head of Community Dasarte Yarnway, and guests as they share proven tactics, unfiltered advice, and hard-won lessons you ca...